31st Annual Harford Awards Presented by County Business Chamber

The Harford County Chamber of Commerce presented its 31st annual Harford Awards on October 24 at the Water’s Edge Event Center.

Winners include: Chesapeake Environmental Management, Andy Klein Legacy Award; Elite Power Washing, Service; Humanim, non-profit; Independent Brewing Company, retail; Hill Tech Solutions, R&D/Technology; and Crabby Ax Throwing, Hospitality/Tourism.

According to a news release, local businesses and organizations with strong ties to the community were selected through a process focused on business growth, employment growth, unique and creative business strategies, technology innovation and charitable contributions.

County Executive Bob Cassilly, Harford Community College President Theresa Felder, Elizabeth Wise from the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health and Dytonia Reed from BGE addressed the gathering and congratulated the recipients.

The Andy Klein Legacy Award recognizes individuals and businesses who show consistent and sustained dedication to our county. This went to Chesapeake Environmental Management for its dedication to building diversity and inclusion.

Elite Power Washing won in the service category for its extraordinary growth over the last six years. Humanim was honored in the non-profit category. The organization has been supporting disadvantaged families and individuals through workforce training, education and health services.

Independent Brewing Company won in the retail category. Since opening in 2015, the brewpub has hired more than 20 employees, reached a 12% year-over-year sales increase and expanded geographic reach.

The winner of the R&D/Technology category was Hill Tech Solutions. The company provides cutting-edge IT and cybersecurity services, and is dedicated to workforce development by partnering with Harford Community College to create an IT and cybersecurity internship program.

Crabby Ax Throwing was awarded the Harford Award in the Tourism/Hospitality category. Crabby This year, Crabbie Ax hosted its first World Ax Throwing League tournament, hosting throwers from across the country.

