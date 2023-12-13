3AC co-founder Zhu to be released after questioning in Singapore

Three Arrows Capital co-founder Su Zhu is expected to be released this month on the basis of standard provisions of good behavior. The development comes after a two-day court hearing in Singapore where Zhu faced questioning for the first time.

During the hearing, Zhu was to respond to lawyers representing the liquidator, providing information on how the fund failed and where its assets were.

3AC co-founder questioned in Singapore

The court approved the interrogation of Zhu after he was arrested at Singapore Airport on September 29 and sentenced to four months in prison for failing to cooperate in shutting down Three Arrows. The liquidators sought vital information, including details of how the fund failed and the location of its assets.

The proceedings between Zhu and Teneo’s representatives are considered a civil matter, and neither Zhu nor Kyle Davis face criminal charges in Singapore. The court will share details obtained from the inquiry with creditors to maximize recovery.

Zhu had previously claimed that the liquidators opposed and betrayed his and Davis’s honest efforts to cooperate. In email correspondence submitted to the New York bankruptcy court, lawyers for both co-founders have dismissed the court orders obtained by the liquidator as “baseless.”

Co-founders Zhu and Davis, once considered the stars of crypto’s pandemic-era bull run, saw their reputations tarnished as the market rapidly turned bearish, exposing risky practices. Following the collapse of Three Arrows Capital, liquidators are coordinating with authorities globally to locate Davis, a source familiar with the matter said in October.

Three Arrows Capital crypto fund collapse

In 2022, Three Arrows Capital experienced the collapse as leveraged bets went awry, leading to a collapse of the $2 trillion crypto market and turmoil in the sector. Liquidators have accused Zhu and Davis of not cooperating meaningfully with the investigation and want to recover $1.3 billion from the two men. Appointed liquidator Teneo estimates creditors are owed about $3.3 billion.

In September, Singapore’s central bank imposed a nine-year restraining order on Zhu and Davis, attributing violations at Three Arrows to risk management failures and providing false information.

Three Arrows, once considered one of the largest and most successful crypto hedge funds, moved its registration to the British Virgin Islands after operating out of Singapore. A court in the British Virgin Islands appointed Teneo in June last year to liquidate the fund’s assets.

source: cryptopotato.com