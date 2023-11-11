The cryptocurrency market witnessed a short bullish trend over the past 30 days, with Bitcoin (BTC) paving the way for many cryptocurrencies. Greed began to dominate investor sentiments as most digital assets recorded massive capital inflows in a month.

In particular, by leading index trading view (CRYPTOCAP: TOTAL) Surges 35%, Adds $365 Billion in 30 Days. At press time, the total crypto market cap rapidly grew from $1.024 trillion to $1.392 trillion from October 12 to November 11.

Cryptocap:Total – Total cryptocurrency market capitalization. Source: trading view

The bearish short-term case for cryptocurrencies

However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is overbought at 88.29 points in the daily chart. This situation has persisted since October 22, when the RSI crossed the 70 mark. Meanwhile, total capitalization has moved away from the 30-day exponential moving average (EMA) by $155 billion.

Essentially, these indicators suggest that cryptocurrency trading can expect a natural retracement from this point at any moment. In this case, traders should look for important support areas in the market cap index. If these support areas hold, the now claimed bull market may remain healthy.

On the other hand, breaking out of capitalization support would threaten to reverse the bearish trend.

The bullish short-term case for crypto total market cap

Interestingly, there is an attractive psychological resistance for indexed cryptocurrencies at a total market capitalization of $1.50 trillion. It can act as a magnet for continuation of current movement.

moreover, crypto tonyA cryptocurrency analyst at X is supporting altcoins to close above the current resistance zone. The crypto market cap, excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH), registers a capitalization of $405 billion at press time.

Crossing this line on the weekly would also boost the bullish trend for global market cap. Nevertheless, a rejection would strengthen this resistance, which would favor the previous bearish case.

