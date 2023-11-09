November 9, 2023
32 creative pasta dinner ideas to change up your weekend routine


Move over, mac and cheese.

<p>greg dupree</p> <p>” src=’https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Isp_TKLjdXmIH9Qxk5wWRg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/real_simple_700/0fcd0ee6b5f5bfc10 a1f85549f14bc2e”></p> <p>There’s a reason pasta dinners are so popular. Not only are they quick and easy — and totally delicious — but even the pickiest eater will find a pasta dish or two they love. Although there’s a lot to like about traditional pasta marinara or mac and cheese, if you find yourself reaching for these same things when planning a menu, maybe you need to make a little effort to freshen up your pasta game. is required.</p> <p>RELATED: The Best Weekly Meal Prep Ideas to Help Simplify Your Life</p><div class=

And it is here! Try some of these 32 amazing pasta dinner ideas that aren’t your standard spaghetti, so you can tempt your taste buds with a whole new set of recipes.

Mushroom and Burrata Orzoto

<p>greg dupree</p> <p>" src='https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/H6q3cvP2Pb2aDPI3Y7v3NQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/real_simple_700/e451e71017a5faa 3f246f01d12d7fefe"></p> <p>get the recipe</p> <p>If you love creamy and earthy flavors, this fabulous (yet easy!) pasta dinner recipe will definitely be your jam. It features an array of roasted mushrooms (pick your favorite!) paired with risotto-like orzo pasta and generous chunks of creamy burrata on top.</p> <h2>Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta with Leeks</h2> <p></p> <p>Victor Protasio</p> <p>get the recipe</p> <p>Butternut squash isn't just a roasted side dish! Here it's combined with leeks, sage, Parmesan and a little half-and-half to create a silky, luxurious pasta dish.</p> <h2>French Onion Pasta</h2> <p><img class=

greg dupree

get the recipe

Think of it like a charcuterie board in the form of a pasta dinner. Delicious olives, mango cheese, almonds and chorizo ​​pack this dish full of flavor. (Plus, it’s a picnic-friendly option when you’re enjoying dinner al fresco.)

Skillet Mexican Pasta

jennifer causey

jennifer causey

get the recipe

One-pot pasta dishes are a little harder to come by, but this delicious Mexican dish is easy to prepare – pasta is simmered in a smoky adobo sauce, then topped with sour cream and avocado.

Linguine with Broccoli Mint Pesto

<p>greg dupree</p> <p>"src = 'https: //s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/s2h4caog.ny7ygqx104t3a–/yxbwwwq9aglnagxhbmrlcjt3ptk2mdtoptymq2mdtoptymq-/HTTPS: //Media.zenfs./Nefs./ _700/22c5521e31954 EFC0937FB31BD14C3 "></p> <p>get the recipe</p> <p>Basil is the traditional star of the show for pesto, but for this recipe, it's mixed with broccoli and mint for a fresh flavor and boost of nutrients. Swapping out almonds for pine nuts adds to the superfood profile of this pesto.</p> <h2>Lemony Spaghetti Recipe with Sardines and Bread Crumbs</h2> <p><img class=

greg dupree

get the recipe

Sardines have become a trendy ingredient recently. Here their smoky saltiness is a perfect foil for the tartness of the lemon.

Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Corn, Leeks and Mushrooms

greg dupree

greg dupree

get the recipe

Corn is an unusual pairing for pasta. But it works beautifully in this quick and easy pasta dinner, which features lots of ingredients you probably already have. (If leeks aren’t hanging around in your produce drawer, substitute another aromatic like scallions or mild onions.)

Edamame Pasta Salad

greg dupree

greg dupree

get the recipe

It only takes 15 minutes of prep to make a delicious edamame pasta salad that’s packed with tangy flavors – peppery arugula, salty feta, and earthy walnuts and edamame.

RELATED: Snack on Edamame for Protein, Healthy Fats and Nutritional Benefits

Walnut Mushroom Bolognese

Caitlin Bencel

Caitlin Bencel

get the recipe

You won’t miss the meat in this plant-based version of classic Bolognese. The walnuts and mushrooms give you a meaty texture (with plenty of anti-inflammatory properties).

Crispy Tofu Noodle Soup

Caitlin Bencel

Caitlin Bencel

get the recipe

What’s more comforting than noodle soup? Try a meatless version with Swiss chard and crispy tofu the next time you have a cold.

Slow-Cooker Pork Ditalini Stew

Gentle and Higher

Gentle and Higher

get the recipe

The slow cooker is your friend for busy weeknights, and this pasta dish couldn’t be easier. In the morning, add everything except the pasta, spinach, and Parmesan, then cook the spinach and pasta for the last minute.

Thai Peanut Butter Ramen

antonis achilleos

antonis achilleos

get the recipe

The college dorm classic gets a more sophisticated flavor profile thanks to spicy peanut sauce. Use this dish as a base for clearing out leftovers from your produce drawer – it’s great with broccoli, peppers, mushrooms or carrots. And add some tofu or some shredded chicken to increase the protein profile.

Hazelnut Romesco Pasta Salad

jennifer causey

jennifer causey

get the recipe

Romesco sauce is a Spanish version of red sauce, consisting of red peppers, sherry vinegar and a touch of tomato paste. Add a little chorizo ​​to bring on the heat.

Spicy Coconut Noodles

beatriz da costa

beatriz da costa

get the recipe

Rice noodles and coconut milk are combined with chili powder and paste in an Asian-inspired dish that will change your pasta night standards.

No-Bake Summer Veggie Lasagna

fred hardy

fred hardy

get the recipe

Lasagna is a time-honored pasta dinner classic, but this quick and easy version breaks it down to the basics – cheese, vegetables and pasta – and comes together much faster than the traditional version. (And bonus: This makes it perfect for those hot summer nights when you definitely don’t want to turn on the oven.)

Udon with Baked Beef and Zucchini

<p>greg dupree</p> <p>“src = ‘https: //s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/bx30u5zfee.f.mxdh5qmfg–/yxbwwwq9aglnagxhbmrlcjt3ptk2mdtoptymq- 00/5d4a7fabcd083f5A8 80d42b2860202f1 ” ></p> <p>get the recipe</p> <p>If you’re looking for a satisfying addition to your pasta night rotation, this delicious beef noodle dish definitely fits the bill. (And if you have a ton of zucchini in your garden, this is a great way to use up some of it!)</p> <h2>Tortellini with Squash, Egg and Breadcrumbs</h2> <p><img class=

Gentle and Higher

get the recipe

If you want comfort food that isn’t mac and cheese, try this dish, which features cheese-filled tortellini, breadcrumbs, and a fried egg, plus a touch of zucchini to make it a one-dish meal.

Saucy Shrimp and Noodle Stir-Fry

antonis achilleos

antonis achilleos

get the recipe

Stir-fries are great for busy nights – and this version filled with shrimp is no exception. The sweet and spicy chutney gives it a spicy taste.

Ricotta Roll-Ups in Creamy Pumpkin Sauce

Victor Protasio

Victor Protasio

get the recipe

This creamy pasta dish is like a deconstructed lasagna. Pumpkin puree and sage make this perfect for fall — especially if you’re looking for a delicious plant-based main dish or side for Thanksgiving.

RELATED: 12 Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas If You Don’t Want Meat on Turkey Day

Spaghetti Funnel Cake

Victor Protasio

Victor Protasio

get the recipe

Pasta for dessert? Why not try this deep-fried fun dessert as a perfect way to use up leftover pasta from your last pasta dinner.

Lemony Cucumber-and-Herb Pasta Salad

greg dupree

greg dupree

get the recipe

A summery pasta dish, this cool salad still brings the heat with a touch of lemon, cucumber and red pepper crumbles along with feta.

Pesto Skillet Lasagna

<p>fred hardy,</p> <p>” src=’https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/8ei48Wb8aQH4_OmqQeg.bg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/real_simple_700/d67fef45eed260ba1f 8106fa1043c9b3″></p> <p>get the recipe</p> <p>A skillet lasagna needs just a few minutes in the oven to get the top layer of cheese bubbling and browning. Mixing pesto with the quick and creamy béchamel sauce enhances the flavor.</p> <h2>Whole-Wheat Pasta with Chard and Pine Nuts</h2> <p><img class=

Victor Protasio

get the recipe

Whole wheat pasta and Swiss chard together make a much healthier (but still delicious) pasta dinner.

Zucchini-Butter Spaghetti

jennifer causey

jennifer causey

get the recipe

Zucchini butter is not at all what you probably think. This summer garden staple is chopped and cooked with chopped onions and garlic until it becomes buttery to create a rich and flavorful sauce for pasta.

Swiss Chard Mac and Cheese

Caitlin Bencel

Caitlin Bencel

get the recipe

If your kids (or, okay, you) can’t live without mac and cheese, why not look for a variety? Swiss chard adds a little touch of green, and red pepper flakes kick up the flavor.

Creamy Veggie Chicken Noodle Soup

<p>greg dupree</p> <p>” src=’https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/hEultc15eoSnATi5majGAA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/real_simple_700/d28aad866799e2fa7ae829 459c376ad9″></p> <p>get the recipe</p> <p>Chicken Noodle Soup is a time-honored classic dish. But adding a little cream makes it taste more delicious.</p> <h2>Pho-Inspired Vegetable Noodle Soup</h2> <p><img class=

Caitlin Bencel

get the recipe

For a burst of flavor (and a quick 20-minute pasta dinner), you can’t beat this Singaporean classic.

Green Coconut Curry with Zucchini Noodles and Tofu

Caitlin Bencel

Caitlin Bencel

get the recipe

Zucchini noodles (AKA zoodles) are a way to pack even more veggies into a pasta dish. This is a plant based Thai favorite.

Southwestern Pasta Salad

greg dupree

greg dupree

get the recipe

Avocado is the secret ingredient in the creamy sauce of this pasta salad, which contains many of the same ingredients as cowboy caviar. You can amp up the spice with a few slices of jalapeño in the mix.

Ravioli with apples and walnuts

jose picayo

jose picayo

get the recipe

The ingredient list may seem a little strange: cheese ravioli, apples, and walnuts? But it’s a perfect blend of autumn flavors — and a great alternative to mac and cheese that even a picky kid might want to try.

