Owning a dog is a big responsibility, but for many people, the best things about owning a dog outweigh the negatives. Dogs have extremely positive effects on our physical and mental health in addition to giving us purpose and unconditional love.

The most popular pets in the world have fans for good reason – they’re our companions, our listening ears, our guardians, and our exercise partners.

In addition to the scientific benefits in terms of our health, dogs are a lot of fun and great companions to share the house with. They fit right into our families, and losing them is a human tragedy. They are, quite simply, man’s best friend.

Let’s take a look at some of the best things about having a dog.

32 Best Things About Having a Dog

1. Consistency

Offering unconditional love and everlasting friendship, dogs help prevent feelings of social isolation, as well as provide comfort in times of sadness, anxiety or depression. Whether you live alone or not, dogs are considered part of the family.

2. Exercise

Everyone knows dogs need daily exercise, but so do you! A British scientific report found that dog owners were almost four times more likely to get the recommended amount of physical activity than non-dog owners.

Engage in any type of jogging with your dog, and you’ll burn even more calories.

3. Welcome home

All dog owners can appreciate this – the moment the key turns into our door, there is an excited stampede, perhaps even a howl, as our faithful pup runs to welcome us home. Even if we’ve just gone to the local store for some milk, they welcome us as if we’ve been away for weeks. That joy of our presence is very touching indeed.

4. Wagging tail

Is any other animal so open in showing its happiness? They can’t hide their happiness – whether it’s meal time, walk time, cuddle time, anytime… The habitually wagging tail is one of the cutest dog characteristics – and it makes us smile too Is.

5. Dog ears

Whether you have a French Bulldog with bat-straight ears, a Basset with droopy ears, a Spaniel with silky ears, or anything in between, a dog’s ears are spectacular. Expressive, distinctive, and can tell us a lot about how they’re feeling.

6. Their lack of decision

Your dog never judges you, never criticizes you, never looks at you with contempt as if you’re too fat, too thin, or your clothes don’t fit. We should all adopt the dog’s art of accepting people as they are.

7. They make us more sociable

It’s like going out with a fun friend – everyone is attracted to them, and because they’re so much fun, you’re into them too. Studies show that dog owners find it easier to make friends; The dog is the perfect ice-breaker for strangers, coming up to you in a non-threatening manner and striking up a conversation, especially when they’re in the puppy stage.

And you’re also likely to meet other dog walkers, have easy conversations during walks and become part of your local community.

8. They help us deal with whatever life throws our way

There is a reason why therapy dogs are used in disaster areas as well as in care homes, hospices, etc. Studies show that people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder find great comfort from a service dog and their coping mechanisms and quality of life improve.

9. Health Benefits

Dog owners generally have lower blood pressure and are better able to deal with stress than non-dog owners due to the human-dog bond, which has been found to reduce anxiety levels. This in turn means a lower risk of cardiovascular problems, and by that stretch, dogs may help us live longer!

10. Reduce stress

A Swiss study found that petting a dog can increase certain brain activities that improve our emotions. Bus ticket after a hard day at work.

11. The look that steals our hearts

Dogs have the amazing ability to look at you with their beautiful liquid eyes. And if it happens habitually, this mutual gaze has profound benefits for both dog and owner, increasing our levels of oxytocin (the “love hormone”).

12. Dogs give you a purpose in life

You can never imagine what it means to get out of bed when downstairs there is a hungry dog ​​not only waiting for breakfast but also extremely happy to see you. Even if you don’t feel like getting up at 6 a.m. on a Sunday morning, he depends on your presence.

And really, your entire day, week, life revolves around the dog – his mealtimes, his exercise, where you work and what time you come home, where he goes when you go on vacation. Have – the list goes on.

13. Great for kids

Provided he is well socialized, a dog has great benefits for the mental and physical health of children. Owning a dog teaches them responsibility, gives them a fun companion, encourages them to exercise, and it’s a topic to be talked about with their peers and teachers.

14. Positive effects on your immune system

No matter what people say about pets being dirty and the fact that they cause allergies in some people, as a general rule, dog owners have a strong immune system. An Australian survey found that they visit the doctor less and are less likely to take medication.

And it’s not because they’re clean – let’s not joke here. Dogs bring a large number of bacteria into the home, but exposing us to this bacterial diversity is important in boosting our immunity.

15. Get well soon

Dogs in the house not only reduce our chances of catching common insects, but studies show that they also help us recover after major surgeries like cardiac operations. It is believed that the desire to return to the pet and the inevitable physical activity involved provide additional motivation for a quick recovery. And of course, dog owners tend to be fitter from the start, which also helps with post-operative recovery.

16. Dogs make you more attractive

A study conducted by the Dogs Trust (the UK’s leading dog welfare charity) found that 60% of 700 people surveyed said that owning a dog made them more attractive to others. Eight-five percent of people think that when people keep a dog with them, they come in more contact.

17. Dogs save lives

From home fires to water and mountain rescues, search and rescue, avalanches and police situations, countless victims owe their lives to the courage and tenacity of human life-saving dogs.

18. Reduces the risk of asthma

It may seem counter to expectations given the amount of hair and dander that dogs blow around in the house, but a study shows that children exposed to dogs and farm animals from an early age are less likely to develop asthma. The risk is less.

19. Our faithful guardian

Our dogs will do anything to protect us. In most situations, a warning bark is all that is needed, and just their presence is enough to scare most people. For many of us, taking our dog on a walk alone is a double bonus, providing a sense of safety in remote areas as well as the companionship of a wonderful canine.

20. When dogs look like their owners

Perhaps a narcissistic side of dog ownership, but it’s a lot of fun to see a woman with long wavy blonde hair walking with a golden retriever; Or a tall thin man with a colorful greyhound.

21. When our personality resembles our dog’s

An active dog needs an active owner (spaniel, we’re looking at you), while a couch potato type is happy with a more sedentary lifestyle. This is less ideal if your dog is bouncing off the walls and you just want a quiet walk to the café. If you and your dog share the same values, you’re onto a winner.

22. They come in all shapes and sizes

When it comes to the dog kingdom, there really is something for everyone. From tiny Chihuahuas to colorful Great Danes, sturdy Bulldogs to long-legged Azawakhs, popular Frenchies to rare Pharaoh Hounds, there are plenty of options – and they’re all wonderful.

23. Luxurious coat

With the exception of a few hairless dogs like the Xoloitzcuintle, most breeds have an attractive coat perfect for caressing or cuddling. Whether they’re curly and so-called hypoallergenic like the Poodle, short and silky like the Frenchie, mop-like as exemplified by the Komondor, or voluminous and shaggy like the mountain dog breeds, there’s a wonderful variety of coats to cherish. Is a series.

24. They wash the dishes first

The jury is out on how appropriate this is – but bacterial diversity has been shown to improve immunity. And the plates clean comprehensively in the dishwasher – saving pre-rinsing in the sink.

25. Dog accessories

A hi-vis coat for walking at night, or a woolen coat for frosty days – yes, please! Different straps to match your hats – why not? An Argentine gaucho collar or tasteful Christmas jumper – stylish. The list goes on and you might end up spending most of your salary on it.

26. Be surprised by their speed

Naturally, not all breeds are fast, but most dogs have nimble legs, and even short-legged breeds like Jack Russell Terriers can reach speeds of 30 mph. The fastest dog, the Greyhound, can run up to 45 miles per hour! His zoomies are worth watching.

27. Puppies

Adorable bundles of fur, smooth nose, big belly. Too cute. And when you breed your own litter, it’s a real coming of age moment.

28. His infectious energy level

Dogs – especially working breeds and young ones – are tireless, always ready to go, always eager for a walk or a playdate, no matter what time it is, no matter how bad the weather. We just want that limitless energy to continue showering upon us more and more.

29. His ability to learn tricks

Dogs love to please, and they are very motivated by reward – for some it’s a fuss, for others (most) it’s a titbit treat. Make the most of this motivation and teach them to roll over, shake hands, play dead on command. This will impress your friends and increase interaction between you.

30. Dog hugs

Hugging your dog improves your mood, increases oxytocin, and reduces the stress hormone cortisol.

31. Dogs keep you young

According to a study from the Scottish University of St Andrews, owning a dog can not only reduce your risk of dying young, but can also make seniors look 10 years younger. This is largely due to the increased exercise levels (regardless of distance covered) compared to your peers, and the fact that a dog ensures that you get to walk around in the fresh air and stay mobile.

32. A ticket to travel

Dogs give us the opportunity to explore our local surroundings, check out trails and venture to new places in our area. Without the dog, many of us would not have half the local knowledge of local forests and byways, and our lives would be the poorer for it.

