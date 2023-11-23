30-year-old works '2 hours a day' on her own and makes $22,000/month in passive income—this is her typical week

In 2020, I was working two marketing jobs and working grueling 80-hour work weeks. But my real passion was making art.

So in April 2020, I started DomoINK as a side hustle. It has since grown into a successful art and home decor brand. I make $22,000 per month in passive income from online sales through my website, Etsy, Society6, and retailers like Target and Home Goods. I have also collaborated with major brands like Disney, Samsung, Lowe’s and Dr. Martens.

The best part is that I only spend an average of two hours a day on Domoink. The rest of the time is spent at my remote job as an interactive designer.

Here’s a look at my typical week:

My full-time job schedule is typically 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and 9:00 am to 1:00 pm Monday through Thursday. on Friday.

Since I work from home and don’t have to commute, I get up at 8:00 am And spend an hour answering emails about customer orders.

I created this vibrant piece for the refrigerator in collaboration with Samsung.

Photo: Dominic Brown

I change my tasks to avoid burnout

On Mondays, I make time to create social media content for DomoINK, like decorating my home to showcase my product line.

On Tuesdays, I tackle more detailed tasks like editing footage. On Wednesdays, I usually work on a new artwork and film the entire process to post online.

The piece is called “Rodeo Queen Dreams”.

Photo: Dominic Brown

On Thursdays, I try to learn a new art or professional skill. For example, I might watch a YouTube video about Adobe Illustrator, or listen to a podcast about what made a social post go viral.

If I can, I take Saturday and Sunday to rest. Sometimes I’ll go on a date with my fiancé, or hang out with family and friends. If I’m at home, I love to browse online for diverse decor inspiration.

I spend time brainstorming what’s next

On Fridays, I often update my website and come up with new product ideas. I always want to give my customers more choices like puzzles, kitchenware, art prints and apparel.

Over the past year, I’ve worked on more freelance projects. my two favorite jobs were collaborating with Dr. Martens for their Santa Monica location and partnering with NASCAR for Women’s History Month to honor female track presidents in their organization.

My collaboration with Dr. Martens ended at their location in Santa Monica, California.

Photo: Dominic Brown

My work was featured in Target’s 2023 Black History Month collection. In 2024, my collaboration with hair accessory line Goody True will be sold at Walmart. My artwork will also be featured on Walmart’s stationery for Black History Month collection.

I want my artwork to inspire other creators

I am always trying to do better than my previous work, which can sometimes cause hindrances for an artist.

If I’m really having trouble drawing, I’ll visit a local art gallery. Two of my favorite places are the Broad Museum and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

I love creating joy with my art, like with these Fleur Sunprimes throw pillows. It’s impossible not to smile when you see them.

Photo: Dominic Brown

My goal is to have my art displayed in museums one day. When I went to galleries growing up, it was very rare to see work by black artists. I want to achieve this dream to inspire other young black creators too.

domonique brown is an artist and founder DomoINK, a lifestyle brand that contributes art, apparel, and home decor in celebration of diversity and empowerment. follow him Instagram And TIC Toc,

