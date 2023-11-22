4 How to Spot Social Security Scams and Protect Your Identity

When the Social Security Administration calls, you pick up. But between October 2022 and June 2023, more than 55,000 people responded to calls from what they believed to be a government agency, saying they had been defrauded.

According to the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General, allegations of Social Security scams increased by 61.7% in the quarters ending in June 2022 and June 2023.

The most common tactic is simple: Scammers say they’re with the SSA and ask for personal information or money.

Impostor scams gain victims’ trust by usurping the authority of federal agencies, says Stacey Wood, the Molly Mason Jones Chair in Psychology at Scripps College in Claremont, California. Some people pose as officers with fake IDs or use caller IDs that resemble government phone numbers.

So how do you know if a scammer is calling? If they tell you any of these four stories, it’s time to hang up the phone.

1. ‘Your Social Security Number has been suspended’

Tip: A scammer tells you that your Social Security number has been suspended and they need your personal information to reactivate it.

Why you should hang up: The government doesn’t suspend Social Security numbers. Fraudsters are looking for personal information to steal your identity.

2. ‘Your benefits have been suspended’

Tip: Criminals say your Social Security benefits have been suspended. They will ask for your Social Security number to verify your identity or say you must pay a fee to have your benefits reinstated.

Why you should hang up the phone: Both situations are fake – the SSA doesn’t call and ask for your Social Security number or charge you to correct your benefits.

3. ‘You can pay to increase your profits’

Tip: The caller says they can increase your benefits in exchange for a fee.

Why you should hang up the phone: This scam is commonly associated with the SSA’s annual cost of living adjustment. Scammers offer to apply a COLA if you pay for the service. Truth? The SSA automatically applies the COLA increase to benefits.

4. ‘You owe money which must be repaid immediately’

Tip: A scammer says you owe money as a fine or as correction for overpayment. They may threaten to suspend your benefits or arrest you if you don’t pay immediately.

Why you should hang up the phone: Scammers often request payment via wire transfer, cryptocurrency, prepaid debit cards, gift cards or cash in the mail – none of which the Social Security Administration accepts. Scammers love these payment methods because they are practically impossible to trace.

Senior people are the biggest targets

The Community Living Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced in October that reports of scams targeting older adults were multiplying.

Wood says, because Social Security is an important income source for older adults, they are often more likely to answer calls or respond to letters out of fear of missing something important.

Seniors are also a more attractive target. “They have more assets, so it’s a better use of scammers’ time to exploit older people,” says Wood.

Red flags that you are being scammed

You are likely to have been scammed if:

– Call from SSA unexpectedly. The SSA typically contacts beneficiaries via mail, so be suspicious of any other contact method.

— Says there is a problem with your benefits. If there is a problem with your benefits, the SSA will send you a letter telling you how to fix it and who to contact.

— puts pressure on you to respond immediately. The SSA gives you time to pay legitimate penalties and will not threaten you with arrest or prosecution if you wait to repay the debt.

— You have to pay to get something done right. SSA fixes problems with your benefits and implements increases for free.

Tips to protect yourself

– Never give personal information. SSA will never reach out to ask for sensitive information that is already on file.

— Know what’s available online. Scammers can find your personal information online. If someone has this information, it doesn’t mean they’re from the SSA, says Kristen Petersmark, a certified national Social Security consultant in Detroit.

— Check for unexpected changes to your benefits. If your Social Security benefits are reduced unexpectedly, ask why. “If things are changing and you don’t know why, the first thing you need to do is contact the Social Security Administration,” says Pietersmark.

– Check your credit history. Check your credit reports with the credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax and TransUnion) for signs of identity theft, says Petersmark. You can request a free credit report each year at AnnualCreditReport.com.

