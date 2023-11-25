32 unreasonable people

1. These landscapers who cleared leaves from one path and pushed it to the next property:

2. These hotel employees who charged a guest $50 to leave “blood-stained” towels:

3. This man who let his dog pee on his neighbor’s pumpkin:

4. This delivery person who stuffed this box into a tight locker making it almost impossible to get out:

5. This guy who took up four parking spots:

6. This guy who had people over and left the mess for his sibling to clean up:

7. This man asked him to cut eight inches of his hair.

8. This person who decided that students would be fined if they spent too much time in the bathroom:

9. This boss who didn’t want his employees to befriend each other during work hours:

10. This guy who wrote the code for the gated community on the box:

11. This guy couldn’t figure out why his dryer stopped working until his sister told him the problem:

12. This man who wrote to his neighbor to remove Halloween decorations on November 1st:

13. This man who placed his feet on movie theater seats that people had reserved:

14. This guy who didn’t bother finding a dustbin:

15. This man who left a note on the door of neighbors who don’t have a dog:

16. This Uber driver who refused to pick up his groceries from the passenger seat while driving with four people:

17. This landlady who gave her tenants three and a half hours a week to wash clothes:

18. This gift from school for Teacher Appreciation Week:

19. This man who put his partner’s laptop in the freezer because it overheated:

20. These dog groomers who returned the wrong dog to someone:

21. This gym that threw away all the good tennis balls, even though it was right next to a dog park:

22. This guy left the bathroom he shared with his sibling like this:

23. This guy who stopped talking to someone when he found out they didn’t have an iPhone:

24. These three trucks which blocked the entire highway:

25. This soft garlic bread from the pizzeria:

26. This guy who parked his truck inches away from this other car:

27. This guy who constantly forgets he already has a cup:

28. This guy who slept during a date and then blamed the other person because they didn’t want to exchange phone numbers:

29. This kid who emptied the dishwasher but didn’t put them away:

30. The man who placed this ladder here:

31. These guys party in the park who don’t clean up after having their penis exposed:

32. And finally, this roommate who left his dishes in the sink for weeks:

