32 more Rite Aid stores to close in US, including Roseville, Galt locations

Updated: 4:39 PM PST November 27, 2023

Thirty-two more Rite Aid stores have been added to the list of closures as part of the company's bankruptcy process. California stores on the list include locations in Roseville, Galt and Anaheim, according to a court filing on Nov. 21. They are: 4004 Foothills Boulevard in Roseville. 10570 Twin Cities Road in Galt. 5560 East Santa Ana Canyon Road in Anaheim. Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October as it deals with falling sales, opioid-related lawsuits and its high debt load, the Associated Press reports. It had previously announced an initial round of closures, affecting 154 stores, including 31 in California. See below for an updated list of stores closing as of November 21. KCRA 3 has contacted Rite Aid for comment about the latest planned closures.

California stores on the list include locations in Roseville, Galt and Anaheim, according to a court filing on Nov. 21.

they are:

4004 Foothills Blvd. in Roseville.

10570 Twin Cities Road in Galt.

5560 East Santa Ana Canyon Road in Anaheim.

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October as it grapples with falling sales, opioid-related lawsuits and its high debt load, the Associated Press reports.

It had previously announced an initial round of closures, affecting 154 stores, including 31 in California.

See below for an updated list of stores closing as of November 21.

KCRA 3 has contacted Rite Aid for comment about the latest planned closure.

