35 People Who Were So Wrong But Were So Convincing When They Said Something Online

1.The person who should not enter any spelling bee:

2.This person who was corrected on something very late in life:

3.This guy who was so wrong, but still doubled down:

4.This guy who was trying to sell his sofa on Facebook:

5.This person who pointed out Sonic the Hedgehog’s character flaws:

6.This person aspires to be like the family they saw online:

7.This person who was comparing bananas and plantains:

8.This person who wanted people to remember their worth:

9.These parents who needed to go back to school themselves:

10. This person’s response to the Hinge prompt:

11.This person who corrected someone and still made a mistake:

12.This person’s emotional statement about cat diet:

13.This person is explaining a game:

14.The man who understood the meaning of “news”:

15.This person’s message about actors:

16.This person who was protecting their food:

17.This man is trying to find his son’s glasses:

18.This person is talking openly about his insecurities:

19.This person who left a review about how fresh the restaurant’s food is:

20.This person who was passionate about certain feathers:

21.This man who didn’t know what the sun was:

22.The person who gives financial advice:

23.This guy whose grammar rules made no sense:

24.This guy who insisted the place was fake:

25.This person who called blood blue:

26.This man who found Washington very handsome:

27.This guy who was trying to be sexy:

28.This person who was describing someone’s boyfriend:

29.This person who told someone what they’re eating for breakfast:

30.The person who does not understand simple fractions:

31.The man who founded Big Dairy:

32.This man who just wanted to solve his stomach problem:

33.The person who planned to travel outside the US based on the election results:

34.This person who thought someone misspelled a word:

35.And finally, this person whose wish probably won’t come true:

