4 council seats are up for grabs in the Homestead elections.

More than half of the Homestead Council seats are at stake in the city’s general election Tuesday, when voters will choose between two incumbents and seven others running for office in Miami-Dade County’s second-oldest city.

While those running differ on how they would address Homestead’s issues, nearly all agree on what those issues are: too much construction incompatible with the area and the additional traffic it would generate.

Election Day comes exactly one month after the city voters re-elected Mayor steven losner for a third term and reduced one of four council contests to two runoff candidates.

Early voting ran from November 2–4. According to the Census, there are 35,584 eligible and active voters in Homestead. city ​​website,

A week later, only 3% of them – 1,088 voters – had cast mail-in ballots.

Winners will join Losner and council members on Tuesday Erica Avila And jennifer bailey On a governing body with seven seats.

Council Seat 1 – North Western District

was the vice mayor julio guzman Losner was not challenged for the city’s top office, with Homestead Council Seat 1 not up for grabs until 2025. But he did, and the city is holding a special election on the same day as its general election to select his successor. For the next two years.

Candidates are experienced and private school government teachers thomas davisLocal activist and animal rights advocate amy spadaroand former Miami-Dade Parks Marina manager James “Jim” Wyatt,

The special election comes with a special rule: According to this, the candidate with the most votes among the three candidates running will win outright. robert rodriguezAssistant Deputy Supervisor in the Miami-Dade Elections Department.

Generally, a candidate must win more than 50% of the votes otherwise a runoff occurs between the top two vote getters.

Thomas Davis says he enjoys doing hard work. Image via Thomas Davis.

Davis, a Miami native who has lived in Homestead since 2000, served with the U.S. Armed Forces for decades before retiring from his final posting at Homestead Air Reserve Base in 1993.

He returned to service in 2008 for a deployment to Afghanistan, where he commanded a joint contingent of Air Force and Marine Corps journalists.

He received the Bronze Star Medal from that tour. His last deployment was in 2015, when he served as head of strategic communications planning at NATO Headquarters in Kabul.

Davis is a longtime board member of the Community Partnership for Homeless and Health Foundation of South Florida. He has also volunteered with the U.S. Rep. for nearly two decades. Mario Diaz-Balart’s Office Screening Military Service Academy Applicants.

on him campaign websiteDavis promised to stand against overdevelopment and “uncontrolled sprawl”, hire more police officers and provide them with additional resources, and expand parks and green spaces in the city.

“It’s a beautiful city that we live in. It’s a wonderful place, and now is the time to think 20 years, 50 years in the future, ‘Where do we want to be?’” How do we do that? Want?” he said in an interview in September Eyes on Homestead, “I enjoy doing this hard work. “I enjoy being involved in our community.”

By October 20, the last date for which campaign finance data was available, a week after Election Day, he had raised nearly $7,000.

Some of the money came from big-name local donors, including Losner, who endorsed him, and former Miami-Dade Commissioner Linda Bell, Davis also received contributions from some lobbying firms and real estate businesses.

Amy Spadaro believes that development in Homestead is acceptable as long as it does not clash with the town’s “small-town charm”. Image via Amy Spadaro.

Spadaro, who has lived in Homestead for nearly 30 years, is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.

She wants to improve transportation, public safety and infrastructure and told Eyes on Homestead that growth in the city “practicableWhile still maintaining the city’s “small town charm”.

His filings with the city show he raised about $16,500, including self-loans and $10,300 from contributions from fewer than 10 people and five businesses.

James “Jim” Wyatt has promised to vote against “all irresponsible development projects”. Image via James Wyatt.

Wyatt, who also flew helicopters for the county’s mosquito control division, describes himself as a “true homesteader” with an “unparalleled 60 years of dedicated service” to the community.

He vowed to “vote against all irresponsible development projects that threaten our well-being and negatively impact our quality of life,” while collaborating with state and county officials to tackle the city’s traffic problems. “.

Balancing the city budget, preventing tax increases and creating more parks and green space “when possible” and historic preservation are also priorities.

“we can strike a balance between modernization and historic preservation, and we should consider designating historic districts, promoting cultural (innovations), intelligently improving infrastructure (and) promoting historic tourism and small businesses,” he told Eyes On Told Homestead.

Wyatt’s campaign raised nearly $15,500 through 29 personal checks, 13 business donations – including local Algers Farms and Homestead-Miami Speedway – and a $2,500 self-loan.

Council Seat 2 – Keys Gate

For Seat 2, the outgoing council member sean fletcher Former Homestead city administrator hoping to face challenge ana san roman,

They have a significant lead in funding due to generous contributions from real estate and construction companies.

Shawn Fletcher believes Homestead could do a better job of attracting businesses to the area, including more dining and entertainment options for residents. Image via Homestead.

Fletcher is a former reserve police sergeant and trustee of the Police Officers Pension Board. He now works as a safety manager for Florida Power & Light (FPL) Turkey Point Power Plant.

This is his second term in the council. He served from 1999–2000. In 2019, about 58% of voters opted to return him to City Hall.

Among other things, Fletcher wants Improve the way Homestead markets itself As the businesses headquarters if re-elected.

“It’s extremely important that we start focusing on that and making sure that we’re bringing in the right commercial developments that help us sustain the downtown,” he told Eyes on Homestead.

Fletcher raised $43,000 through his campaign account, mostly from developers, real estate management companies and related businesses.

New Leadership Network, a political committee that received thousands from Florida racing interests and hundreds of thousands from FPL, also donated to him. its president, lobbyist george luis lopezAlso kicked in $1,000.

Fletcher also gave himself a loan of $500.

Ana San Roman knows a lot about how Homestead City Hall works. Image Ana San Roman.

San Roman, who served at Homestead City Hall for more than two decades, raised less than $5,000. All came through personal investigation. More than half were from out-of-town donors.

His campaign website Says she is advocating sustainable and balanced development, reducing traffic congestion, meeting infrastructure needs, promoting public safety, improving municipal services, family -oriented destinations, revitalizing the city’s downtown area and supporting the agricultural industry.

He said, “We all have the same hopes for our city, and while we can’t stop growth and development, we can make it sustainable and balanced where we can grow, raise families and be proud of our home. can do.”

Council Seat 3 – Village

Council member in race for seat 3 larry roth faces challenges from William “Bobby” ReaA former Homestead police captain who received endorsements and donations from the mayor this year.

Roth, a real estate sales associate in private life, is far better funded. He raised more than $53,000 to retain the seat he won in 2015 and successfully defended it in 2019.

A real estate professional in personal life, Larry Roth also founded a youth-focused nonprofit. Image via Homestead.

These profits came overwhelmingly from South Florida real estate and construction businesses and professionals.

Meanwhile, Rea collected about $8,500 through 30 or more personal checks – including one for $750 from Losner and several others from current and former cops – and some from local businesses.

The South Florida AFL-CIO also donated to them.

A repeated candidate for city council, Rea sued the city Charged with violating public records laws in 2014. The city later settled the case and paid him $200,000, an amount he said he could have earned if he had continued working until retirement.

He was a city police officer for 25 years.

William “Bobby” Rea served Homestead as a police officer, sued the city and won, and now wants to serve it again from the council floor. Image via William “Bobby” Rea.

Rhee vowed to cut down on “uncontrolled development by massive homebuilders” that leaves “our residents holding the bag while others get rich.” He said traffic congestion caused by those developments is an even bigger issue, as is crime.

“These poorly governed developers harm our community and they harm the small, responsible builders who live and work alongside us,” he said. Website, “I can no longer sit back and watch as the problems we face grow and get worse.”

Roth has served on the board of directors of the South Dade Chamber of Commerce, the Homestead YMCA, a board member of the Homestead Women’s Club and is the founding president of the non-profit. This is for Kids Inc

Council Seat 6 – Oasis

Doctor turned entrepreneur Clemente Canabal and education professionals toshiba mitchell He finished ahead of two other candidates in the city’s primary election last month, but neither received a large enough percentage of the vote to win outright.

Michel came first with 38.5% vote share. Canabal, a far better funded and politically connected candidate, received 26% of the vote.

It won’t matter Tuesday, when the two will face off for the right to replace the outgoing council member Patricia Fairclough-Staggers Representing the Oasis neighborhood at the eastern end of Homestead.

Internist-turned-entrepreneur Clemente Canabal received the endorsement of several Florida GOP leaders. Image via Clemente Canabal.

Cannabal, who is married to Doral Republican Sen. Ana Maria RodriguezPromised if elected to tackle traffic congestion, increase police funding, boost code enforcement and penalties for illegal dumping, expand housing affordability, create high-wage local jobs, and advocate for sustainable development initiatives Was promised.

As of October 20, his campaign account had received $92,000 in donations. A large portion came from heavy hitters in the Florida GOP, including the Senate majority leader ben albrittonHouse Speaker-designate Daniel PerezSense. brian avila And jim boydRepresentative. Jay Trumbull, Joe Gruters And Alex RizzoMiami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera And anthony rodriguezmiami-dade clerk Juan Fernandez-BarquinAnd former Rep. vanes alopecia And jose felix diaz,

Many real estate companies also gave.

He is supported by former council member Losner Judy Waldman And Miami’s community newspapers,

Florida Politics contacted him for comment after the October 3 primary election but did not receive a response.

Toshiba wants to stop development in Mitchell City. Image via Toshiba Mitchell.

Michelle, who works as learning and development manager The mission continuesA veteran-focused community service organization, it received support from the Fraternal Order of Police and the Homestead Police Department.

His campaign raised $38,000, about half of which came from real estate businesses.

In a phone interview with Florida Politics last month, he said addressing traffic congestion, curbing growth in the city and improving infrastructure are among his priorities.

“Of course, my biggest responsibility is community engagement,” she said. “I know that’s what leads to races like mine…and I want to make sure these opportunities are provided to all residents.”

Post Views: 0

Source: floridapolitics.com