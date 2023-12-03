Low-Calorie Breakfast Meals: The ones who are on a weight loss diet usually choose foods with low calories to not gain extra weight if not losing. Low-calorie foods are a great choice to add to an ideal weight-loss diet plan. They help to make the person feel full for longer hours without the fear of consuming any calories, reduce daily intake of calorie count and help in speedy weight loss. Also, eating low-calorie foods helps in improving cholesterol levels, blood pressure and blood sugar levels significantly. Here are some healthy low-calorie breakfast meals that you can add to your weight loss plan and manage your weight.

Low-Calorie Breakfast Meals

1. Vegetables Omelette

One of the best low-calorie breakfast meals is a vegetable omelette. It is a classic breakfast option that is an excellent weight loss meal as you can customise it on your own by adding vegetables and spices that make it more healthy. You can add spinach, onions, bell pepper or mushroom to prepare your vegetable omelette.

2. Protein Oats

Protein oatmeal is a healthy blend of plant-based protein, fibre, complex carbs, and other vital nutrients. High-protein meals are a great breakfast option as the abundance of protein helps to keep you fuller for longer hours and keeps hunger at bay. It also supports healthy gut bacteria that may help in reducing the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and other digestive problems.

3. Sweet Potato

Sweet potatoes can give a great start to your day by boosting energy levels in your body. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, calcium, carbohydrates, magnesium, thiamine, and zinc that promote a healthy body. They are also an excellent source of fibre and are low in fat, which makes them an incredible choice for weight management.

4. Banana Protein Pancakes

When you are in a hurry, you can always prepare banana pancakes and treat yourself to a wholesome and healthy breakfast. Bananas are a good source of fibre which will help you stay fuller for longer hours without consuming any added calories.

