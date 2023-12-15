34% of Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF is invested in just 4 stocks. The Motley Fool

Ark Innovation ETF Managed by Cathie Wood (ARKK 3.69%) is one of the most actively managed funds in the world.

Wood rose to prominence in 2020 when the prices of all six of Ark Invest’s active exchange-traded funds (ETFs) soared more than 100%. The flagship Ark Innovation ETF is up 148.7% that year. Wood and his team look for companies developing disruptive technologies in genomics, automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and finance, among other areas, for the Ark Innovation Fund.

But only four stocks out of a total of 33 holdings make up the bulk of the fund’s investments. These are Ark Invest’s biggest bets. And if Wood is right, all four could become even bigger companies than they are today. Let’s learn a little more about these four stocks.

1. Coinbase: 10.6% of holdings

Coinbase Global (COIN 2.11%) has become Ark Invest’s largest holding in several of its ETFs. The company is the leading US-based cryptocurrency exchange, and it is a big beneficiary of the increase in adoption. Bitcoin,

As a result, its share price moves in coordination with the price of Bitcoin. The price of Bitcoin has climbed more than 163% so far in 2023, including this month’s recent rally that sent the price up 16%. Investors reacted, sending Coinbase stock 289% higher so far this year, including a 63% surge since reporting better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Coinbase has improved its net losses in 2023, generating positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). This is largely due to cost savings. Management cut its operating expenses by 34% year over year in the third quarter. Meanwhile, revenue grew only 8%, including a 21% decline in transaction revenue. It’s unlikely that Coinbase will be able to maintain its improving profits going forward.

Ark Invest has recently been selling some of its shares of Coinbase, not necessarily because it has an impact on the company’s long-term prospects, but because the stock’s recent rally has outweighed it so much.

2. Roku: 8.4% of holdings

Roku (ROKU 1.18%) is a favorite of Cathie Wood and her teams in the connected-TV and streaming space. Ark analysts published a financial model last year indicating their belief that Roku stock could reasonably reach $605 per share by 2026. With the stock currently trading at just over $100 per share, Arch still sees plenty of upside.

There’s a lot to like about Roku. Its platform is seeing strong momentum in active user growth and streaming hours. And while revenue growth has been slow amid a weak ad spending environment, the growing and increasingly engaged user base is a strong sign of long-term potential for the company.

After EBITDA fell below profitability in 2022, the company returned to the black last quarter due to cost cutting and restructuring. Management remains committed to full year EBITDA profitability through 2024.

With the recent strength in Roku’s share price, Arch has been selling shares. Still, it remains one of its largest holdings in many funds, and with the stock price expected to rise significantly higher in the long run, it would be a big surprise if Arch changed channels midstream.

3. UiPath: 7.8% of holdings

UiPath (PATH 2.80%) Not only is it one of the largest holdings in the Ark Innovation ETF, it is also one of the largest holdings in all six of Ark’s active ETFs. The team believes that UiPath’s robotic process automation (RPA) has the potential to reach nearly every industry, making it the largest AI stock in Ark’s holdings.

UiPath benefits from more and more businesses looking to cut overhead. With fewer employees, businesses need to automate more tasks. UiPath comes forward, uses its AI to find tasks that can be automated, and then implements a solution for the business. As a result, its annual recurring revenue improved by 24% compared to the previous quarter.

This is a notable slowdown from the 30% growth in recurring revenues UiPath is expected to produce in 2022, and management expects a further slowdown in the fourth quarter. The growing scale of the business has led to substantial improvement in operating margins, he said, and the company should be able to generate stronger margins by implementing more AI solutions for each customer.

It faces much larger competitors in the space, including Microsoft, which keeps its finger on the pulse of AI through OpenAI and its Azure cloud computing business. But if it can outpace its larger competitors, it is in a strong position to grow at a rapid pace.

Arch is reducing its position in UiPath as the stock price rises. But given that it is still present in each of its funds, the managers’ commitment to the stock cannot be questioned.

4. Tesla: 7.5% of holdings

Tesla (TSLA 4.92%) has long been a favorite of Cathie Wood and the team at Ark Invest. It was previously the fund’s No. 1 holding, but has now fallen to fourth place despite strong value performance in 2023. Wood sold a large number of shares this summer after the stock’s strong run, and the share price has fallen slightly since then.

Still, Wood’s belief that Tesla is at the forefront of autonomous vehicle technology remains steadfast. She sees the biggest challenge for autonomous driving to solve as collecting enough data, and basically, every Tesla vehicle in operation is feeding data into the company’s algorithms.

Ark’s financial model, published earlier this year, sees Tesla shares climbing to $2,000 per share by 2027 for its base case, with a rise to $2,500 per share. This model is heavily dependent on Tesla launching autonomous vehicles in the near future and a robotaxi service using those vehicles.

Musk has consistently lived up to his promise of delivering fully autonomous vehicles. Many believe that Tesla’s approach of avoiding lidar and mapping systems like other autonomous vehicle companies will ultimately result in falling short of achieving full autonomy capable of providing robotaxi service.

Meanwhile, Tesla has been vulnerable to pricing pressure and the macroeconomic environment that has curbed new auto sales. This has been seen in Tesla’s margins, which have come under pressure this year.

Nonetheless, Wood believes Tesla has the fundamental technology that will transform transportation. In fact, he recently told CNBC that he thinks it will remain a top five holding for the Ark Innovation Fund for a long time.

