4 Best High Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirement Portfolios

Dividend stocks are a staple of many retirement portfolios. But the dividend investment market is at a unique point in its history, with T-bills yielding 5%. This raises the bar for “high-yield” stocks, as shares can fall significantly in price. In this article, I explain the line between yield and sustainability.

Reaching for yield is a particularly risky strategy right now, even for long-term thinkers. So, I examined 30 stocks in the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average and picked four that I think are worth considering for a retirement portfolio. At the time of this writing, the S&P 500 was yielding only 1.5%, so I defined high yield as above that level.

Understanding Dividend Stocks in Retirement

Steady dividend payments can be very attractive to investors who are nearing retirement age and looking for cash during the retirement years. High-yield dividend stocks are generally found in companies that are mature, well-established and have a positive long-term record.

There are still risks with high-yield stocks. Even the most established company can experience a recession and cut its dividends or stop paying them all together. In fact, even two members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (Boeing

and Disney) suspended their dividend payments in 2020 during the early stages of the pandemic. You should also know that any company that shows a particularly high dividend yield ratio should be examined closely. This may be because the value of the company’s shares is falling, causing the dividend ratio to be higher than normal.

Dividend Stocks Explained

Dividend yield is a ratio that shows how much income you earn in dividend payments per year for every dollar invested in a stock. Not all stocks pay dividends. Dividend paying stocks usually pay their shareholders in cash, but dividends can also be paid in stock or other assets. Most US companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis. The formula used to calculate dividend yield is: The dividend per share is divided by the price per share.

Dividend yield is expressed as percentage points. Let’s say a utility company cost $50 per share, and it was paying an annual dividend equal to $2.00 per share. We will divide $2.00 by $50, which is equal to 0.04. Converting this to percentage gives you 4%. This means you would earn 4% dividends per year for this example.

Companies that pay high dividends are generally well-established, mature companies. New start-ups that are growing rapidly usually pay lower dividends. The best companies to pay high-yield dividends are mature companies in sectors that are non-cyclical. In other words, companies that are not affected by changes within the market. Even in times of economic difficulties or market volatility, the value of these companies does not fluctuate much, as they are a necessity, regardless of economic conditions. A good example of this would be stock in a utility company.

Dividend Stock Benefits for Retirees

Dividends can provide a steady flow of cash without wasting your principal, providing a reliable passive income for retirees. When investing in dividend stocks, an investor can make profits in two ways; First, by paying regular dividends to supplement other retirement income, and second, by increasing the value of their original investment. The stability provided by investing in established companies adds security to investments during retirement, when it can be the main source of income. High-yield dividend stocks can also deliver enough dividend returns to help your retirement income outpace inflation.

Many investors need both growth and income to meet their retirement cash goals.

Best High Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirement

Dividend consistency (paid each year) is a key indicator of corporate sustainability as it reflects a company’s commitment to returning a portion of profits to shareholders year after year. This is the dividend. And the only companies that can pay dividends year after year are those that are consistently profitable.

Companies that crush it one year, then fall victim to a bad economy or some company-specific problem the next year, will find it difficult to pay dividends or increase them each year. Earnings can be manipulated, but dividends must be paid to shareholders in cash. This is a big difference.

The following four top choices fit perfectly into corporate stability and dividend consistency: International Business Machines (IBM), Chevron (CVX).

), Coca-Cola

(KO) and Johnson & Johnson

(JNJ). All these companies are well-established and profitable to the extent that they are well-known names.

1. International Business Machines (IBM)

Industry: IT Consulting and Other Services/Information & Technology

Market cap: $135 billion

Recent Stock Price: $148.79

Dividend Yield: 4.5%

Payout Ratio: 87%

Dividend Frequency: Quarterly

Revenue: $61 billion

EPS: $7.60

Price to sales ratio: 2.3

Price to free cash flow ratio: 12.0

Earnings Yield: 5.1%

Profit Margin: 11.3%

Company Overview

Founded in 1911, there was a time when this company was the first thing people thought of when it came to “hot tech stocks.” It has long since become a mature company and a household name associated with computers. IBM is famous for being a pioneer in the computing industry and reinventing itself from punch cards and electric typewriters in the mid-1900s to modern desktop computers and technology consulting.

Why is it a top pick?

Since the late 1900s, IBM has successfully responded to increasing changes in the information and technology sector by continuing to restructure, innovate, and diversify when necessary. On November 7, 2023, IBM announced it was launching a $500 million venture fund to invest in a range of AI companies.

2. Chevron (CVX)

Industry: Oil & Gas Integrated/Energy

Market cap: $269 billion

Recent Stock Price: $142.81

Dividend yield: 3.2%

Payout Ratio: 44%

Dividend Frequency: Quarterly

Revenue: $202 billion

EPS: $13.5

Price to sales ratio: 1.3

Price to free cash flow ratio: 13.3

Earnings Yield: 9.4%

Profit Margin: 12.6%

Company Overview

Chevron’s history is closely linked to the development of the United States as a world power. The company merged with one of its largest competitors, Texaco, in 2001. But decades before that, what is today CVX was once part of Standard Oil, just after the Civil War. Chevron expanded globally in the latter half of the 20th century and is now a global leader in oil and gas. Recently, in response to shareholder and government pressure, Chevron has begun to invest in alternative energy sources through partnerships and collaborations, such as hydrogen and biomethane, as well as carbon capture, utilization and storage, and offsets.

Why is it a top pick?

While alternative forms of energy have made inroads, fossil fuels are likely here to stay for a long time. Chevron has the size and stability to evolve with industry changes and consumer preferences.

3. Coca-Cola (KO)

Industry: Beverages-Non-Alcoholic/Consumer Protective

Market cap: $245 billion

Recent Stock Price: $56.64

Dividend yield: 3.2%

Payout Ratio: 72%

Dividend Frequency: Quarterly

Revenue: $45 billion

EPS: $2.80

Price to sales ratio: 5.5

Price to free cash flow ratio: 24.2

Earnings Yield: 4.4%

Profit Margin: 23.9%

Company Overview

What began as an American company focused on one soda product is today a global beverages company, operating in more than 200 countries. Recently Coca-Cola launched 100% recyclable plastic bottles across Canada, as an example of its ongoing packaging sustainability. Coca-Cola also continues to develop products and strategies using a variety of technology.

Why is it a top pick?

The stock is not cheap on a fundamental basis, but it has historically been awarded a high valuation based on its stability and market leadership. Coca-Cola has historically stayed on top of market trends and consumer expectations, delivering products and strategies developed to meet sustainability, diversity and inclusion goals.

4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Industry: Pharmaceutical manufacturers – general/healthcare

Market cap: $354 billion

Recent Stock Price: $147.14

Dividend yield: 2.4%

Payout Ratio: 34%

Dividend Frequency: Quarterly

Revenue: $98 billion

EPS: $7.20

Price to sales ratio: 3.6

Price to free cash flow ratio: 24.4

Earnings Yield: 9.2%

Profit Margin: 32.5%

Company Overview

Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1886 and has been publicly traded since 1944. Recently J&J has come under scrutiny due to its high price tags on critical drugs, and has begun making deals with companies to produce generic brands of its patented drugs. J&J also announced plans to expand into testing surgical robotics in 2024.

Why is it a top pick?

The company has always been at the forefront of innovation in healthcare; Expansion into global markets as well as new technologies and medicines. There are only two companies that have straight AAA bond ratings (from all major rating agencies). JNJ is one of them (Microsoft).

The second is), which is a sign of dividend stability and strength that some investors consider a reasonable trade-off for more modest earnings growth.

method used

I chose these stocks by starting with the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and looking for the best combination of dividend yield and valuation (specifically based on sales and cash flow). I also decided not to choose more than one company from one region.

Dividend Stocks Vs. bond for income

Stocks, even well-established dividend stocks like the four in this article, are more volatile than government bonds because they are sensitive to daily financial market fluctuations. This is especially true at a time when it appears that the entire financial market is headed for a recession. However, bonds are not as safe as one would sometimes like to think. They are sensitive to inflation and changing interest rates.

While a 5% bond backed by the US government may seem like a good plan right now, if interest rates continue to fluctuate as they are likely to in the coming months, that 5% bond is no longer attractive.

Historically speaking, high-yield dividend stocks outperform bonds every time. Also keep in mind that when investing in dividend stocks, in addition to seeing returns by collecting dividends every quarter, the original investment also has the potential to increase in value over the long term.

Are Dividend Stocks Right for You?

When analyzing whether dividend stocks are the right investment for you, there are several things to consider. Successful investing is always about finding the right balance between risk and return. Generally speaking, investors who are approaching retirement and need a fixed income to see them through their golden years are looking for investments with the best returns for the least potential risk.

This is what can make dividend stocks suitable for the retired investor: The companies listed in this article are companies with a long track record of reducing risk, dealing with volatile markets, and producing comfortable dividends for their shareholders.

ground level

High-yield dividend stocks are an investment vehicle that attracts many retirees because of the track records of these companies. IBM, Chevron, Coca-Cola, and Johnson & Johnson are all household names for a reason: These companies have weathered many storms and continued to maintain profits and pay out their shareholders.

Read further

