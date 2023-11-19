33 wedding guests share their most unforgettable and terrifying weddings ever

Not long ago, we published a series of posts in which people shared the worst, most outrageous, and most “memorable for the wrong reasons” weddings they’ve ever seen. Here are some of the best responses, as well as some new responses from a recent Reddit thread, where Reddit user git-sy asked people to share the worst wedding they’ve ever attended:

1. “When my uncle got married, the best man dropped the ring. In the silence of the church, you could hear it bouncing on the floor saying ‘ting, ting, ting’. One of the groomsmen whispered, ‘Jesus Christ,’ and the priest – who didn’t even blink an eye – replied, ‘The ring has already been blessed, thank you.’”

—ink_monkey96

2. “The officer’s message included an entire section about mixing purple and green sand to make the color ‘darker’.”

-Deliero

3. “Some of the groom’s family decided to have fun at the reception by dressing up in Teletubbies costumes and running around to the theme music. But instead of wearing matching Teletubbies masks, they wore cheap white plastic masks from the costume store. This was pure nightmare fuel! The kids were crying and all I could do was not to leave!”

-Crime

4. “I was at a wedding where someone’s sanitary pad fell out in the middle of the dance floor, and someone else kicked it to the side… where it stayed all night.”

—stringring_vagblaster

5. “There was a break dancer at my cousin’s wedding. He was great, until he tore his pants during his act, letting everyone know he was going commando. But he didn’t take any nonsense and just kept walking.

—PmYourTopComment

6. “At the beginning of the reception, the bride and groom made us all stand and sang the national anthem.”

—Andromeda321

7. “I attended my spouse’s co-worker’s wedding, where the bride was 18 and the groom — her math teacher — was 29. We had McDonald’s for dinner, because of course they do on their first date. But that’s where we went.”

“He spent the whole night dancing in a circle with his teenage friends like it was his 16-year-old cute girl or something, while he was out drinking with his 30-year-old friends.”

-MSStark

8. “I officiated at the wedding of an older couple, where the groom had a cake that depicted a shaved hand holding a penis. The writing says, ‘To have and to hold.’”

-Where are the flowers?

9. “The bride and groom were signing the marriage license and realized the bride didn’t know how to spell the groom’s last name.”

-Deliero

10. “At my uncle’s fifth or sixth wedding, he expected only cash gifts, and instead of enjoying his reception, he collected all the envelopes and sat at a table with a notebook and calculator, and he got Everyone started counting the money.”

“I was barely 20, and I had raised Rs 20 to give him, but when I saw him counting everything with his reading glasses and calculator, I kept it.”

—-Anne_of_Avonlea-

11. “At the reception, the groom did a striptease while taking off the bride’s garter, then remained topless for the rest of the wedding.”

—For viewing only1

12. “At my cousin’s wedding, there was a party with an Elvis impersonator in the next room. His voice was loud enough to be heard at the ceremony, and while the couple was saying their vows, the musician next door, Elvis, started singing ‘Suspicious Minds’. Its lyrics begin, ‘I’m stuck in a trap, I can’t get out…’”

-Comes with wine

13. “As we entered the banquet hall, the bride sprayed each guest with a large bottle of her favorite perfume, saying that she loved the scent and that she would like to share it with everyone celebrating with her and her new husband. Wants to ‘share that love’.”

—back2batch

14. “I was at a wedding where, instead of the bride and groom giving speeches to thank everyone, they did it like an awards show – the DJ opened an envelope, announced the names of the newlyweds, and gave them ‘awards. Handed over ‘statues’.” Which were actually Barbie and Ken dolls. The couple then thanked everyone as if giving an acceptance speech.

“In the right hands, it could have been fun, but the bride and groom are extremely shy by nature, so it was very awkward.”

—jmt2589

15. “I attended a wedding where the bride and her mother got into a fight in the church parking lot. The priest tried to break them up, and Mother punched him!

-Sonyabean23

16. “I went to a wedding in which the groom tried to throw a decent-sized piece of cake at the bride, but the bride moved out of the way – so the cake hit my 76-year-old grandmother!”

—airsoftrules1

17. “The couple didn’t have waitstaff at their wedding, so they bused their bridesmaids to tables.”

—Cat_With_The_Fur

18. “The officer hit the couple’s unity sand bottle, where they had both just poured their sand. The bottle broke and sand flew everywhere.”

—dc599152

19. “At my uncle’s second wedding, the ceremony was so long because they gave roses to everyone like it was an episode of The Bachelor. I got it for having ‘an amazing niece.’

—gins32

20. “At my mom’s friend’s wedding, a theater troupe performed some kind of mime life story about the bride that took over 30 minutes!”

—Scarletun

21. “Instead of rice, confetti, or even sprinkles, the bride and groom asked their friends to save all their empty Juul pods and throw them at them.”

—marble-waterfall

22. “At one wedding I attended, the family was very religious, and the father of the bride stood up at the beginning of the reception and told everyone that dancing was a sin, and there would be no dancing at all!”

“They still did the garter toss, but they did it by bringing the couples and single men into a separate room and closing the doors. “I’m still confused as to why it was a sin to dance, but it was acceptable for a man to slide down his bride’s skirt and throw his lingerie into the crowd.”

–Pigeon-

23. “I was at a wedding where the bride brought her daughter’s umbilical cord.”

“No, his daughter was not dead – she was alive and attended the wedding.”

—evens2out

24. “At my sister’s wedding, my mom caught the groom’s mom blowing the bartender in the back room.”

—Ohiomensh

25. “I went to the wedding of an elderly couple, and the priest didn’t speak very good English. Well, when he got to the end of the ceremony, he said, ‘You can kill the bride.’ He immediately corrected himself, but the entire church was outraged.”

—kmartofseducation

26. “I went to a wedding where the bride was about two hours late…in her yoga outfit.”

“The groom took it off when she refused to change her clothes and he decided to leave her.”

—ToxicTribe

27. “At the wedding I went to, the groom talked about the bride a lot. Like a weird, gross amount of tongue. Everyone was uncomfortable.

-Gregor

28. “I went to a very strange wedding in which the groom’s mother claimed she had dreamed of ‘heavenly gold dust’ falling on the bride and groom on their big day. Then she took out a container and started throwing gold glitter on them! It was impossible not to laugh.”

—Mubbabump22

29. “The bride and groom were at the altar, and the minister said, ‘We are in the presence of family and friends who have come here to bless this union,’ to which the groom’s mother stood up and said, ‘No, Not everyone – I don’t give it my blessing.’ It was both horrifying…and hilarious.”

-Jadeland

30. “The bride’s two sisters recited her speech word-for-word from the bridal shower scene in the movie Bridesmaids. Hardly anyone got it, and it was weird.

—poptart47

31. “When my father-in-law married my wife’s stepmother, she walked down the aisle with the back of her dress accidentally getting caught in the nylon. We thought it was hilarious.

—Kopitarfan

32. “The bride’s wedding vows ended with, ‘I swear I will never point a loaded gun at you again.’ Just remember, this is my world – you’re just living in it.’ Her family kept talking about how beautiful her vows were.

—22ctulu

And finally: 33. “My 13-year-old cousin was in charge of videotaping my mom’s wedding ceremony on his cheap digital webcam, and on the way to the reception, a guy on a bike pulled up next to our car, totally Reindeer naked. My cousin couldn’t resist snatching a shot of it and it turns out she recorded some of my dad’s vows! My mom now has 10 seconds of a naked cyclist in their wedding video Is the clip.

-Lampjay

