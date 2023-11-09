32 creative pasta dinner ideas to change up your weekend routine

Move over, mac and cheese.

And it is here! Try some of these 32 amazing pasta dinner ideas that aren’t your standard spaghetti, so you can tempt your taste buds with a whole new set of recipes.

Mushroom and Burrata Orzoto

Think of it like a charcuterie board in the form of a pasta dinner. Delicious olives, mango cheese, almonds and chorizo ​​pack this dish full of flavor. (Plus, it’s a picnic-friendly option when you’re enjoying dinner al fresco.)

Skillet Mexican Pasta

One-pot pasta dishes are a little harder to come by, but this delicious Mexican dish is easy to prepare – pasta is simmered in a smoky adobo sauce, then topped with sour cream and avocado.

Linguine with Broccoli Mint Pesto

Sardines have become a trendy ingredient recently. Here their smoky saltiness is a perfect foil for the tartness of the lemon.

Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Corn, Leeks and Mushrooms

Corn is an unusual pairing for pasta. But it works beautifully in this quick and easy pasta dinner, which features lots of ingredients you probably already have. (If leeks aren’t hanging around in your produce drawer, substitute another aromatic like scallions or mild onions.)

Edamame Pasta Salad

It only takes 15 minutes of prep to make a delicious edamame pasta salad that’s packed with tangy flavors – peppery arugula, salty feta, and earthy walnuts and edamame.

Walnut Mushroom Bolognese

You won’t miss the meat in this plant-based version of classic Bolognese. The walnuts and mushrooms give you a meaty texture (with plenty of anti-inflammatory properties).

Crispy Tofu Noodle Soup

What’s more comforting than noodle soup? Try a meatless version with Swiss chard and crispy tofu the next time you have a cold.

Slow-Cooker Pork Ditalini Stew

The slow cooker is your friend for busy weeknights, and this pasta dish couldn’t be easier. In the morning, add everything except the pasta, spinach, and Parmesan, then cook the spinach and pasta for the last minute.

Thai Peanut Butter Ramen

The college dorm classic gets a more sophisticated flavor profile thanks to spicy peanut sauce. Use this dish as a base for clearing out leftovers from your produce drawer – it’s great with broccoli, peppers, mushrooms or carrots. And add some tofu or some shredded chicken to increase the protein profile.

Hazelnut Romesco Pasta Salad

Romesco sauce is a Spanish version of red sauce, consisting of red peppers, sherry vinegar and a touch of tomato paste. Add a little chorizo ​​to bring on the heat.

Spicy Coconut Noodles

Rice noodles and coconut milk are combined with chili powder and paste in an Asian-inspired dish that will change your pasta night standards.

No-Bake Summer Veggie Lasagna

Lasagna is a time-honored pasta dinner classic, but this quick and easy version breaks it down to the basics – cheese, vegetables and pasta – and comes together much faster than the traditional version. (And bonus: This makes it perfect for those hot summer nights when you definitely don’t want to turn on the oven.)

Udon with Baked Beef and Zucchini

If you want comfort food that isn’t mac and cheese, try this dish, which features cheese-filled tortellini, breadcrumbs, and a fried egg, plus a touch of zucchini to make it a one-dish meal.

Saucy Shrimp and Noodle Stir-Fry

Stir-fries are great for busy nights – and this version filled with shrimp is no exception. The sweet and spicy chutney gives it a spicy taste.

Ricotta Roll-Ups in Creamy Pumpkin Sauce

This creamy pasta dish is like a deconstructed lasagna. Pumpkin puree and sage make this perfect for fall — especially if you’re looking for a delicious plant-based main dish or side for Thanksgiving.

Spaghetti Funnel Cake

Pasta for dessert? Why not try this deep-fried fun dessert as a perfect way to use up leftover pasta from your last pasta dinner.

Lemony Cucumber-and-Herb Pasta Salad

A summery pasta dish, this cool salad still brings the heat with a touch of lemon, cucumber and red pepper crumbles along with feta.

Pesto Skillet Lasagna

Whole wheat pasta and Swiss chard together make a much healthier (but still delicious) pasta dinner.

Zucchini-Butter Spaghetti

Zucchini butter is not at all what you probably think. This summer garden staple is chopped and cooked with chopped onions and garlic until it becomes buttery to create a rich and flavorful sauce for pasta.

Swiss Chard Mac and Cheese

If your kids (or, okay, you) can’t live without mac and cheese, why not look for a variety? Swiss chard adds a little touch of green, and red pepper flakes kick up the flavor.

Creamy Veggie Chicken Noodle Soup

For a burst of flavor (and a quick 20-minute pasta dinner), you can’t beat this Singaporean classic.

Green Coconut Curry with Zucchini Noodles and Tofu

Zucchini noodles (AKA zoodles) are a way to pack even more veggies into a pasta dish. This is a plant based Thai favorite.

Southwestern Pasta Salad

Avocado is the secret ingredient in the creamy sauce of this pasta salad, which contains many of the same ingredients as cowboy caviar. You can amp up the spice with a few slices of jalapeño in the mix.

Ravioli with apples and walnuts

The ingredient list may seem a little strange: cheese ravioli, apples, and walnuts? But it’s a perfect blend of autumn flavors — and a great alternative to mac and cheese that even a picky kid might want to try.

