4 books every music lover will want to read

Maybe you sing along to your favorite track in the shower. Maybe you play guitar in your spare time. Maybe you’re a playlist curation expert, sharing new collections of songs with anyone who will listen.

Yes, there are lots of ways to love music. And no matter what it looks and sounds like to you, if you consider yourself a music lover, you’ll be charmed by the four fantastic new books below.

High Bias: The Distorted History of the Cassette Tape

By Mark Masters

This entertaining book traces the cassette’s journey from its invention in the early 1960s to its Walkman-led dominance in the 1980s and decline at the birth of the compact disc to its resurgence among independent music makers. Hear our Book Byte summary read by author Mark Masters in the Next Big Idea app

Into the Groove: The Story of Sound from Tin Foil to Vinyl

by jonathan scott

The story of recorded sound – technological developments, the men who made them happen, and their impact on society, from the phonograph to the recent resurgence of the LP, EP, and vinyl. Hear our Book Byte summary read by author Jonathan Scott in the Next Big Idea app

Two Beats Ahead: What Musical Minds Teach Us About Innovation

R. Michael Hendrix and Panos A. by Panay

Find out what the musical mind teaches us about innovation in this fascinating book, featuring interviews with Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, T Bone Burnett, Gloria Estefan, Imogen Heap, and many others. Next Big Idea App co-authored by R. Listen to our Book Byte summary read by Michael Hendricks

It sounds like this: What the music you like says about you

By Susan Rogers and Ogie Ogas

A sound engineer turned cognitive neuroscientist guides readers to recognize their musical personality, and provides language to describe one’s own unique tastes. It’s a journey into the science and soul of music that uncovers the mystery of why your favorite songs move you. Hear our Book Byte summary read by co-author Susan Rogers in the Next Big Idea app

Source: nextbigideaclub.com