4 foods and ingredients that can negatively impact bone density

My grandmother has osteoporosis, along with 10 million other Americans who suffer from the disease and 43 million others who have low bone density. Not wanting to follow in her footsteps, the rest of the women in the family are taking precautions, including consuming the recommended amount of calcium (more is not necessarily better), incorporating weight-bearing exercises into our workouts, and visiting the doctor regularly. Involves going. Check.

But according to orthopedic experts, protecting and maintaining strong bones has less to do with drinking lots of milk (those Got Milk campaigns certainly had their intended effect) and more to do with avoiding foods and beverages that deplete our Can affect bone density.

People concerned about osteoporosis often include calcium and vitamin D in their diets, but if not taken as needed these supplements may harm your bone health rather than help. Dr. Liz Matzkin, associate professor in the department of orthopedic surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, explained: “Although calcium and vitamin D are important for maintaining bone health, exceeding the recommended doses per day can be harmful and beneficial. Instead of being harmful.” , Calcium and vitamin D requirements depend on age, so make sure you’re aware of the optimal dosage for you.

He advised that, for ages 50 and older, 1,000 milligrams of calcium per day and 800 to 1,000 international units of vitamin D per day are recommended.

Below, orthopedic surgeons and experts share the foods they avoid to help reduce osteoporosis risk.

Liquor

If you’re totally confused about whether alcohol is a healthy or unhealthy addition to your diet, we don’t blame you. Whether you’ve heard it’s beneficial for heart health or you’re concerned about its effects on the liver, Matzkin warns that a few glasses of Pinot or chugging lager could have a negative impact on bone health. “Excessive alcohol consumption can alter the body’s ability to absorb important nutrients like calcium, vitamin D and magnesium that are actually beneficial for bone health,” he explains.

While calcium and vitamin D often grab the spotlight in this area, our sex hormones, such as testosterone in men and estrogen in women, are also important for ensuring strong bones. Angelina Waller, a physician assistant at Advanced Orthopedics in Denver, explained that alcohol “slows the bone remodeling cycle and disrupts hormone levels.”

If you like to drink alcohol, Matzkin recommends no more than one alcoholic drink per day (which is the maximum amount women should drink, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Older people and those at risk for bone fractures should be especially careful. “Ultimately, if you consume too much alcohol, your risk of falling and suffering an injury or breaking a bone is higher,” Matzkin said. A 2018 study found an association between alcohol consumption and hip fractures.

caffeine

While America runs on coffee, it doesn’t fuel our bones. And not just coffee. Add energy drinks, soda, tea and supplements or any product containing caffeine to the hit list.

Like alcohol, the idea is not abstinence but moderation. “Caffeine has been shown to increase calcium loss and decrease calcium absorption, both of which have negative effects on bone health,” Matzkin said. “If you need something to warm you up or, even better, a tall glass of water, consider decaffeinated coffee or tea options.”

The Food and Drug Administration recommends no more than 400 mg of caffeine a day (about 4-5 cups of coffee), which is also a good guideline for bone health.

Bone-building vitamin D is also affected by caffeine, which can interfere with absorption. “Caffeine causes decreased calcium absorption and increases calcium loss in urine,” Waller said.

Soda, especially cola, is also responsible for poor bone health. A 2006 comparative study found that drinking cola (including diet versions!) was associated with significantly lower bone mineral density in women. Level of consumption is related to the problem: the more cola women drink, the more significant its effects.

“Soda contains sugar and may also contain phosphoric acid and caffeine,” Matzkin said. “All of which have no health benefits and, if consumed in large amounts, will have negative health consequences.”

wheat bran

It may be surprising that heart-healthy wheat bran may have a negative effect on bone health.

“Wheat bran contains high levels of phytates, which can inhibit calcium absorption,” Matzkin explains. Many people eat wheat bran because it is high in dietary fiber, which is essential for keeping you regular, reducing heart disease and even preventing colon cancer, all important for Americans. There are thoughts.

Thankfully, if you’re a consumer of oat bran (which is different from wheat bran), it doesn’t have the same harmful effects on bones as wheat bran, according to Matzkin, because it doesn’t contain high levels of phytates.

Phytates are a type of anti-nutrients found naturally in plants. Many of your favorite vegetables and legumes (from kale and cabbage to beans and peanuts) contain compounds that reduce the absorption of other nutrients. Pseudoscience puts great effort into avoiding these compounds, but for the most part, there is no reason to avoid these healthy foods.

Beans, spinach and beets also contain anti-nutrients that can reduce calcium absorption, according to Waller, but their effects are reduced by soaking (in the case of dried beans) or cooking (for raw spinach and beets). Is. “Beans and wheat bran contain phytates, and spinach and beets contain oxalates that bind with calcium and reduce calcium absorption,” he said.

If you want to reduce the phytates in wheat bran, you can try soaking, sprouting, or fermenting it. Since it has so many other benefits, there is no need to completely remove it from your diet, just limit your intake.

“As with almost all foods, moderation is key,” Matzkin said. “There is no need to completely eliminate wheat bran from the diet, but understanding that it can affect [calcium] Absorption should induce complementation with other [calcium]-Enriched foods.”

Salt

Whether you prefer salty or sweet or salty-sweet, the white stuff is usually linked to high blood pressure rather than bone loss. But it should really be a consideration for bone health, especially for older people and at-risk groups.

“Be careful of salt that can be hidden in processed foods like meat, snacks and cold cuts,” Matzkin said. “Consuming excessive amounts of salt (more than 2,300 mg per day) can lead to calcium loss from your bones.” According to a 2018 study in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, increased sodium consumption significantly increases the risk of osteoporosis.

To put this in perspective, 2,300 mg per day is equivalent to 1 teaspoon of table salt, according to the FDA. On average, Americans are eating 1.5 times that amount.

