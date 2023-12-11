IRS Criminal Investigation (CI) has revealed its Top 10 Cases of 2023, representing the most significant incidents of the past year. CI chief Jim Lee highlighted that the fraud, which amounts to billions of dollars, has victims worldwide and the criminals are all out for personal gain.

in a statement to cryptopotatoLee said CI investigations successfully dismantled international tax schemes targeting individuals’ personal information, investigated multi-level marketing schemes involving cryptocurrencies, and one of the largest fraud schemes in history related to renewable fuel credits. Revealed one.

“When I say our team at CI is the best at following the money trail, I mean it.”

Four fraudulent investment schemes related to digital currency have made it to the list.

Oyster Pearl cryptocurrency founder Bruno Block, also known as Amir Bruno Elmani, has been sentenced to four years in federal prison. Elmani carried out a tax evasion scheme by misrepresenting income related to Pearl tokens. He promoted the Pearl token in 2017, claiming to have developed the Oyster protocol for online data storage. Elmani used proxies, including friends and family, to receive cryptocurrency income. Despite significant expenses in 2018 such as purchasing a yacht, investing in a carbon-fiber composite company, and purchasing a home, he falsely reported no income to the IRS, resulting in a tax loss of approximately $5.5 million.

James Zhong, involved in the Silk Road dark web fraud, received a prison sentence of one year and one day for wire fraud. He illegally obtained approximately 50,000 Bitcoins from the Silk Road marketplace in 2012. Over more than a decade, Zhong executed a complex scheme to steal and conceal the source of Bitcoin, valued at approximately $3.4 billion at the time of seizure. The court ordered him to forfeit all of his Bitcoin, 80% interest in RE&D Investments LLC, $661,900 in seized US currency, and precious metals seized from his home.

Ian Freeman of New Hampshire was sentenced to 96 months in prison for operating a Bitcoin money laundering scheme. He exchanged more than $10 million for Bitcoin from romance scams and internet fraud. By ignoring legal requirements, disabling anti-money laundering features on Bitcoin kiosks, and assisting fraudsters, Freeman facilitated money laundering. He instructed victims to lie about their deposits, evaded taxes from 2016 to 2019, and was required to pay a $40,000 fine and restitution to the victims.

Carl Sebastian Greenwood, co-founder of the OneCoin cryptocurrency scheme, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He conspired with Ruza Ignatova (aka CryptoQueen) to commit a large-scale OneCoin fraud, marketing the fraudulent cryptocurrency through a global multi-level-marketing network. Greenwood was ordered to pay nearly $300 million for his role in the scheme, which attracted more than $4 billion in investments from millions of victims.

