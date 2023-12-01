4 factors to keep an eye on in year-end grain markets

There are many dynamic components in grain marketing that can affect the price of corn, soybeans and wheat. The largest components are supply and demand at the domestic and national level; However, there are additional factors that also play a role.

The agricultural marketing industry refers to these additional influences as “external market factors.”

What has happened

You may have experienced this, one day the grain markets are mostly behaving and trading as expected, and the next day, some unexpected news causes the market to either make a big rise or fall.

Do you remember Covid? Grain futures prices initially declined due to fears of reduced demand. Remember when Russia invaded Ukraine? Grain markets remained bullish for several days. It is important to be aware of news outside the market, and how it may impact grain prices in terms of price increases or sales.

A few times a year I like to provide farmers with information about current and potential future factors outside the market affecting United States grain prices. In late 2023, the following external market factors could have a major impact on the price direction of grain markets: global trade, wars, inflation and funds.

from marketing perspective

1. Global war

With two global wars breaking out, any increased tensions in the Middle East or NATO countries near Ukraine need to be closely monitored. Additionally, it is also important to monitor any potential conflict in the South China Sea or North Korea.

The outbreak of any global war could affect US grain prices.

2. Global trade

Geopolitical drama and global trade initiatives could hamper grain prices. Remember in late May 2018 when President Donald Trump moved forward with tariffs on China and the price of soybean futures dropped $2 a bushel in just four weeks?

Trade wars or positive trade deals could happen at any time. The world keenly watches the power games, contentious interactions between global leaders and the outcomes of global summits.

World leaders are currently walking an uncertain path as global economic superpowers are still considering the consequences of the Covid pandemic, two global wars and upcoming global elections.

3. Inflation

Over the past year, extremely high inflation caused the Fed to raise interest rates. This has led to a rise in the US dollar and an impact on some agricultural commodities as higher inflation leads to a perception of lower demand for products.

However, recently, there have been economic signs that inflation in the US may finally be under control due to good news from the recent Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index reports, which showed that inflation at the retail level and wholesale level Has decreased more than expected. ,

Why should you care? This means that the Fed’s action of increasing interest rates seems to be effective. The demand for some goods has slowed down so much that the prices of various goods or merchandise have come down. Looking ahead, the Fed will keep interest rates steady for a few more months to ensure that inflation continues to decline. Once they see more evidence of slower or lower inflation, that could give them confidence to lower interest rates.

4. fund

funds. Large investment amount that can participate as a buyer or seller in commodity trading. For several weeks, funds have been in “sell mode” with respect to corn and wheat futures, which has been a component of curbing any price rally attempts in those two markets.

Funds take their trading signals from the fundamentals of supply and demand, seasonal trading aspects, technical trading and computer algorithms. It is important to be aware of fund activity because the amount of buying or selling they may do can push futures prices dramatically higher or lower than expected.

prepare yourself

As we approach the end of 2023 and prepare for 2024, there will be a lot of moving parts that will impact grain prices.

Depending on supply and demand as well as the above factors, grain prices will have plenty of opportunities for potentially dramatic price movement. Be prepared for anything.

If you have any questions, you can contact Naomi [email protected] Or find her on Twitter @naomiblohm.

