3D scanning app Polycam gets backing from YouTube co-founder techcrunch

PolyCam, an app that uses smartphones’ sensors to capture 3D scans of objects, is raising cash from major investors including Adobe and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley.

PolyCam today announced it has closed an $18 million Series A round led by Left Lane Capital with participation from Adobe Ventures, Hurley and others. PolyCam co-founder and CEO Chris Heinrich says the capital will support new 3D editing and collaboration features, training of AI models to render 3D objects, and new market expansion.

PolyCam was founded in early 2021 by Henrik and Elliot Spellman, who met while working together at Ubiquiti6, a startup developing mobile 3D scanning and AR technology. Both Heinrich and Spellman believed that 3D capture, enabled by hardware such as the lidar sensors on recent iPhones, could unlock 3D content creation for the masses.

“One of the challenges and opportunities of the 3D modeling field is that the core technology for 3D capture is not perfect, and it is not as simple as taking a photo with an iPhone,” Heinrich told TechCrunch in an email interview. “The good news is that advances in AI-powered 3D capture, when paired with the type of data that PolyCam has, will dramatically improve the quality and ease of use over the next few years, unlocking even greater use. “Will increase cases and adoptions.”

PolyCam offers a suite of 3D capture and modeling tools, each designed to address a different use case.

On iPhones with lidar sensors, PolyCam can scan a user’s surroundings, such as rooms in their home, in 3D. The app’s “Photo Mode”, available on mobile devices and the web, uses photogrammetry – capturing images and stitching them together – to create 3D models of objects. PolyCam can capture “photo sphere” and 360-degree skybox images with a smartphone camera. And – for users who want to incorporate models into a project (a video game, let’s say) without having to build them – the app hosts a library of free 3D models shared from the Polycam community.

PolyCam Pro makes money by charging users a $100 per year subscription for advanced features.

Now, there are many apps in the market for smartphone-based 3D object capture. (See Luma, for one.) But it’s true that Polycam has benefited from market consolidation over the past few years, with Niantic snapping up Scaniverse, Discord acquiring Ubiquiti6, and Snap buying Th3rd.

Today, Polycam has nearly 100,000 paying customers, Heinrich tells me, and its iPhone and Android apps have been downloaded more than 10 million times.

“Polycam was cash flow positive for several months into 2023 and has strong revenue growth,” he said. “We have not been particularly affected by the downturn in the technology sector, achieving strong revenue growth despite the difficult macroeconomic environment.”

Then why raise external capital? “To expand more aggressively,” Heinrich said, including through new AI-powered capabilities, launching enterprise membership tiers and doubling its 22-person workforce by 2025.

To this end, Polycam’s expansion to Vision Pro, Apple’s AR headset, will become a key area of ​​focus for the company over the next few months, Heinrich says. According to Heinrich, PolyCam is also training AI models to fill in missed gaps in the 3D object scanning process – an investment that will increase the overall fidelity of PolyCam’s scans.

“Even the best scans suffer from poor and incomplete data – for example the inability to scan the underside of a sofa or a car,” he said. “That’s where AI comes in.”

