300 million Dogecoin (DOGE) moved to Robinhood as price rises

The meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has experienced a significant increase in whale transactions during the recent crypto asset price correction.

300 million Dogecoin (DOGE) dumped on crypto exchange

Data from on-chain crypto tracker Whale Alert recently revealed that massive amounts of Dogecoin (DOGE) were transferred to Robinhood. This whale transaction has attracted the interest of traders and investors in the larger cryptocurrency sector.

According to the crypto tracker, the transfer was made by an unknown wallet address earlier today. The wallet address identified as DDuXG.ruc1wwKF sent approximately 300 million DOGE to cryptocurrency trading platform Robinhood.

The post read:

300,000,000 #DOGE (25,033,123 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #RobinHood.

With the current price of Dogecoin, the value of the whale transaction is approximately $25 million. Whales transferred large amounts of Dogecoin to Robinhood at a comparatively low network cost of only $0.18. This was most likely to take advantage of a time when fees and congestion were lower.

The move of DOGE to Robinhood suggests that whales are looking to sell the token, fueling speculation in the larger cryptocurrency market. However, it seems that the rise in price of meme-based cryptocurrencies is in contrast to the tokens being dumped on exchanges.

Currently, DOGE is priced at $0.0839, which shows a price increase of over 2% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, according to CoinMarketCap, its market capitalization is also showing a similar percentage increase to $11.9 billion.

Similar whale transactions were also recently flagged by on-chain trackers. In October, the same transaction of 300 million DOGE tokens occurred three times, while last month a similar transaction occurred twice.

Large-scale individual transactions usually come with the danger of rapid liquidation or crashing due to market manipulation. However, there is no concrete evidence that whale transactions had any impact on the price of the token.

There has been a significant increase in holders of crypto assets

Dogecoin has recently shown a significant increase in the number of its total holders. Analytics firm IntoTheBlock revealed The total number of addresses holding balances exceeded 5 million this week, reaching an all-time high of 5.02 million on November 27. A major factor contributing to the increase in new Dogecoin addresses is the growing acceptance and interest in the cryptocurrency.

The on-chain analytics firm also revealed that the numbers have been gradually increasing since the beginning of the year. “This recent activity is likely driven by Dogecoin “Doginals,” which do not require significant on-chain balance of $DOGE,” IntoTheBlock said.

DOGE is trading at $0.0833 on 1D charts. Source: DOGEUSDT on tradingview.com

Featured image by iStock, chart by tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com