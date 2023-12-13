31 Oooh-Worthy Presents That Are Different From The Other Gifts You've Been Seeing

Popular items from this list include:

A three dimensional puzzle vase

An interactive geode kit from National Geographic that involves rock smashing

A Le Creuset magnetic wooden trivet

The Adventure Challenge

An adventure challenge book for couples

Promising review: “I was gifted this and LOVED it! This is something truly SPECIAL and MEANINGFUL that I would purchase as a gift for any occasion. Not only was the whole experience freakin FUN and memorable; we really enjoyed reading the introduction to The Adventure Challenge! It made my boyfriend and I realize A LOT about life! From the packaging to the intricate details of the product…this is something you won’t regret purchasing. Love what this company represents and was honored to be a part of the experience! Keep up the great work!” — Monique S.

Amazon

A TikTok-famous 1,000-piece puzzle

Promising review: “I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box…very pleased with this purchase!” — Nlbrimberry

Amazon

Or a 1,000-piece murder mystery puzzle

My parents bought these puzzles at the beginning of quarantine and sent me one. I forgot how enjoyable puzzles are, y’all! My partner and I also enjoyed having a shared activity since we usually go do our own thing after dinner; this was a nice way to bond even though we spend basically 24/7 together.

Amazon

A handy puzzle and piece storage board

Promising review: “My husband and I recently purchased this as a Christmas gift for ourselves! During the winter we puzzle in place of gardening! We just finished a 1,000-piece puzzle on it and loved it! The drawers slide right out for sorting and the puzzle table is easily moved. A great gift for retired folks!” — Karen G.

Climbergoods / Etsy

A rock climbing mug

Climbergoods is a Pittsburgh-based small business run by climbing enthusiast Nathan and their wife.

Promising review: “The coolest mug! I got this for my partner, and he was so happy, as was I. Super easy to grip in whatever way suits you, even with a full cup of coffee.” — kacey borin

Food52

A stunning glass trinket dish

Promising reviews: “Do you need another tchotchke? Yes. So adorable on my bathroom counter for the daily jewelry.” — Kayna L.

Amazon

An instructional yoga mat

Promising review: “It’s pretty wonderful, and I would recommend it to anyone looking for a new yoga mat. I’m just a beginner, but I think the length of it is fantastic; you can really stretch out and do all the poses. I also like the thickness of it. It’s nice and cushy and it helps support my knees and back when moving from one pose to the other. I also do a lot of holding where I lay down for a pose. I’m not sure if this is totally correct, but I’m mostly trying to stretch out my back. So yes, definitely nice and supportive, way more so than most other mats.” — Jessica Rogers

A pair of fleece-lined joggers

They’re available in women’s sizes XS–XXL and 10 colors/styles.

Promising review:

“I’m very happy with these warm pants. My house is very cold in the winter, and I am very cold in the winter. A few reviewers commented that the fit is weird. It is not. These are sweatpants, and with a thick lining; what did you expect? They are very comfortable and warm. They are stiffer than regular sweatpants because of the lining. But they are sweatpants — meaning they were never meant to make you look like a fashion queen. Just imagine curling up on the sofa with hot chocolate and a friendly cat during polar vortex in your fleece lined pants. Nice and cozy!” — Angela Thompson

Decor Hardcore / Etsy

An ugly cats in Renaissance paintings calendar

Decor Hardcore is a small business based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Promising review: “My brother, sister, and I decided to buy fun esoteric calendars for each other for Hanukkah. My sister is a huge cat lover and this made her day. 100 out of 10 would buy again!” — Gwendy7769

A pound of cereal marshmallows

Promising review: “Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It’s everything I ever wanted in a snack.” — Amazon customer

Amazon

A conversation starter game for couples

It’s available in two levels and a Spanish language version.

Promising review:

“My boyfriend and I have been together for a really long time and this game was still so much fun! We played it after a night of drinking wine and cooking so we were pretty honest during these questions. We almost went through the whole deck in one sitting but finally put it away so we can play again.” — Chelsbells32

Lilly’s Loop Crochet / Etsy

An adorable crochet sprout for accessorizing over-the-ear headphones

Lilly’s Loop Crochet is a small business making the sweetest crochet accessories. Available in seven colors.

Promising review: “I ordered the ‘mint with sparkle,’ and it was exactly as described!! (The pictures don’t do the sparkle justice) It’s very good quality since I’ve had this for a few weeks now, and it’s held up very well. I also love how subtle it is and how easy it is to put on. It’s definitely such a cute accessory for my headphones, and I would order it again in a heartbeat.” — Valeria

Uncommon Goods

A bucket list water bottle

Five percent of your purchase will goes to the National Parks Conservation Association, an organization dedicated to the protection of our National Parks.

Promising review: “I got this for my mom for her birthday. The size is perfect for our most frequent hikes and the stickers are absolutely beautiful. Quality seems high, and I can’t wait for her to be able to put on all the stickers!” — Seleniumk

Amazon

A bag of Reindeer Farts cotton candy

Promising review: “This was absolutely the best stocking stuffer of all this past year! Everyone, young and old, loved it! The laughs were many and the cotton candy inside was so good! Awesome product! I will buy again.” — Peggy N

Amazon

A book of 25 literary challenges

Promising review: “I was so excited to get this. The book is very big, which I like. It is also super colorful. When I open it, it’s filled with all of these pockets with the challenges written on them and the rewards inside. I am a big reader and this is a fun journey to go on. I shared this with a friend of mine and she was very interested in it and wanted to get it for her daughter. Some of the challenges may need to be adjusted for ages, but you can easily just change the challenge. This is hard covered. Beautiful setup. This is going to be very fun and makes a great gift for yourself or for anyone else. And I’m really excited to see what the rewards are as I completed the challenges!” — GG

British Book Art / Etsy

And an adorable bookmark book tracker

British Book Art is a small business based in the U.K. that sells the most book art and bookmarks.

Promising review: “I’m absolutely obsessed with this bookmark. It’s definitely made me more determined to read this year and will be a nice keepsake. Will be repurchasing when this one’s almost filled.” — Mady Taylor

Amazon

A Le Creuset magnetized trivet

Promising review: “The wood is really super nice, smooth, and clean. Sticks great to the pan and the silicone rings add great shock absorption so it doesn’t make a lot of noise when you sent down my heavy-ass 13-some-inch skillet! Cleans off easily; I’ve only used it a handful of times but it still looks brand new! A little pricey but it’s a premium kitchen thingy. I recommend don’t settle for something cheaper.” — K. Lujan

A five-pack of glittery highlighters

Promising review: “They were complete eye candy. 🍬 They are beautifully smooth and perfect. The Japanese Zebra brand has never disappointed me, and I am truly grateful. — Amazon customer

An expandable pencil pouch

It’s available in five styles.

Promising review:

“It’s super cute and sturdy. I was able to fit a pair of scissors, an eraser, a glue stick, 25 colored pencils, and 10 thin markers with a little wiggle room left.” — Lauricorn1013

A National Geographic geode kit

It comes with 10 geodes of varying sizes as well as goggles and a display stand.

Promising review: “My 9-year-old niece gets these every year for Christmas. It is a new gift every time! She loves to put on safety glasses and swing that hammer! The geodes are always beautiful. She also loves the element of surprise! This is a wonderful gift that will engage even kids who are not into the sciences. Every year she takes pieces in to share with her class. She also loves to give pieces away as little gifts or mementos. Nat Geo never disappoints!” — Kristin D.

A Fender amp key holder

Promising review: “My husband was so excited to find this keyhook! He is an avid songwriter and musician and loves Fender products. The keyhook looks great, is well made, and is definitely eye catching. Right after we hung it up a friend visited and asked us if it was a custom ordered piece! I was initially concerned with how tight the jacks plug into the base. My fear was that I would pull it off the wall trying to detach my keys…but we have had no problems. It seems to be firmly attached to the wall with the included hardware. Also be sure to pay attention to where you hang it as the jacks stick out from the wall further than your traditional keyhook. All in all, a very cool piece and we are glad we purchased it!” — Leslie W.

Buck Mason

A waffle knit crewneck sweater

It’s available in women’s sizes XS–XXL and two colors.

Shipping Info:

A puzzle vase

Several reviewers use it to hold completed Lego flower kits, so you could also gift them together! It’s available in six styles.

Promising review: “The quality exceeded my expectations. There is an insert inside so you can use with actual flowers which I was impressed by. AND a display stand that I didn’t expect. I had so much fun building, and love seeing it every day. Perfectly sized little vase.” — Julia A Gilbert

A pack of PS4 or PS5 controller thumbsticks

Promising review: “Game changer for sure! I didn’t believe that these little guys could change the game for me! Since they are so reasonably priced I figured what the heck and gave them a shot! Wow! Money well spent! I wish I’d found them earlier!” — Amazon customer

Goodful

A magnetic purse hanger

It’s available in four colors.

Peony & Lace Paperie / Etsy

A set of five long-distance relationship envelopes and notes

Peony & Lace Paperie is a Kansas-based small biz stationery store.

A magnetic gym towel

Promising review: “Easier to attach/remove from a cart or bag. Magnet is removable for machine washing. Cleans balls/clubs well.” — Kent Watase

Muslin Comfort

A soft cotton muslin blanket

Shyla Smith — a mother of two boys, a full-time attorney and the founder of Muslin Comfort — set out to create the perfect muslin blanket for adults after struggling to find one on the market. This is available in four sizes and 16 colors.

Promising review: “We are so happy with the 365 Blanket we bought! The gray color is soothing; the soft feel is perfect as we glide into sleep each evening; the weight is perfect — an all-season addition to our bedroom! The length is longer than we expected. This is not necessarily a bad thing. We are so used to blankets that aren’t long enough, so it is just something we are getting used to. Amazing purchase — thank you so much!” — Amy A.

A pet nose pendant kit

Each kit comes with all the ingredients you’ll need to get an imprint. Then, you’ll send the cast back to the seller, who will craft a one-of-a-kind sterling silver pendant of your doggo’s or catto’s snoot. The entire process takes between three and four weeks.

Promising review: “I am so in love with my pendant. It’s absolutely perfect and I recognized my cat’s nose the minute I opened the box. Not only did Grant and his team do an amazing job on my pendant but he was also so helpful throughout the whole process. I was so nervous that the kit wouldn’t arrive in time to make the impression since my cat has been very sick. Grant responded to many emails so quickly, advised me what to get at the craft store to start making the molds and even reviewed my pictures before I mailed them in. The finished product is perfect and I highly recommend Precious Metal Prints. You definitely won’t regret it! The shipping was super fast as well.” — Pearl

Amazon

The Garbage Pail Kids cookbook

Promising review: “I love this new idea for a kids cookbook. The pictures are clear and colorful. The instructions are fun and easy to follow. I am looking forward to cooking with my great grandchildren. I bought two books: one to keep at my house to use when they visit and another to send for them to have at their home. This book offers many projects for children/adults to have fun with.” — Michael G.

Amazon

A Stedi Pedi for easier pedicures at home

It even comes with a built in LED light so they can see exactly where the polish is going.

Promising review: “With nail salons closed I ordered this to help me with my personal nail care. I have found it to be extremely useful and will most likely continue using it even with salons open. The money saved and the health benefit of taking care of my own nails is worth buying the Stedi Pedi! Great product!” — Jeff Marischen

