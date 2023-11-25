For most of the last four years, Wall Street has been a roller-coaster ride. At the start of 2020, major stock indexes have bounced back and forth between bull and bear markets, driven by growth. nasdaq composite (^IXIC -0.11%) Experience the wildest ups and downs of all.

During the bear market of 2022, the Nasdaq Composite lost 33% of its value. In about 11 months to 2023, it has increased by 36%. But despite this big rally, the index most responsible for driving Wall Street to new heights in 2021 is down 11% from its record-closing high.

To some investors, an 11% decline may seem like a lost two-year period for growth stocks. But for long-term investors who have cash, the 11% decline in the Nasdaq Composite is an ideal opportunity to acquire high-quality growth stocks at a discount.

The following are four first-rate growth stocks that you’ll regret not buying in the wake of the Nasdaq bear market decline.

visa

The first top-notch growth stock you might be kicking yourself for not buying with the Nasdaq Composite still well below its all-time high is payment processors visa (V 0.23%), whose long-term catalysts show no signs of slowing down.

The biggest concern for Visa shareholders would be a US or global recession. Most financial stocks, including Visa, are cyclical, and therefore will see their sales and profits decline during periods of economic contraction. The point is that the US economy spends much more time expanding than contracting. Even though a recession is inevitable, Visa enjoys keeping pace with the US and global economy.

Additionally, Visa is in the driver’s seat in the United States, the largest market for consumption on the planet. Based on filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 from the four major payment processors, Visa had a 52.6% share of credit card network purchase volume. It was the only major processor to gain meaningful share after the Great Recession, making it a logical choice for traders.

Visa also wins with its relatively conservative operating approach. Despite acting as a lender to some of its competitors, Visa has chosen to focus strictly on facilitating payments for merchants. While it may seem like Visa is giving up a huge opportunity, this decision ensures that the company has no direct liability should loan defaults and loan losses increase during a period of economic weakness. The key thing is that Visa does not need to set aside capital to cover credit/loan losses during recessions, which is why it is able to recover from recessions so quickly.

On top of that, Visa is historically cheap. Over the past five years, Visa’s average forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 30. Its shares can now be bought at less than 23 times forward-year earnings, the lowest level in a decade.

Fiver International

Another first-rate growth stock you’ll regret not pursuing in the wake of the Nasdaq bear market meltdown is online-services marketplace Fiver International (FVRR -0.65%). Despite growing recession fears, Fiverr is all set to maintain double-digit growth rates for a long time.

For starters, broader changes in the labor market are working in the company’s favor. While some workers have returned to the office, many have chosen to stay remote following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. A mobile labor force offered by Fiverr plays into the gig economy-driven market.

Fiverr’s online-services marketplace is also helping it stand out from its competitors. Most of its partners allow freelancers to price their tasks on an hourly rate, making it difficult for buyers to estimate what their final expense will be. With Fiverr, freelancers are pricing their jobs at an all-inclusive cost, which creates unparalleled price transparency. This cost transparency is clearly impacting buyers, as spend per buyer continues to rise even amid an uncertain economic outlook.

But the best thing about Fiverr International is its industry-leading take rate – that is, the percentage of each deal, including fees, that Fiverr gets to keep. Ideally, online-service marketplaces are constantly increasing the percentage of deals without losing freelancers or buyers. This is exactly what we’ve seen from Fiverr, whose rate increased to 31.3% in the September-ending quarter. This rate is almost double that of the company’s top competitors.

The valuation is also shareholder-friendly. Fiverr shares can be bought for more than 10 times next year’s adjusted earnings, which looks like a phenomenal deal for a company that should have no trouble maintaining long-term double-digit growth rates.

Green Thumb Industries

The third phenomenal growth stock you’ll regret not including in your portfolio in the wake of the Nasdaq bear market is the cannabis multi-state operator (MSO). Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF -0.39%). Although federal marijuana reform has left a lot to be desired on Capitol Hill, the future looks quite green for this major pot stock.

The first catalyst for green thumb is that state-level momentum has really increased. On Election Day, Ohio became the 24th state to greenlight recreational cannabis. In 2024, both New Hampshire and Florida will have a good shot at legalizing adult-use. Although federal reform may not happen until after the 2024 election, with more than half of the states legalizing recreational cannabis it is sure to get attention on Capitol Hill.

Green Thumb currently has 87 operating dispensaries and a presence in 15 states, many of which are top-dollar cannabis markets such as California, Colorado, and Florida. More importantly, it has plenty of retail licenses in its back pocket that it can use to meaningfully expand its retail presence as new states legalize recreational weed and/or the federal government changes its stance on pot. Varies.

The real differentiator for Green Thumb, when placed side-by-side with other MSOs, is the company’s revenue mix. During the quarter ending in September, only 44% of its sales came from traditional cannabis flower, which is typically a low-margin category. The remaining 56% can be traced to a variety of derivatives, such as vapes, edibles, pre-rolls, and concentrates. These are higher price-point products with better margins that have propelled Green Thumb to recurring profits. Most MSOs are still not profitable on a recurring basis.

In keeping with the theme, Green Thumb Industries is quite affordable. Although its Forward P/E ratio of 43 may seem expensive on the surface, the company’s annual earnings per share (EPS) are expected to grow 10x between 2022 and 2026.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

The final first-tier growth stock you’ll regret not buying in the wake of the Nasdaq bear market decline is a specialty biotech company Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX -0.05%). Even though Vertex has a highly concentrated drug portfolio at the moment, the future looks bright for this cash-flow machine.

Before diving into the specifics of what makes Vertex a great business, it’s important to recognize that healthcare stocks are exceptionally defensible. People do not have the luxury of determining when they will get sick or which disease they will develop. This means that drug developers like Vertex are going to generate consistent operating cash flows in any economic environment.

But what’s really aiding Vertex’s cash-flow generation is its success in developing therapies for cystic fibrosis (CF) patents. CF is a genetic disease that causes the production of thick mucus that can obstruct the patient’s lungs and pancreas. Currently, there is no cure for CF.

Vertex has developed four generations of CF treatments approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, the latest of which (Tricafta) was given the green light five months ahead of its scheduled review date. Trikafta targets the most common CF mutation (F508del) and could bring sales close to $9 billion this year. As the only drug developer with a successful CF therapy on the market, Vertex’s cash flow is well protected.

However, Vertex is looking to generate revenue from more than just CF treatments. About a week ago, Vertex and development partners CRISPR Therapeutics Xygammagglutinin autotemcel (brand name, CasGevi) was approved in the UK for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TBT). Assuming it gets the green light in other major markets (including the US), the drug could generate $1 billion (or more) in annual sales by 2028.

Vertex’s financial flexibility is also a selling point. It closed the September quarter with $13.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, an increase of $2.7 billion from nine months earlier. This is a company that has more than enough capital to conduct innovative research, establish collaborations, make acquisitions, and buy back its stock.

