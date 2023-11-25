32 Infuriating Pictures That Make My Blood Boil No Matter How Many Times I’ve Seen Them
32 unreasonable people
1. These landscapers who cleared leaves from one path and pushed it to the next property:
2. These hotel employees who charged a guest $50 to leave “blood-stained” towels:
3. This man who let his dog pee on his neighbor’s pumpkin:
4. This delivery person who stuffed this box into a tight locker making it almost impossible to get out:
5. This guy who took up four parking spots:
6. This guy who had people over and left the mess for his sibling to clean up:
7. This man asked him to cut eight inches of his hair.
8. This person who decided that students would be fined if they spent too much time in the bathroom:
9. This boss who didn’t want his employees to befriend each other during work hours:
10. This guy who wrote the code for the gated community on the box:
11. This guy couldn’t figure out why his dryer stopped working until his sister told him the problem:
12. This man who wrote to his neighbor to remove Halloween decorations on November 1st:
13. This man who placed his feet on movie theater seats that people had reserved:
14. This guy who didn’t bother finding a dustbin:
15. This man who left a note on the door of neighbors who don’t have a dog:
16. This Uber driver who refused to pick up his groceries from the passenger seat while driving with four people:
17. This landlady who gave her tenants three and a half hours a week to wash clothes:
18. This gift from school for Teacher Appreciation Week:
19. This man who put his partner’s laptop in the freezer because it overheated:
20. These dog groomers who returned the wrong dog to someone:
21. This gym that threw away all the good tennis balls, even though it was right next to a dog park:
22. This guy left the bathroom he shared with his sibling like this:
23. This guy who stopped talking to someone when he found out they didn’t have an iPhone:
24. These three trucks which blocked the entire highway:
25. This soft garlic bread from the pizzeria:
26. This guy who parked his truck inches away from this other car:
27. This guy who constantly forgets he already has a cup:
28. This guy who slept during a date and then blamed the other person because they didn’t want to exchange phone numbers:
29. This kid who emptied the dishwasher but didn’t put them away:
30. The man who placed this ladder here:
31. These guys party in the park who don’t clean up after having their penis exposed:
32. And finally, this roommate who left his dishes in the sink for weeks:
Source: www.buzzfeed.com