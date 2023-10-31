4 Free Tools to Create the Perfect Financial Plan Effortlessly

Prioritizing financial goals is one of the hardest things to do in personal finance. Should you pay off all your debt before investing? Should you save for a house or child’s education? How much should you save for emergencies?

The challenge with these questions is twofold. First of all, they don’t have just one right answer. There is a range of appropriate answers. And what is appropriate for one person may not be appropriate for another. Second, the “best” answer often depends on knowing the unknown – the future.

To help tackle this difficult issue, here are four free resources and tools that will help you create a sound financial plan.

1. Dave Ramsey’s Baby Steps

I’ll start with Dave Ramsey’s Baby Steps because of his popularity. This is a simple way to prioritize financial goals that has worked for countless people. Here are the steps:

Step 1: Save $1,000 for your starter emergency fund.

Step 2: Pay off all debt (except house) using the debt snowball.

Step 3: Save 3-6 months of expenses into a fully funded emergency fund.

Step 4: Invest 15% of your household income in retirement.

Step 5: Save for your kids’ college fund.

Step 6: Pay off your house quickly.

Step 7: Create and give away money.

These steps work largely because of their simplicity. They have helped families get out of debt and save for their future. However, there is a big downside to this approach. This does not give optimal results.

For example, these steps would allow you to pay off all your non-mortgage debt, even low-interest debt, at the expense of the company 401(k) match. Even high-interest debt can be refinanced with a 0% balance transfer card. It is foolish to prioritize paying off this debt on steroids. Still, for some individuals and families, these steps constitute a reasonable approach to financial planning.

2. Prioritizing Bogleheads’ Investment Plan

Bogleheads, named after Vanguard founder Jack Bogle, is a group that promotes the benefits of investing in low-cost index funds. The group’s wiki outlines a plan to prioritize investments and pay off debt:

Step 1: Save an emergency fund

Step 2: Get the Maximum Match from the Employer Retirement Plan

Step 3: Pay off high-interest debt (credit cards)

Step 4: Save into a health savings account (if you have one)

Step 5: Maximize the IRS and Employer Retirement Plan

Step 6: Pay off moderate-interest debt (student loans, car loans)

Step 7: Invest in a Taxable Account

Step 8: Pay off low-interest loans (mortgage)

This plan may not appear dramatically different from Dave Ramsey’s Baby Steps, but it makes two important improvements.

First, it focuses on receiving employer match benefits, if you have an employer match. This change itself is a significant improvement. Focusing exclusively on repaying a loan equal to an employer’s contribution is a waste of free money.

Second, the scheme prioritizes loan repayment based on interest rates. The higher the rate, the more priority the scheme gives to loan repayment. Although getting rid of debt is an important goal, there’s no reason to elevate it above other important goals, especially without considering the interest rates you’re paying.

3. Personal Income Expenditure Flowchart

The personal income expenditure flowchart comes from an excellent subreddit on personal finance. I will caution you that the chart may seem overwhelming at first. The steps and options are too numerous to list here. I’ve included it because it accounts for any potential financial decision anyone might face.

It starts with creating a budget and ends with saving for retirement. It includes a detailed description of each step in the chart. It explains the financial steps in detail, including the order in which one should pay one’s bills. This includes employer matches, health insurance and HSAs, a child’s college education, and even saving for early retirement.

4. ProjectionLab

The final tool on our list is an excellent financial planner. ProjectionLab is the creation of a single developer named Kyle Nolan. I met him this month at FinCon, a conference for financial influencers (I’m not sure why they allowed me to attend it).

ProjectionLab has both a free and paid version. This tool enables you to plan for any financial goal you can imagine. After entering income and expense data, you can set a number of financial goals, such as achieving financial independence, retiring, getting married, paying off debt, and having children. This tool analyzes the data and figures out when you will achieve each goal.

An important advantage of a tool like ProjectionLab is the ability to create and compare multiple plans. For example, a plan might let you leave retirement savings and have an employer match in favor of a loan. In another plan you can take full advantage of the employer match, and then compare the results of both plans.

You can watch my video review of ProjectionLab here.