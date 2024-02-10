4 extraordinary companies that will be massive winners no matter who wins the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race The Motley Fool

Investing in artificial intelligence (AI) can be costly, as many companies stand to benefit from this trend. Whether it’s a company deploying AI to improve its business or a company building AI software, there are plenty of opportunities.

However, AI also has hardware components, and many of these companies will be winners no matter what happens to the individual companies. I’ve identified four that will be massive winners in the years to come.

1. ASML

Every computer used to create AI models has a microchip at its core. Making these components requires highly specialized machinery, and it is one of the leading suppliers in this sector asml (ASML 2.89%). The company makes lithography machines, which create conductive marks on chips.

Semiconductors have reached the point where the distance between these marks is as small as 3 nanometers (nm). For reference, human hair is approximately 80,000 to 100,000 nanometers wide. With shorter distances between traces, these chips become more powerful and efficient – ​​a key requirement for any device.

ASML currently has a technological monopoly in this field, as no other company makes EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography machines. If you are building cutting-edge chips, you should work with ASML. As a result, ASML will be a big winner in this sector.

2. Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM -0.46%) is a big user of these machines. The company is the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer, meaning it makes chips for other customers.

TSMC is the leader in this field, as it has 3-nm chips, but it is also developing 2-nm chips to be launched in 2025. Taiwan Semiconductor’s innovative culture is always working on the next thing, which will deliver consistent revenue growth in the form of these new product launches.

Taiwan Semiconductor’s customers are NVIDIA (NVDA 3.58%) and amdWhich provides another important component in the AI ​​value chain.

3. Nvidia

NVIDIA This is probably the group that has received the most attention, as its best-in-class GPUs (graphics processing units) are critical in AI. GPUs are used to process large amounts of data and train AI models, making them essential hardware.

When a business prepares computers to train these models, they don’t just buy one or two GPUs; They buy thousands. This led to Nvidia’s revenue increasing in 2023 as the demand for its GPUs was unprecedented.

Nvidia’s strength will continue as long as AI is a mass trend, as it requires the creation of a significant computing infrastructure.

4. Super Micro Computer

You can’t go out and buy a few thousand Nvidia GPUs loaded with Taiwan Semiconductor chips made from ASML’s lithography machines, hook them up, and expect positive results. Instead, a specialized server is needed to maximize efficiency so that a business can get the most performance from its supercomputer.

he is there super micro computer (SMCI comes to 6.06%). Supermicro specializes in server design, whether it’s being used for engineering simulations, drug discovery, or AI model training. Its products are highly configurable, whether a company wants a few hundred GPUs or a few thousand.

As demand for AI computers reaches the general market, Supermicro will continue to excel, which is why the stock has surged nearly 140% to start 2024.

A basket of AI winners

To be a successful AI investor you don’t have to pick a single winner. Instead, you can select a variety of stocks that are important suppliers in the AI ​​sector and likely perform quite well.

This group will be successful regardless of which company produces the best AI product, because they all provide the necessary building blocks for AI models.

