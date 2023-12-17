3D-printed spout creates clean drinking water anywhere from air: 'We could unlock a whole new civilization'

The first time Ruben Vollmer tried to create water out of thin air, it didn’t go according to plan.

“I 3D printed… two [spirals], and I took the tinfoil and I put it between those two pieces,” Vollmer told The Cool Down. “Then I had a packing tube that was probably about six inches in diameter, inside of which I put that long tube of tinfoil, And then I had this little fan on top and a solar panel, and basically air would flow through this tube and condense the water and put it into a coffee pot. …It didn’t work well at all.”

Vollmer made this initial effort in 2014 when his parents’ olive tree farm was threatened by a drought in California. Since that first failed prototype, he and his business partner Tyler Bratton have come a long way.

Now, their Spout atmospheric water generator is the most successful and affordable model on the market, hitting the $1 million mark in preorder sales this November after just six months.

Today’s faucet is a countertop unit, about half the size of a microwave, that collects water from the surrounding air. It filters the air, condenses the moisture out of it, filters that water again, and stores it in a glass pitcher with a UV light in the lid to prevent germs from growing. According to the Spout FAQ, each spout produces 2.5 gallons of the purest drinking water per day, and requires only a few hundred watts of power.

“As soon as I realized I could use electricity to make drinking water from air, I became obsessed with it, because … electricity moves much easier than water,” Vollmer said. , who compared pipes to electrical wires and bottles to batteries. “If we had the same access that solar panels give us, but also to water, we could open the door to a whole new civilization.”

Initially, Vollmer was concerned about extracting too much water from the air, but some research revealed surprising benefits to water generators. “Water vapor is the biggest contributor to global warming, and our machine basically eats it and turns it into water,” he revealed.

With the ability to generate water where it is needed, Vollmer believes that homes and even farms will become “water-neutral” and produce as much water as they use. The spout could also bring clean drinking water to the most drought-stricken parts of the world, a goal dear to the inventor.

“Now I have had heart-to-heart relationships with people all over the world who have sworn that I will, at any cost to my life, create a product that they can use to get fresh drinking water, because they Just literally, dying from drinking poisoned water,” Vollmer said.

The spout is also of interest to people close to home. For Breton, the most remarkable thing about this technology is the quality of the water it produces.

“It’s really a lot more than anything you can buy,” Bratton told The Cool Down. “I had friends who were spending a few hundred dollars or literally $5,000-$10,000 a month on expensive water filters for their homes, and ultimately they were just getting inferior quality water compared to what we could have produced.”

In fact, Vollmer and Bratton are so confident in the quality of the spout that they pitted it against one of the most popular water filters on the market, the Brita Filter, with both collecting water samples in Venice, California.

The results they provided to The Cool Down showed Spout as the clear winner. On the Simply Lab Healthy Water scale, the Brita scored 41 out of 99 compared to the Spout’s 98. Brita’s samples contained unhealthy levels of arsenic, uranium and lithium, as well as other contaminants, none of which were detected in the water. Spout.

The purity of water from spout water generators is one reason Vollmer & Bratton uses them every day.

It may sound like science fiction, but the technology is real — and it’s planned to ship next year. “Right now we’re working on our next big journey, which includes getting the product into people’s hands next year,” Bratton said.

Vollmer concluded, “We are on a mission to create the greatest body of water on Earth.” “That’s what we’re here to do.”

