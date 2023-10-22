30 women entrepreneurs receive Climate Inspiration Awards – Times of India

Trichy: In recognition of their business ventures promoting environmental sustainability, thirty women entrepreneurs from different parts of the state were presented Climate Entrepreneur Inspiration Awards by the Tiruchirappalli Regional Engineering College – Science and Technology Entrepreneur Park (TREK-STEP) on Saturday. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Project Director of Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Nigar Shaji, who was the chief guest, presented the awards to 30 women from Trichy, Pudukottai, Nilgiris, Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts. Nigar was also honored with the ‘Eve of Excellence’ award for his contribution to the Indian Solar Space Mission. Addressing the women entrepreneurs, the ISRO scientist said, “There is a need for eco-friendly products and technologies to protect our natural resources and leave a clean planet for our next generation. Women must recognize their talents and harness the opportunities to bring about social change.” The EU-funded Gender-Enabled Network of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (GENI) project has launched a global initiative in eight states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and West Bengal. 464 MoUs have been signed. Trek-Step Executive Director RMP Jawahar said the center will continue to provide incubation support and guidance to women entrepreneurs in their challenging period. Supported by the European Union, Track-Step is implementing civil society organizations (CSOs) for Genie for Climate Enterprises. Capacity development training was provided to entrepreneurs involved in manufacturing value-added products, sanitary hygiene and eco-friendly products from millet and banana fiber in sustainable sectors. Entrepreneurs were also provided networking and marketing support to make their products commercially successful.

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com