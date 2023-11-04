35% of college students are using AI tools to help them study



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted students, forcing them to adapt to new ways of learning while facing constant disruption. This led to loss of learning due to the pandemic. To fill the gap, students are turning to new tools, including generative AI.

The McGraw Hill survey, conducted by Morning Consult, interviewed 500 undergraduate students and 200 college instructors to learn about the latest higher education trends on student habits, mental health and more.

The study found that one in five students reported struggling academically because of pandemic-related learning loss, and 34% of instructors estimated that all or most of their students struggled because of learning loss. .

To make their studies easier, adjust for learning loss, and bridge the gap, studies show that many students are turning to online tools and social media.

“Despite the many challenges facing students and teachers, including COVID-related learning disruptions and the growing mental health crisis on college campuses, the learning technologies we are creating today will help set students on their unique paths to success in the future.” Can help assist,” said. Simon Allen, McGraw Hill CEO.

Four out of five students reported that they have used social media or ChatGPAT to study and find material related to their classes.

Specifically, 35% of students reported using ChatGPT or other AI chatbots in the past year to help with school work.

Despite the risks of using generative AI, such as fraud, misinformation, and inaccuracy, the overall sentiment towards AI remains positive.

Most students (62%) and instructors (58%) agreed that in the long run, AI will improve how students learn more from AI than it will have negative consequences.

Additionally, AI tools that use content developed and vetted by trusted academic sources will make both students (39%) and instructors (46%) more confident and comfortable about leveraging those tools.

