4 Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers for Asians in 2024

The world of cryptocurrencies is constantly evolving – and for many people – investing in digital assets has become an integral part of their financial planning. As the cryptocurrency market continues to expand, it has never been more important to ensure the return of your investment if you want to secure your financial future.

In 2024, Asian investors, like their global counterparts, are looking for comprehensive solutions to monitor their crypto portfolios.

In this article, we will introduce you to the 4 best crypto portfolio trackers tailored to the needs of Asian investors, providing you with the insight you need to effectively manage your digital assets.

1. Delta App by eToro

The Delta app, developed by the popular cryptocurrency exchange eToro, lets crypto enthusiasts manage their portfolios holistically. Its historical and real-time portfolio tracking capabilities give users a competitive advantage in investment analysis. In particular, Delta offers tax optimization tools – an important factor in Asia, where the regulatory landscape can vary significantly.

Additionally, the app syncs with major exchanges, facilitating smooth asset management for users in the region. Delta stands out as a wonderful choice for both novice and experienced traders with its user-friendly interface and impressive bilingual support.

Main idea:

Real-time and historical portfolio tracking: Delta provides not only real-time updates but also historical data, helping you analyze your portfolio's performance over time.

Delta provides not only real-time updates but also historical data, helping you analyze your portfolio’s performance over time. Tax Optimization Tools: This feature is especially important in Asia, where tax rules vary widely. Delta helps you optimize your tax liability.

This feature is especially important in Asia, where tax rules vary widely. Delta helps you optimize your tax liability. Asian Exchange Integration: It connects seamlessly with Asian cryptocurrency exchanges, ensuring you get the most accurate data.

It connects seamlessly with Asian cryptocurrency exchanges, ensuring you get the most accurate data. Multilingual Support: Delta meets the needs of a global audience with its multilingual interface.

Delta meets the needs of a global audience with its multilingual interface. User Friendly Design: Its intuitive design makes portfolio management easy.

More information on the Delta app: Visit Official Site

2. CoinStats

For consumers who want to manage their cryptocurrency investments across multiple platforms, CoinStats differentiates itself by offering portfolio synchronization across multiple devices. The process is streamlined by automated portfolio tracking, and the app also compiles news about cryptocurrencies to keep you updated.

CoinStats provides data tailored to give Asian consumers a more accurate picture of the cryptocurrency landscape in the region. Its impeccable support for multiple languages ​​further adds to its usefulness and attractiveness.

Main idea:

Portfolio sync across devices: CoinStats offers synchronization across multiple devices, ensuring you can access your portfolio data wherever you go.

CoinStats offers synchronization across multiple devices, ensuring you can access your portfolio data wherever you go. Automated Portfolio Tracking: This feature saves you time by automatically tracking your holdings and their performance.

This feature saves you time by automatically tracking your holdings and their performance. News Aggregation: Stay up to date with the latest crypto news directly within the app.

Stay up to date with the latest crypto news directly within the app. Localized data for Asian markets: CoinStats provides local market data, making it easier for Asian investors to make informed decisions.

CoinStats provides local market data, making it easier for Asian investors to make informed decisions. Multilingual Support: Like other crypto portfolio trackers on this list, it also supports multiple languages ​​for a diverse user base.

More on CoinStats: Visit Official Site

3. CoinGecko

With a database covering over 6,000 cryptocurrencies, CoinGecko is a notable cryptocurrency data aggregator. Investors value its real-time data, including historical charts, market capitalization estimates, trading volume data, and price tracking.

The customizable alerts offered by CoinGecko are a useful tool to closely monitor particular coin price fluctuations. The user-friendly layout of our platform makes it accessible to a broad spectrum of consumers, from newcomers to cryptocurrency to experienced traders.

key features:

Extensive Database: CoinGecko is famous for its extensive database, which includes over 6,000 cryptocurrencies. This makes it an excellent resource for tracking the most exclusive or newly launched tokens.

CoinGecko is famous for its extensive database, which includes over 6,000 cryptocurrencies. This makes it an excellent resource for tracking the most exclusive or newly launched tokens. Real time data: Users can access real-time price data, market capitalization, trading volume, and historical price charts. This information is important for traders looking to take timely decisions.

Users can access real-time price data, market capitalization, trading volume, and historical price charts. This information is important for traders looking to take timely decisions. Customizable Alerts: CoinGecko allows users to set personalized price alerts, ensuring timely notifications when your chosen cryptocurrency reaches specific levels.

CoinGecko allows users to set personalized price alerts, ensuring timely notifications when your chosen cryptocurrency reaches specific levels. user-friendly interface: The platform’s interface is intuitive and easy to navigate, suitable for both novice and experienced traders.

More on CoinGecko: Visit Official Site

4. CoinMarketCap

With tons of data on over 2,000 coins, CoinMarketCap is another titan in the crypto data arena. With current prices, market capitalization, trading volume, and historical price charts, it is a one-stop shop for cryptocurrency statistics.

In addition to specific measures, CoinMarketCap explores the rapidly growing DeFi and NFT sectors to serve clients interested in these rapidly changing domains. To ensure clients can stay updated about their portfolio and the cryptocurrency market while on the go, CoinMarketCap also offers a mobile app.

key features:

Comprehensive Cryptocurrency Database: CoinMarketCap has a massive database offering data on over 2,000 cryptocurrencies. It provides information about price trends, trading volumes, market dominance and much more.

CoinMarketCap has a massive database offering data on over 2,000 cryptocurrencies. It provides information about price trends, trading volumes, market dominance and much more. DeFi and NFT data: In addition to traditional cryptocurrency data, CoinMarketCap provides insights into the DeFi (decentralized finance) and NFT (non-fungible token) sectors and may be particularly useful for investors interested in these emerging sectors.

In addition to traditional cryptocurrency data, CoinMarketCap provides insights into the DeFi (decentralized finance) and NFT (non-fungible token) sectors and may be particularly useful for investors interested in these emerging sectors. mobile app: The availability of a mobile app ensures that you can track your portfolio on the go, making it a convenient option for those who frequently use their mobile devices.

More on CoinMarketCap: Visit Official Site

conclusion

Asian investors will have access to a wide range of cryptocurrency portfolio trackers in 2024, each with special features and benefits. Above we have selected some of the most relevant crypto portfolio trackers that are suitable for your needs, whether you value tax optimization, real-time tracking, or personalized insights.

Each of these five cryptocurrency portfolio trackers offers a specific combination of features and benefits to meet the different demands of Asian investors in 2024.

Ultimately, the ideal choice for you will depend on your specific needs and tastes, but rest assured: these portfolio trackers will make it easier for you to successfully navigate the volatile world of cryptocurrencies. With these multipurpose tools, you can stay ahead of the crypto game and make well-informed decisions.

