30-year mortgage rates remain near 2-month low

Calculate monthly payments for various loan scenarios with our mortgage calculator.

The rates you see here will generally not be compared to teaser rates you see advertised online, as those rates are selected as the most attractive, while these rates are averages. Teaser rates may include advance payment points, or they may be chosen based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or a smaller loan than usual. The mortgage rate you ultimately secure will be based on factors like your credit score, income and more, so it may be higher or lower than the average you see here.

Lowest Mortgage Rates by State

The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where it originates. In addition to the varying risk management strategies of individual lenders, mortgage rates can be affected by state-level variations in credit scores, average mortgage loan type and size.

The states with the lowest 30-year new purchase averages were Vermont, North Carolina, Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Arkansas, and Tennessee, while the states with the highest averages were Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Minnesota, Washington, and Idaho. ,

What causes mortgage rates to rise or fall?

Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as:

The level and direction of the bond market, particularly 10-year Treasury yields

The current monetary policy of the Federal Reserve, specifically concerned with purchasing bonds and the financing of government-backed mortgages.

Competition among mortgage lenders and different types of loans

Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these simultaneously, it is usually difficult to attribute a change to any one factor.

Macroeconomic factors kept the mortgage market relatively subdued in 2021. Specifically, the Federal Reserve was buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the economic pressures of the pandemic. This bond-buying policy is a major influencer of mortgage rates.

But starting in November 2021, the Fed began reducing its bond purchases, making larger cuts each month until reaching net zero in March 2022.

Since that time, the Fed has been aggressively raising the federal funds rate to fight decades of high inflation. While the fed funds rate can affect mortgage rates, it does not do so directly. In fact, the fed funds rate and mortgage rates may move in opposite directions.

However, given the historical pace and magnitude of the Fed’s 2022 and 2023 rate increases – raising the benchmark rate 5.25 percentage points over the past 18 months – even the upside on mortgage rates could result in an indirect effect of the fed funds rate. And there has been an impact. Last two years.

The Fed has opted to keep rates steady in its last two meetings, which took place on September 20 and November 1. However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear that another rate hike is still possible at a future meeting, citing encouraging inflation data released in November. Almost all hopes of future growth since 14 have faded. The Fed’s next rate announcement will be made on December 13.

Methodology

The national average quoted above was calculated based on the lowest rates offered by over 200 of the country’s top lenders, assuming an applicant with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and a FICO credit score in the 700-760 range. I went. Category. The resulting rates represent what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may differ from the advertised teaser rates.

For our map of best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by the surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of 80% LTV and credit score between 700-760.

Investopedia / Alice Morgan

Source: www.investopedia.com