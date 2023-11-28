News Corp Australia

Melbourne-based crypto casino entrepreneur Bijan Tehrani has bought one of New York’s finest homes, paying more than AU$70 million for the property once owned by famed US banker David Rockefeller.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the 30-year-old, who co-founded online gaming site Stake.com with Melbourne’s Ed Craven, had paid $72.9m for the five-storey, eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Colonial Revival (US$47m) has been paid. Masterpiece that was built in Manhattan in 1924.

The property, described as “one of the finest townhouses in New York City”, includes elegant sitting rooms, a spacious drawing room, a large dining room overlooking an English garden, a spacious kitchen, two service kitchens. , a skylighted spiral center staircase and eight fireplaces. ,

There are also front and backyard gardens, a first-floor terrace, a rooftop patio with a fire pit and al fresco dining area, a golf simulator room, a gym and an elevator connecting all five floors.

Other selling points include security features like ballistic (bulletproof) windows and walls, secure room bedrooms and cameras throughout the house.

The house was owned by Rockefeller for 70 years, before being sold in 2018 for A$31m US$20m to a former adviser to US President Bill Clinton.

The sale to Tehrani, an American who lives in Melbourne, makes it the most expensive townhouse sold in Manhattan this year.

A billion dollar business, Stake.com is known as the largest crypto casino in the world.

The purchase of the Rockerfeller mansion has now put Tehrani, along with his business partner Craven, into the real estate big leagues.

Craven made headlines in August 2022 when he paid $88 million for a “ghost mansion” in Toorak. The purchase came just months after he paid $38.5 million for a home a few streets away.

In January, Craven and Tehrani, through Stake.com, signed a $140 million sponsorship deal to become the main sponsor for Formula 1 team, Alfa Romeo. The deal covers a period of three years.

The Wall Street Journal first revealed that Tehrani was behind the huge real estate purchase.

