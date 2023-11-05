4 altcoins to buy amid warming markets

The cryptocurrency market is heating up again, led by Bitcoin (BTC), after the leading digital asset reclaimed the $35,000 mark. As short-term gains mount, widespread uncertainty remains about the sustainability of the rally, with some market participants expecting it to continue while others expect a correction.

Along with Bitcoin’s rise, attention has also turned to altcoins and their ability to emulate the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. In particular, many altcoins are on a bullish rise, providing investors with an opportunity to capitalize on their future.

In this context, cryptocurrency trader and analyst Michael van de Poppe, in a YouTube video on November 5, identified the following altcoins to consider buying as the market heats up.

Chainlink (LINK)

Pope stated the need to buy Chainlink (LINK) based on the historical price fluctuations of the token. He emphasized that LINK is historically related to Bitcoin, meaning the asset classes move together. The analyst said the link indicates a pattern of higher lows and higher highs.

Pope acknowledged that LINK’s value has already begun to rise and identified two key price levels that present an ideal buy point. In his view, investors should look for a potential correction around $9.50 and $10.

In his analysis, Pope said that if the current strength in price movement continues, LINK could potentially outperform and reach the $25 to $30 price range.

At press time, Chainlink was trading at $12.21, up more than 7% in the past 24 hours. On the weekly chart, Chainlink is up more than 11%.

Link seven day price chart. Source: Finbold

come (come)

Aave (AAVE), a major player in the DeFi space, is currently at a critical moment as its valuation is rising in line with the general market. The Pope observed that AAVE faced tremendous resistance, an obstacle that persisted for an impressive 542 days.

However, Pope pointed out that AAVE, which has been gathering steam in recent days, is on the cusp of a potential breakout. If this resistance is successfully broken, it could signal the end of a long accumulation period, potentially pushing the price to levels between $260 and $280, paving the way for further gains in the broader DeFi market. will be.

At press time, Aave was trading at $91.25 with a daily gain of about 0.6%, while on the weekly chart, the token is up 11%.

AAVE seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold

Synthetix (SNX)

The crypto analyst noted that similar activities in Synthetix (SNX) mirrored the sentiment around AAVE. The DeFi protocol, providing a platform for creating and trading synthetic assets, is currently battling a formidable resistance level.

According to Pope, market sentiment shows that heavy accumulation and discussion on social media platforms indicates growing interest in synthetics. Despite the prevailing bearish sentiments, he believes this could signal a turning point for the asset.

In their analysis, synthetics have been lagging behind recent market movements. However, he argues that this could change dramatically if resistance is successfully breached. In case of a breakthrough, Synthetix could see its price rise to between $7.50 and $8.

This potential breakout comes after a previous attempt at resistance was deemed a “fake out”, underscoring the importance of accuracy in timing market entry.

Over the past seven days, SNX has increased by more than 7% and is trading at $2.5 at press time.

SNX seven day price chart. Source: Finbold

compound (comp)

Compound (COMP) is also displaying signs of a resurgence, closely mirroring AAVE’s trajectory. Like his counterpart, Pope pointed out that the compound faces a critical resistance point.

In this context, the analyst stressed the importance of monitoring social media channels where substantial accumulation is evident, even if some participants maintain a bearish outlook. This divergence in sentiment implies that a phase of profit making opportunities is underway.

At press time, COMP was valued at $50.72, representing a daily gain of approximately 6%. The compound is seen up by 7% on the weekly chart.

COMP seven day price chart. Source: Finbold

From a broader perspective, Pope suggested that newly emerging altcoins are poised for impressive performance if the current market momentum continues.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com