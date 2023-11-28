3G Capital’s Alex Behring’s career is a lesson in entrepreneurship, innovation, and the importance of giving back

Reading Time: 4 minutes

In the business and finance world, there are not many people who show true proficiency in investing, operations, and philanthropy. But the career of 3G’s Alex Behring so far seems to be a clear lesson in what can be achieved in all three categories as an entrepreneur and innovator.

Brazilian thought leader, investor and philanthropist, Behring is the co-founder and co-managing partner of 3G Capital, a global investment firm and private partnership. The 56-year-old’s company is famous for its long-term investments in Restaurant Brands International (which includes Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs), Kraft Heinz and Hunter Douglas. But the enterprise is even more famous for the unique philosophy that Alex Behring and his partners have always followed.

3G Capital not only has a keen eye for companies with great brands and incredible global growth opportunities, but its executives also have a reputation for deeply knowing their acquisitions. Unlike other private equity firms, Behring and the 3G Capital team don’t buy just to sell. They buy in to stay longer and actively engage with their businesses – rolling up their sleeves and participating extensively in management and operations – with big impact.

“At 3G, we own great businesses and brands and our goal is to grow them,” Behring said. financial Times, “We are also people innovators and we believe we attract best-in-class talent because of our long-term focus. We have been building businesses for over four decades. We dream big.”

Alex Behring started with Sprint

After receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro, Behring attended Harvard Business School, where he received an MBA. At Harvard, he was already showing signs of a successful career to come and distinguished himself as a Baker Scholar and Loeb Scholar. Behring remains actively involved with the organization and currently serves on the Harvard Business School Dean’s Advisory Board.

In 1989, he co-founded the technology company Modus OSI Technologies and remained a partner with the company until 1993. From 1994 to 2004, Behring was a partner and board member under the guidance of GP Investimentos – Latin America’s largest private equity firm. Billionaire Brazilian financier Jorge Paulo Lemann. During this time, Behring also co-founded América Latina Logística, a private sector railroad company, where he served as CEO and oversaw its Argentine and Brazilian operations.

By 2004, Behring had impressed Lemmon so much that the billionaire asked him to co-found 3G Capital as a global investment firm and private partnership, which grew out of the investment office of Lemmon, Carlos Alberto Sicupira and Marcel Herrmann Telles. Had happened.

Alex Behring: Keen eye on deal

From the beginning, Behring proved to be a shrewd investor and entrepreneur who had an approach and philosophy about deals that was completely different from the Wall Street herd.

While most private equity firms have over 100 companies in their portfolio and focus on finding the next unicorn startup, under Alex Behring’s model, 3G Capital owns relatively few companies. It operates brands that have been in existence for 50 to 150 years. One of its companies, Heinz, was founded more than 150 years ago, and Hunter Douglas, its latest acquisition, was founded more than a hundred years ago. Burger King was born in 1954.

Alex Behring’s success has been widely praised in the investment and business sectors. In 2020, Money Inc. named him among the most notable Harvard alumni in the business world, along with Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Michael Bloomberg, and Sumner Redstone.

While most investment analysts and dealmakers are trained to derive insights from their Excel spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations. Behring knows that when you go out into the real world and are running a business, you have to partner with others and respect strengths, cultural differences and nuances. An investor has a much deeper understanding of the vehicles in their portfolio because of the knowledge and perspective gained from being a business operator. And this is how Behring approaches deals, which naturally shifts their focus to long-term growth and the needs of the business and its people.

Alex Behring rolls up his sleeves

It’s clear that Behring doesn’t believe in simply buying and holding without really understanding the companies in which he invests.

Alex Behring and 3G Capital use their control to influence companies and get involved by rolling up their sleeves. In short, Behring’s philosophy is to cook his own home-cooked meals so he can work with his companies and be more responsive to the needs of the business.

In practice, this means 3G Capital buys a business every few years and owns it indefinitely, partnering with existing shareholders such as families and founders. Behring and 3G act as owner-operators, investing for decades, making decisions for long-term value creation.

3G relies on a model that relies on collaboration and partnership with the company’s existing shareholders. The company’s recent deal with window coverings manufacturer and retailer Hunter Douglas is a good example. In February 2022, 3G Capital acquired a 75% stake in Hunter Douglas, with the family patriarch selling his shares in a deal that valued the company at approximately $7.1 billion. The transaction was facilitated through existing relationships between Alex Behring and the founding family, whose members have held board and operational positions over a long period of time working with 3G.

“We are owner-operators first and foremost, because our owners are the individuals directly responsible for the operations of our companies,” Behring explained. financial Times, “Everyone at 3G has a lot of talent in the game, which creates powerful incentives to do the right thing for the long term.”

Excellence, Professionalism and Passion

Alex Behring co-founded the Behring Foundation as a non-profit family foundation focused on initiatives in Brazil. The Foundation’s goal is to support people and social projects committed to harnessing the potential of young people to transform society.

The goals of the Foundation are based on a core philosophy of giving. Alex Behring believes that building a stronger and fairer society begins by prioritizing and investing in the next generations and to fulfill his philanthropic goals, he partners with the Foundation’s partners – social entrepreneurs and projects to benefit use their business expertise and international experience to Young people by improving their current well-being and expanding their future opportunities in the digital economy.

Investor, business operator and philanthropist, Alex Behring’s career appears to be a clear lesson in what can be achieved with the right mindset and willingness to work hard.

Source: thebossmagazine.com