October 27, 2023
3M: What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger (NYSE:MMM)


josefkubes

Thesis

3M Company (NYSE:MMM), has had a rough couple of years to put it lightly. With scorching legal woes and unprecedented reputation damage as a result of various lawsuits, 3M has seen its stock fall to a decade low. However, in its most recent earnings report, 3M reported stabilizing results as well as some improvements in some key metrics that show the prospects of a turnaround. In addition, a few months ago 3M was able to settle their ‘forever chemicals’ case and also their defective earplugs case. This clears the ambiguity from their business and will now allow them to focus on their operations and growth moving forward. Furthermore, despite these legal challenges, 3M was able to enter into many valuable partnerships throughout the year, demonstrating their commitment to growth and expansion. Although 3M seems to be starting its strong comeback, its stock is trading at rock-bottom valuations. Therefore, I believe 3M is currently undervalued and deserves a Buy rating.

