35 People Who Were So Wrong But Were So Convincing When They Said Something Online
1.The person who should not enter any spelling bee:
via u/rrussotoo / reddit.com
2.This person who was corrected on something very late in life:
via u/SirDidymusAnusLover / reddit.com
3.This guy who was so wrong, but still doubled down:
via u/Whattatheysellin / reddit.com
4.This guy who was trying to sell his sofa on Facebook:
via u/Shakenbakess / reddit.com
5.This person who pointed out Sonic the Hedgehog’s character flaws:
via u/optimusdorito / reddit.com
6.This person aspires to be like the family they saw online:
via u/DidYouEverHear / reddit.com
7.This person who was comparing bananas and plantains:
via u/Edit4Credit / reddit.com
8.This person who wanted people to remember their worth:
via u/SchemeWorth6105 / reddit.com
9.These parents who needed to go back to school themselves:
via u/wharffly / reddit.com
10. This person’s response to the Hinge prompt:
via u/Alcarinque88 / reddit.com
11.This person who corrected someone and still made a mistake:
Via u/darkfiretype/reddit.com
12.This person’s emotional statement about cat diet:
via u/Lawliet1031 / reddit.com
13.This person is explaining a game:
via u/nbandqueerren / reddit.com
14.The man who understood the meaning of “news”:
Via u/brutalproduct / reddit.com
15.This person’s message about actors:
via u/temporary_pe_coach/reddit.com
16.This person who was protecting their food:
u/-bosshog- / via reddit.com
17.This man is trying to find his son’s glasses:
via u/small_tits404 / reddit.com
18.This person is talking openly about his insecurities:
via u/sorry-series-3504 / reddit.com
19.This person who left a review about how fresh the restaurant’s food is:
via u/musinginsomniac / reddit.com
20.This person who was passionate about certain feathers:
via u/RippyADMB / reddit.com
21.This man who didn’t know what the sun was:
via u/therattywomen/reddit.com
22.The person who gives financial advice:
Via u/hettlebot/reddit.com
23.This guy whose grammar rules made no sense:
via u/OnePlayerReady / reddit.com
24.This guy who insisted the place was fake:
via u/World_of_Warshipgirl / reddit.com
25.This person who called blood blue:
u/Mundane_Son4631 / via reddit.com
26.This man who found Washington very handsome:
via u/Salazard260 / reddit.com
27.This guy who was trying to be sexy:
via u/OmenLW / reddit.com
28.This person who was describing someone’s boyfriend:
via u/chunkyyeti / reddit.com
29.This person who told someone what they’re eating for breakfast:
via u/supermav27 / reddit.com
30.The person who does not understand simple fractions:
via u/supercrazestar / reddit.com
31.The man who founded Big Dairy:
via u/Jacked_Shrimp / reddit.com
32.This man who just wanted to solve his stomach problem:
via u/baba_oh_really/reddit.com
33.The person who planned to travel outside the US based on the election results:
via u/pigmons_balloon / reddit.com
34.This person who thought someone misspelled a word:
via u/pizzaintensify / reddit.com
35.And finally, this person whose wish probably won’t come true:
via u/Miserable-Argument40 / reddit.com
Source