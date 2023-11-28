3M, DuPont defeat massive class action over Forever Chemicals

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. The logo of the New York Stock Exchange is seen on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, US on August 3, 2021. Reuters/Andrew Kelly/File Photo Get licensing rights

Nov 27 (Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Monday ruled 3M (MMM.N), Corteva Inc (CTVA.N) subsidiary EI du Pont de Nemours & Co and other makers of toxic so-called “Forever Chemicals” a huge fine. Awarded victory. In its fight against legal liability for the substances, it overturned a lower court ruling that would have allowed approximately 11.8 million Ohio residents to sue the companies as a group.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a lower court’s approval of the massive class action, which included nearly every resident of Ohio and imposed a substantial legal burden on chemical manufacturers to settle the plaintiffs’ claims. Pressure was applied.

The court found that lead plaintiff Kevin Hardwick had filed too broad a complaint against the manufacturers, and had not shown that the polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, found in his body could be directly linked to defendants such as entities of 3M, DuPont and others. .

The court noted that Hardwick’s complaint “rarely” targeted the actions of any one company, and instead accused the companies of collectively contaminating the environment with chemicals.

Circuit Judge Raymond Kethledge wrote, “A case filed on such a modest basis is rarely so ambitious.” He said there are thousands of companies that have manufactured PFAS, but only 10 are listed as defendants in the case.

The appeals court directed a lower court to dismiss Hardwick’s lawsuit, which aimed to force the companies to pay for studies analyzing the health effects of PFAS. The chemicals are used in a wide range of consumer products including non-stick pans and clothing and have been linked to cancer and other diseases.

The lawsuit also seeks to establish a fund to monitor Ohio residents for health effects from PFAS exposure.

A 3M spokesperson said the company is pleased with the decision.

Hardwick’s attorney Robert Bilott said the court’s decision “contradicts what we know about the history of PFAS manufacturing in the United States” and said they were evaluating whether to appeal.

Representatives for the other defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The chemicals are often referred to as forever chemicals because they do not break down easily in nature or in the human body.

The lawsuit is one of thousands that have been filed against 3M, DuPont and others in recent years over alleged PFAS contamination.

3M in June agreed to pay $10.3 billion to settle hundreds of claims that the company polluted public drinking water with chemicals, while Chemours Co (CC.N), DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD. N) and Corteva had entered into a similar agreement with American Water. Provider for $1.19 billion.

The US Environmental Protection Agency has called PFAS an “urgent public health and environmental issue” and has taken steps to regulate PFAS, including in drinking water.

Reporting by Clark Mindock, editing by Alexia Garmfalvi, Lincoln Feast and Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com