34 of the funniest tweets from parents this week

For those of you who are new to the parenting/guardianship game, here’s some good advice for those of you who have missed out on going to kids’ birthday parties:

FYI, if a DJ or children’s entertainer asks you to “make a little noise”, never make as much noise as possible the first time, because chances are they will tell you that they Can’t listen and you will do this. to make even more noise – Jack Bernhardt (@jackbern23) 27 October 2023

1.

Parents- just remember that this Halloween whenever you snatch candy from your child it is not theft, it is paying yourself a competitive wage for services rendered – Katie Dee (@KatieDeal99) 31 October 2023

2.

Having suffered through that stage where preschoolers can talk really well but haven’t figured out what words are commonly used by children in conversation, right now my 3yo says “of course” in every sentence. Like “I definitely like gummy bears” -Lucy Huber (@clhubes) 31 October 2023

3.

My 3 year old: Why do we have to go to other houses for candy? Why can’t we just keep this bowl with us and watch TV? Me: Yes… why us??? – dad (@thedad) 28 October 2023

4.

Daughter: Do I have to brush? Me: Absolutely! You don’t want your teeth to fall out, do you? Daughter: Yes, that’s how I make money – Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) 30 October 2023

5.

My 4 year old has a stomach ache and before going to bed he asked how do you get an egg out of your body, so that’s how I found out that he has spent his whole life thinking that when we don’t feel well If there are then we find eggs in the stomach. – Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) 1 November 2023

6.

My son is taking bartending classes in college, so I think I’ll finally start getting a return on my investment. – Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) 2 November 2023

7.

My son must have a crush on someone. He has started wearing his nice pajamas to school. – LL Gabagool Jay (@JayTorch1031) 2 November 2023

8.

Steps to prepare children to go:1. We are leaving in 15 minutes. 2. We are leaving in 5 minutes. 3. We are leaving in 1 minute.4. where are your pants? – Jessie (@mommajessiec) 1 November 2023

9.

My teenager is using chopsticks to eat Cheetos so she doesn’t get Cheeto dust on her fingers and can we now fast track her application to Yale? – Krista Pescione (@kristabellerina) 28 October 2023

10.

Literally ate shit saying “I didn’t know there was a new puppy in our building!” To my neighbor’s kid, who was dressed up like a Dalmatian. Not even a smile from the child. some or the other. – Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) 28 October 2023

11.

A student asked me if I had a “fire welder” he could borrow and I think I should warn his parents. – Katie Dee (@KatieDeal99) 29 October 2023

12.

Peanut M&Ms are a choking hazard, and I take my duty to remove choking hazards from around my child very seriously. – Amy Colleen (@sewistwrites) 1 November 2023

13.

I spent an hour trick or treating and I didn’t find drugs in any of my kids’ candy. I was promised drugs – Anastasia Beverhausen (@SemiSophrosyne) 1 November 2023

14.

Heard a rival dad plans to give away king size candy bars for Halloween, so now every trick or treater who comes to my house is getting a whole rack of ribs. – Simon Holland (@simoncholland) 31 October 2023

15.

14 Somehow he avoided bathing for three days. My soul left my body and my eyes watered when last night he hugged me goodnight. – Dadmann Walking (@dadmann_walking) 3 November 2023

16.

I’m sorry we’re late, my child insisted she was a “beautiful lizard” and this morning she spent 10 minutes dragging herself across the floor on her stomach before putting on her shoes. – Shannon (@ShannonJCurtin) 2 November 2023

17.

My kid came home from his field trip covered in paint, one of his socks was missing and he had two pumpkins in his hand and he had the audacity to say that his field trip was “fine.” – Mommeh the dearest (@mommeh_dearest) 27 October 2023

18.

My 5-year-old wants to know why the neighbors still have Halloween decorations up, and I didn’t know he was on the HOA board – Meghan (@deloisivete) 2 November 2023

19.

My son let his girlfriend “borrow” his hoodie, should I tell her. – Not Today Eric (@NotTodayEric) 3 November 2023

20.

Children are very funny. This morning there were two little girls in the lobby of my building and one was wearing a princess dress. I say “I like your dress” and the other one immediately says “I’m eating an apple.” And all I had to say was “Wow, that feels really good” – chase (@_chase_____) 31 October 2023

21.

My kid spent the night at his grandparents last night and I just found out his grandma was frying chicken for him at 2 in the morning😒 – A girl has no name (@Nyx_19) 28 October 2023

22.

I am never more angry at my child than when they behave exactly like me. – Mom needs a life (@mom_needsalife) 2 November 2023

23.

Me: You can’t take all those sweets to school: Then what will I do with it? Me: You leave it here So: You have it? – Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) 1 November 2023

24.

Shout out to my 3-year-old neighbor who went trick-or-treating again last night, there’s no way this was a one night thing. – OyVeyLady (@OyVeyLady) 2 November 2023

25.

Don’t criticize me because my child eats chicken nuggets for lunch. Judge me for not knowing where the chicken nugget came from. – Jessie (@mommajessiec) 2 November 2023

26.

Now we’re having fun with the family, kids, and we don’t like it any more than you do. – Laura Marie (@lmegordon) 29 October 2023

27.

Okay, but why does my 3 year old, aka my backseat driving instructor, feel the need to yell “Mom, you went through a yellow light” and “Mom, you went through a red light” while I In fact, I’m pretty sure the light was green every time. My child burning gas? What have I done to deserve? – Amy Colleen (@sewistwrites) 2 November 2023

28.

A haunted house but there’s a kid in every room who needs help with homework – 🎃🌜🤷‍♂️Dad Moon Rising 🤷‍♂️🌛🎃 (@raoulvilla) 29 October 2023

29.

My youngest busted me being the tooth fairy and I was sad for about 5 minutes and have never felt so free since. – @itssherifield (@itssherifield) 2 November 2023

30.

A story about another child: The child was eating a goldfish. My husband thought I was handing the baby goldfish, I thought he was handing the baby goldfish, turns out the baby goldfish was eating something he found on the couch. -Lucy Huber (@clhubes) 2 November 2023

31.

32.

In 2015 I posted a photo of some beef stew I made on Instagram with the caption, “Beef stew skill on point.” My kids found this tonight and have been making fun of me for three hours straight. – Simon Holland (@simoncholland) 31 October 2023

33.

Moms will be like, “Your cousin’s neighbor’s husband’s aunt died. Just thought you should know.” – Jessie (@mommajessiec) 31 October 2023

34.

Now that Halloween is behind us, we’ve moved into that golden time of year where vague Santa threats make up 90% of my parenting. – dad (@thedad) 3 November 2023

