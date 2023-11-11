When looked at over several decades, it is difficult to find a more consistent money maker than the stock market. But in shorter time frames, Wall Street has proven highly unpredictable.

Since the beginning of 2020, all three major stock indexes have been moving back and forth between bull and bear markets. These changes have been particularly notable for development-focused nasdaq composite (^IXIC 2.05%), which lost 33% of its value during the 2022 bear market and has gained 30% on a year-to-date basis in 2023 as of November 8.

Despite the big surge, the Nasdaq Composite is down 15% from the record-closing high set two years ago. While some investors will look at this two-year period with disappointment, long-term investors see an opportunity. That’s because every major decline in the Nasdaq Composite is eventually sidelined by a bull market rally.

In other words, this means that stock market corrections and bear markets are the ideal time for investors to put their money to work in discounted growth stocks.

The following are four first-rate growth stocks that you’ll regret not buying in the wake of the Nasdaq bear market decline.

visa

The first major growth stock to buy with the Nasdaq Composite still well below its all-time high is the world’s leading payments processor, visa (v 1.49%). Although its business is cyclical, and some economic indicators are pointing towards the increasing possibility of a US recession, it has a well-defined competitive edge that makes it a stock to watch for years, if not decades, to come.

Before giving specific information about Visa, it is important to know that the economic cycle is not the same on both sides of the coin. While only three of the 12 U.S. recessions after World War II lasted at least 12 months (and none lasted more than 18 months), most expansions lasted several years.

A company like Visa that thrives on increased consumer and enterprise spending should have no trouble keeping up with the US and global economy over the long term.

One reason Visa has become a payment-processing kingpin is its US market share. Based on annual reports from the four major payment processors in the US in 2021, Visa accounted for about 53% of credit-card network purchase volume. The next closest company was Visa, 29 percentage points behind. The US is the largest market for consumption globally, and that is unlikely to change any time soon.

There are ample visa opportunities abroad too. It moved further into Europe with the acquisition of Visa Europe in 2016, and has since systematically expanded its payments infrastructure into long-underbanked emerging markets in Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. There is a runway of several decades.

But perhaps the most overlooked reason for Visa’s success is its avoidance of lending. By focusing strictly on payment convenience, the company avoids any direct pain associated with credit defaults and loan losses during economic downturns. Not having to set aside capital for potential loan losses during a recession is invaluable.

lovesack

Another first-in-class growth stock that you’ll regret not moving faster during the Nasdaq downturn is the furniture retailer lovesack (Love-1.53%). While a very minor accounting glitch may have caused some investors to become lukewarm on Lovesac in the short term, the company’s long-term catalysts remain undisturbed.

Most furniture retailers are slow-growing businesses that rely heavily on the number of people visiting their brick-and-mortar stores. Relatively small Lovesac is completely changing this approach, and it all starts with the company’s furniture.

The vast majority of Lovesack’s sales (about 90%) come from “sectional” modular couches that can be rearranged in dozens of ways to fit most living spaces.

The beauty of sectionals, beyond their functionality, is their optionality. There are over 200 different covers to choose from, and an abundance of upgrade options (for example, built-in surround sound). And the thread used in their production is made entirely from recycled plastic water bottles. It is a unique product that stands out in a competitive space where differentiation is difficult.

Although sectionals are more expensive than traditional sectional sofas, Lovesack has succeeded by targeting a more affluent clientele. Middle- and upper-income consumers are less likely to change their spending habits during short-term economic disruptions, which, in theory, should help Lovesac weather the inevitable recession better than its peers. .

However, the top selling point for Lovesack is its omnichannel sales platform. Although it has a physical-store presence in 40 US states, it is the company’s direct-to-consumer platform, pop-up showrooms and brand-name partnerships that are driving brand recognition, reducing overhead expenses and expanding margins. . Furniture may be a traditionally “boring” industry, but Lovesac has the potential to maintain double-digit growth rates.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

The third incredible growth stock you might be kicking yourself for not adding in the wake of the Nasdaq bear market is biotech. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX 1.38%). Although skeptics have focused on Vertex’s highly concentrated revenue stream, there is a long list of catalysts working in its favor.

Before looking into the specifics of the company, I believe it is important to note that healthcare is a highly defensive sector. We do not have the freedom to choose when we will get sick or what disease we will get. The demand for prescription drugs, medical equipment and health services is relatively low in any economy. For a drug developer like Vertex, this means unbeatable cash-flow stability.

What has made Vertex such a winner is its success in helping patients with cystic fibrosis (CF), a genetic disease that can disrupt patients’ lungs and/or pancreas. The company has developed four generations of approved, mutation-specific CF treatments, and it is currently working on a fifth.

The combination therapy Trikafta, which targets the most common CF mutation, is on pace to reach more than $9 billion in annual run-rate sales.

Currently, Vertex is the only drug developer to have meaningful success in improving the quality of life of CF patients. But that doesn’t mean it’s not dealing with other signals.

The experimental gene-editing drug Exa-Cell, which was developed in collaboration with CRISPR TherapeuticsTwo Food and Drug Administration review dates are upcoming, for severe sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. If approved for both indications, Axa-Cell has the potential to top $1 billion in peak annual sales later this decade.

Vertex also has a boatload of cash. It closed the September quarter with $13.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities — enough capital to fund ongoing research, fuel collaborations and perhaps even fuel acquisitions that diversify its product portfolio. More than.

CrowdStrike Holdings

The fourth first-in-class growth stock that you’ll regret not buying in the wake of the Nasdaq bear market decline is a cybersecurity company. CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD 2.91%). Even though growth concerns remain for the US economy, CrowdStrike is perfectly positioned to thrive in the long term.

The main factor that makes CrowdStrike successful is its Falcon security platform, which is cloud-native and relies on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning technology. Every week, Falcon oversees trillions of events for end users, and in doing so, it becomes smarter and more efficient at identifying and responding to threats.

In particular, two key performance indicators show how powerful Falcon is in the cybersecurity field. The first company has a 98% gross retention rate. CrowdStrike’s end-user security solutions are far from the cheapest available. But the 98% gross retention rate, down from 94% six years ago, shows that businesses are willing to pay more for a better product.

Another metric of interest is the percentage of existing customers who have purchased five or more cloud-module subscriptions. When CrowdStrike first started reporting this data six years ago, only a single-digit percentage of its customers had purchased four or more cloud-module subscriptions. As of its latest quarter, 63% of its customers had purchased five or more cloud subscriptions.

The company’s customers continued to add to their core purchases, boosting its adjusted subscription gross margin to 80% during the first half of the current fiscal year.

Finally, investors should note that cybersecurity is practically a necessity. Hackers and robots don’t waste much time trying to steal sensitive data just because US economic growth has slowed or Wall Street is having a bad day. This stability of demand generates stable operating cash flow for CrowdStrike in any environment.

Source: www.fool.com