4 Fun Tips to Prevent Your Team's Creative Decline entrepreneur

The opinions expressed by entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs often believe that the biggest obstacle to developing great ideas is a lack of time or resources – but that’s not true. It is the lack of agility in their innovation processes.

According to a recent report from Fundera, more than 70% of business owners work more than 40 hours per week, and nearly 20% work more than 60 hours per week. Yet, they still lack creative solutions to their problems. As someone who spent years as the head of innovation and creativity at Disney, I can tell you the exact reason: They’re not taking advantage of the natural way the brain says “Eureka!” Comes with. moment.

Let me say it differently. When do you get your best, brightest, most unique ideas? When you’re bathing, walking your dog, exercising, traveling, sleeping or awake? Then you are like most humans on the planet. But I can guarantee you didn’t say, “While I’m at work, of course.”

Even though we are paid to have big ideas at work, we never have them. The work is very disorganized and distracting. Our minds focus on emails, presentations and reports. But as we move away from our professional lives, we move from what I call the “busy beta” state of mind to the alpha state. In busy beta, the door between the conscious and subconscious mind is firmly closed. In Alfa, that door is wide open.

So then, when you’re eager to come up with new concepts for the company, how do you steer your employees toward an on-demand alpha mental state? follow these steps.

Connected: Why leaders should encourage their employees to explore their creativity – and how to do it

1. Start tackling challenges before you need answers

Don’t tell your employees about a challenge on the same day you need to build and deploy a solution. Give everyone at least a week to think, and then bring them together to talk about their ideas.

This is the opposite of what typically happens in the workplace, commonly called a brainstorming session. Unfortunately, brainstorming rarely produces anything innovative because it is so tied to the work environment. People need stimuli unrelated to work (e.g., walking their dog, testing a cheesecake recipe, playing an instrument) to gain uninterrupted access to their unconscious brain.

Remember: If you wait until the house burns down to think about a fire prevention plan, it’s too late. You need to start planning in advance so everyone can let their wild, fantastic notions come to the fore. This way, you can take advantage of the power of alpha waves, which, according to research from Microsoft, are essential for any kind of relaxing, creative process.

2. Write down all the rules that are part of your problem

I asked “What if?” Designed a two-step innovation tool called It removes many barriers to creativity and gives people better access to their imaginations. “what would happen if?” The first step toward this involves writing down all the rules that are holding you or your team back.

For example, consider Walt Disney’s dilemma when he wanted to release his film. Imagination, He was disappointed because he could not add fog or heat to the theaters. Why? Theaters won’t allow that. Accordingly, he wrote down all the rules for going to a movie theater: I must sit. I should remain calm. I have to pay to get in. I can expect it to be dark. I can’t control the environment.

By writing these rules, Disney could see everything coming its way more clearly. This leaves them with “What if?” Permission was given to proceed on the second phase. – The outline of which I am describing below.

Connected: Do you have a great new idea? Here’s how to know if your brainstorm will be successful or not

3. Break one of the rules you listed

It’s the fun, the absurd, the provocative part that allows the creative rubber to hit the road. View the list of rules you’ve created. Pick one and think of audacious ways to break it. In Disney’s case, it had to worry less about controlling the movie theater environment by moving its films out of the theater. He considered dressing people in different themed countries so he could control the story and keep the audience engaged. Enter the concept for Disneyland.

The founders of Netflix also used this practice. They were fed up with the rules and limitations of consumer video rentals. They didn’t want consumers to have to drive to a store during business hours, choose a limited number of videos from limited stock, go home and return everything within a few days or pay late fees. The rule that Netflix decided to break was having a physical store. Inspired by the Internet, company leaders made it possible for customers to order movies online. Later, Netflix took this concept a step further by becoming a streaming platform.

The nice thing about this exercise is that you don’t need the resources of Disney or Netflix to do it. You just need to be open minded.

4. Do not remove anything from the table

Certainly, some of the reactions you’ll get when you go through a rule-breaking experience will seem strange and perhaps even shocking. However, dig around for the truth. It’s often hidden deep within off-the-wall suggestions.

In the 1960s, a small company making drinking glasses in Great Britain had a big problem. The company needed more production and less mass product breakdowns. The leadership team observed packing operations to learn what was happening. They found that employees systematically packed 12 glasses in two layers in a cardboard box. There were newspapers separating the glasses. What else? Employees were spending a lot of time reading newspapers and not concentrating on the quality of their work.

Connected: 5 Steps to Creatively Solving Business Problems

So, the unspoken “rule” was that everyone was diving into the newspaper first and their job second. To break this rule, someone suggested that employees should not be able to see anything. If they can’t see, they can’t read the newspaper. It was a terrible idea until someone else used it as a springboard: Why didn’t the company hire blind people? Aha. The company moved forward, increased its production, lowered prices, and received wage subsidies to hire people with disabilities.

The point is that you can’t try to innovate in the same way you’ve always done it. This won’t work at all, and you’ll waste even more precious time. Instead, inject a spirit of playfulness into your innovation practices. Write some rules. Pose a few “what if?” questions. Then, break the status quo. The moment you take these steps, you’ll start to see more imagination and less resistance to change in your team.

Source: www.entrepreneur.com