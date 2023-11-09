30-year Treasury yields rose sharply amid lack of demand in the latest government bond auction

The 30-year Treasury yield hit a peak of more than 4.80% on Thursday.

The increase in yields comes after very weak demand in recent auctions.

Dealers picked up more than 24% of the assets in issue, which is significantly higher than the average of 11%.

The 30-year Treasury yield rose sharply on Thursday, rising as much as 15 basis points and returning to recent highs after consistently retreating in recent weeks.

Although the rate stabilized at a slightly lower level, it reached more than 4.80% in Thursday’s session. The surge was accompanied by a similar surge in the 10-year Treasury note, which rose 11 basis points. Yields also rose during the session after sharp comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said on a panel that the central bank was not confident it had done enough to tackle high inflation.

The resurgence in yields came on the heels of a disappointing auction on Thursday. Primary dealers were forced to issue about 24.7% of the 30-year bonds in the latest $24 billion sale, Treasury data showed. That’s well above the average 11% that banks buy when investors retreat.

The weak demand was also evidenced by the bid-to-cover ratio, which measures the difference between the dollar value of bids received and the amount sold. In Thursday’s auction, the metric fell to its lowest level in nearly two years, Trading Economics reported. Additionally, the auction also saw the smallest pool of bidders since 2021.

New government bond issuance last month was already seeing soft demand, although bond traders were recently encouraged by the Treasury Department’s surprise decision to limit sales of long-term U.S. debt.

However, the slowdown is not enough to offset ongoing concerns in the bond market, which fueled a historic selloff in Treasuries last quarter. That’s because traders are less eager to borrow amid the rising federal deficit, and are demanding higher compensation for taking on huge supplies of Treasuries.

The rise in yields was also accelerated by comments from Fed Chairman Powell, who reminded the market that the central bank would still impose interest rate hikes if necessary.

A sharp rise in bond yields snapped a winning streak among major US stock indices.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com