December 10, 2023
35 People Who Were So Wrong But Were So Convincing When They Said Something Online


1.The person who should not enter any spelling bee:

It's a shame when someone asks ligament related questions here and has to put up with a lot of nonsense via u/rrussotoo / reddit.com

2.This person who was corrected on something very late in life:

Someone thought these were brown eye points instead of brownie pointsSomeone thought these were brown eye points instead of brownie points via u/SirDidymusAnusLover / reddit.com

3.This guy who was so wrong, but still doubled down:

The person thinks it is a dog, instead of eating the dog the dog eats the personThe person thinks it is a dog, instead of eating the dog the dog eats the person via u/Whattatheysellin / reddit.com

4.This guy who was trying to sell his sofa on Facebook:

corner sofa with bellycorner sofa with belly via u/Shakenbakess / reddit.com

5.This person who pointed out Sonic the Hedgehog’s character flaws:

Unlike Sonic who likes super fast and ego testiclesUnlike Sonic who likes super fast and ego testicles via u/optimusdorito / reddit.com

6.This person aspires to be like the family they saw online:

You're living bi-curiously through peopleYou're living bi-curiously through people via u/DidYouEverHear / reddit.com

7.This person who was comparing bananas and plantains:

Banana is basically a similar starchy savior bananaBanana is basically a similar starchy savior banana via u/Edit4Credit / reddit.com

8.This person who wanted people to remember their worth:

Looking for a man who knows the value of a woman and doesn't despise herLooking for a man who knows the value of a woman and doesn't despise her via u/SchemeWorth6105 / reddit.com

9.These parents who needed to go back to school themselves:

I'm tired of my kids being used like pondsI'm tired of my kids being used like ponds via u/wharffly / reddit.com

10. This person’s response to the Hinge prompt:

My most irrational fear: a pack of zombie lips lmaoMy most irrational fear: a pack of zombie lips lmao via u/Alcarinque88 / reddit.com

11.This person who corrected someone and still made a mistake:

This is not hentai, it may contain some sexually motivated scenes but it is not hentaiThis is not hentai, it may contain some sexually motivated scenes but it is not hentai Via u/darkfiretype/reddit.com

12.This person’s emotional statement about cat diet:

Cats are conifers, they eat only meat, that is, they eat whatever they can find until they die of hungerCats are conifers, they eat only meat, that is, they eat whatever they can find until they die of hunger via u/Lawliet1031 / reddit.com

13.This person is explaining a game:

It's up to the player's digression, the person responds, I think you mean discretion, digression means deviation from the main topic, pathIt's up to the player's digression, the person responds, I think you mean discretion, digression means deviation from the main topic, path via u/nbandqueerren / reddit.com

14.The man who understood the meaning of “news”:

Merriam Webster Twitter account responds 'No' to person who tweeted It took me 19 years to figure out what news means, notable events, weather and sportsMerriam Webster Twitter account responds 'No' to person who tweeted It took me 19 years to figure out what news means, notable events, weather and sports Via u/brutalproduct / reddit.com

15.This person’s message about actors:

An actor is an actor who plays a character, it is in the recipe of the workAn actor is an actor who plays a character, it is in the recipe of the work via u/temporary_pe_coach/reddit.com

16.This person who was protecting their food:

If you don't have anything in this fridge raider then you don't mind taking something that doesn't belong to youIf you don't have anything in this fridge raider then you don't mind taking something that doesn't belong to you u/-bosshog- / via reddit.com

17.This man is trying to find his son’s glasses:

My son left his sunglasses in the park, if anyone finds them please message me they are rain gogglesMy son left his sunglasses in the park, if anyone finds them please message me they are rain goggles via u/small_tits404 / reddit.com

18.This person is talking openly about his insecurities:

I'm 5'9 tall and weigh 190 and I'm having a blast steamingI'm 5'9 tall and weigh 190 and I'm having a blast steaming via u/sorry-series-3504 / reddit.com

19.This person who left a review about how fresh the restaurant’s food is:

Everything is fresh and handmade, no preserved frozen foodEverything is fresh and handmade, no preserved frozen food via u/musinginsomniac / reddit.com

20.This person who was passionate about certain feathers:

The worst tasting wings garlic allowsThe worst tasting wings garlic allows via u/RippyADMB / reddit.com

21.This man who didn’t know what the sun was:

I swear some people are so stupid, I was on the train and two idiots thought the sun was a starI swear some people are so stupid, I was on the train and two idiots thought the sun was a star via u/therattywomen/reddit.com

22.The person who gives financial advice:

A person saying that they would rather earn six dollars a month than earn a million dollars in their life right nowA person saying that they would rather earn six dollars a month than earn a million dollars in their life right now Via u/hettlebot/reddit.com

23.This guy whose grammar rules made no sense:

In today's episode people are correcting other people wronglyIn today's episode people are correcting other people wrongly via u/OnePlayerReady / reddit.com

24.This guy who insisted the place was fake:

Take a straw dip it in the ocean and suck, you beat gravityTake a straw dip it in the ocean and suck, you beat gravity via u/World_of_Warshipgirl / reddit.com

25.This person who called blood blue:

Before oxygen blood is blue and the military says blood is purpleBefore oxygen blood is blue and the military says blood is purple u/Mundane_Son4631 / via reddit.com

26.This man who found Washington very handsome:

Washington is so urethralWashington is so urethral via u/Salazard260 / reddit.com

27.This guy who was trying to be sexy:

I'm your girl in this dress, come save meI'm your girl in this dress, come save me via u/OmenLW / reddit.com

28.This person who was describing someone’s boyfriend:

He treats all his girlfriends very wellHe treats all his girlfriends very well via u/chunkyyeti / reddit.com

29.This person who told someone what they’re eating for breakfast:

The person calls Eggs Benedict Eggs-bean-a-dickThe person calls Eggs Benedict Eggs-bean-a-dick via u/supermav27 / reddit.com

30.The person who does not understand simple fractions:

Someone is explaining differently and someone is asking, what are those symbols?Someone is explaining differently and someone is asking, what are those symbols? via u/supercrazestar / reddit.com

31.The man who founded Big Dairy:

Cow's milk was literally made for humansCow's milk was literally made for humans via u/Jacked_Shrimp / reddit.com

32.This man who just wanted to solve his stomach problem:

Do you like your gastro astronomer?Do you like your gastro astronomer? via u/baba_oh_really/reddit.com

33.The person who planned to travel outside the US based on the election results:

If Biden wins I'm leaving America and going to Hawaii, vote for red donkeysIf Biden wins I'm leaving America and going to Hawaii, vote for red donkeys via u/pigmons_balloon / reddit.com

34.This person who thought someone misspelled a word:

You know that inhale and exhale are two different wordsYou know that breathing and breathing are two different words via u/pizzaintensify / reddit.com

35.And finally, this person whose wish probably won’t come true:

I want to be the valedictorian of my class when I graduateI want to be the valedictorian of my class when I graduate via u/Miserable-Argument40 / reddit.com

Source

