November 15, 2023
$300M worth of crypto longs destroyed in 24 hours after market U-turn, Bitcoin traders suffer the most


The cryptocurrency market saw a significant wipeout of leveraged long positions on Tuesday, sending traders reeling in a manner not seen in several months.

What happened: According to the data of coinglassOver $303 million worth of these bullish bets were wiped out in just a 24-hour period. This marked the most extensive flush-out since the sudden collapse Bitcoin BTC/USD on August 17th.

The fact that such a large number of positions were liquidated – approximately 88,667 traders were affected – suggests that many investors were spooked by the steep drop in price.

By numbers: Bitcoin traders suffered the most losses with over $133 million liquidated. The traders were also following them Ethereum ETH/USD is experiencing approximately $70 million of liquidations.

According to Coinglass, the largest single liquidation order occurred on OKX with $9.45M worth of BTC-USDT-SWAP. Overall, Bitcoin longs faced $120M of liquidations, while Ether faced $64M.

On the macroeconomic front, focus remained on October’s inflation readings, which had earlier generated bullish sentiment due to a lower than expected report. However, the enthusiasm was short-lived. BTC fell 4% to $35,000, and Ether fell 6% to $2,000.

liquidation scenario: A look at the distribution of these liquidations shows that most occurred on OKEx, with a large percentage of long positions. Following are the details of liquidation volumes across major exchanges:

All: $303.27M total liquidations (87.02% long)

okex: $165.74 million (93.92% long)

Binance: $76.39M (73.49% length)

bybit: $25.51 million (76.1% longer)

Huobi: $22.28M (92.2% long)

Price Action: At the time of writing, B T c It was trading at $36,322, down 1.29% over the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Igor Faun on Shutterstock

