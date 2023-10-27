37 senior discounts you can start at age 55

sanjagrujic/Getty Images

If you’re in the market for a new phone contract, the following senior discounts start at age 55. If these don’t work for you, you can always learn how to lower your household bills, including your cellphone bill.

AT&T: If you live in Florida, you can get two lines with unlimited talk, text and data for $40 per month, per line.

The Mint 55+ plan offers seniors unlimited talk and text for $15/month, plus full-service activation by Mintek advisors at no additional cost. T Mobile: Seniors aged 55 years and above can choose from the following plans. Essentials, which costs $27.50/month, gets you two lines with unlimited talk, text, and data (including texting abroad). There’s no annual contract, but there is advanced protection against phone scams. The other two plans, Go5G Plus 55 and Go 5G Next 55, priced at $50 and $60 per month, offer everything you need, plus 4K streaming, 50 GB of 4G LTE mobile hotspot data, Apple TV+, an AAA subscription, and a lot.

Seniors aged 55 years and above can choose from the following plans. Verizon: The Verizon senior discount, unfortunately, is only available to new customers in Florida. If you’re a senior there, you’re eligible for a plan that gives you two lines for $84/month or one line for $62/month. You’ll get unlimited talk, text, and 4G LTE data; DVD-quality streaming; an unlimited mobile hotspot (600Kbps); And Verizon Up Rewards.

Smart ways for senior citizens to save even more

According to Woroch, it’s easy to find additional ways to save. Even if a business doesn’t advertise a senior discount, they may still offer one. “Call the business or store you plan to shop at and find out if they offer a senior discount, and what type of deal you want to get,” she says. Also, ask if there are any restrictions, such as whether it’s limited to certain services or days of the week.

When booking travel, always check online coupon sites. “Top up your senior deals with cashback through deal sites like CouponCabin.com,” says Woroch. “Since you’re spending hundreds or perhaps thousands of dollars on travel costs for hotels, car rentals and flights, any cash back you earn can really add up.”

And finally, don’t worry about hitting the senior exemption age when you hardly feel like a senior. After all, age is just a number… but so are discounts!

About the experts

Nancy McLaughlin is a travel consultant with Fora Travel.

is a travel consultant with Fora Travel. andrea voroch is a nationally recognized consumer and money-saving expert, author and speaker.

