£300m court battle looms over Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Bank faces a £300million High Court battle after losing a key legal battle over allegations it breached US sanctions on an ‘industrial scale’.

The bank – Britain’s fifth-largest – is being sued by more than 200 investors who claim it made misleading or untrue statements about breaking US sanctions between 2007 and 2019. The court heard that investors’ claims would amount to at least £286 million.

The cases in the US and UK will focus on the bank’s network of Iranian clients and their ties to the Tehran regime, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its network of terrorist groups.

Separately, along with several international banks including HSBC, Standard is facing at least 11 cases brought by families of dead military personnel in the US over claims it facilitated attacks in Iraq and Afghanistan. Had helped.

In the latest development at the High Court, Mr Justice Michael Green has ruled that British bank executive-turned-whistleblower Julian Knight’s arguments can be accepted.

The Standard had sought to dismiss Knight’s evidence – which pointed to sanctions breaking against Iran on an ‘industrial scale’.

But the judge ruled last month that the cases by the investors could proceed, saying Knight’s evidence showed ‘specific and detailed knowledge’.

US lawyer Gary Osen, who represents families that have brought several cases against the bank, believes Standard stands to lose ‘several billions of dollars’ if it loses the cases that have yet to go to trial. May fall.

Standard was fined a total of £1.6 billion by US authorities in 2012 and 2019 for violating US sanctions related to Iranian, Sudanese and Cuban individuals and entities between 2001 and 2014.

In 2019, it was fined £102 million by the UK Financial Conduct Authority for anti-money laundering breaches, including ‘deficiencies’ in its counter-terrorism controls in the Middle East.

As part of its US deferred prosecution agreement in 2012, Standard said it would not ‘knowingly’ deal with Iran or ‘any person or entity, resident or operating’ in that country. Investors claim that the bank failed to disclose the full extent of its transactions after this cut-off.

Knight provided US regulators and lawyers with bank data that showed the bank was still working with Iranian entities. His US legal action has been dismissed on technical grounds and he is now appealing.

“We regard this claim as baseless and will continue to vigorously defend the allegations,” Standard said.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk