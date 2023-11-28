SpaceX aims to launch Falcon 9 late Tuesday for Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX aims to send its next Falcon 9 rocket into space on Tuesday during another late-night launch window, with a target liftoff time of 11:01 p.m. EST from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission — which will carry another payload of 23 Starlink internet-beaming satellites into low-Earth orbit — has a 4-hour window with backup launch opportunities until 2:59 a.m. Wednesday.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 launch Wednesday morning from Cape Canaveral is the 65th launch of the year

After a series of delays lasting nearly four hours, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday morning while most Space Coast residents were fast asleep.

The Starlink 6-29 mission, which delivered another batch of 23 internet-beaming satellites to low-Earth orbit, was initially scheduled to lift off at 11:01 a.m. EST on Tuesday.

SpaceX aims to launch Falcon 9 rocket on Starlink satellite mission late Monday

SpaceX is aiming for the launch window Monday, the latest in a series of late-night rocket liftoffs to expand its ever-growing Starlink high-speed internet satellite constellation.

Although SpaceX has not yet confirmed the existence of the Starlink 6-30 mission, various navigational warnings indicate that its four-and-a-half-hour launch window will open at 11 p.m. EST Monday and run from midnight to 3:31 a.m. Tuesday. Will continue till.

ULA, Aerojet Rocketdyne mark 60 years of partnership as they prepare for Vulcan Centaur launch

United Launch Alliance and Aerojet Rocketdyne are celebrating the successful history of their Centaur-RL10 rocket-engine tandem, dating back 60 years to the early days of the Space Race.

Meanwhile, both the companies are busy preparing for the future of their teams. Two Workhorse RL10 engines from Aerojet Rocketdyne will power the ULA Centaur V upper stage during the maiden flight of ULA’s new Vulcan rocket on Christmas Eve at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Next SpaceX launch: Friday, December 2

Navigational warnings from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency show that a four-and-a-half-hour rocket launch window will open late Friday night and continue from midnight to Saturday morning. SpaceX has not yet confirmed this mission:

About this: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Launch Window: From Friday 11 pm to Saturday 3:11 am.

Place: Launch Complex 40.

Trajectory: Southeast.

Local Sound Boom: No.

Booster Landing: Drone ship over the Atlantic Ocean.

live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at FloridaToday.com/Space.

rick neal is a space reporter at Florida Today (for more of his stories, Click here.) Contact Neil at 321-242-3638 or [email protected], twitter/x: @RickNeale1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 321 launches: Space news you might have missed last week (Nov. 28).

