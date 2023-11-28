30 Under 30 Venture Capital 2024: Meet the young investors backing the next generation of startups from AI to space tech

From big-fund dealmakers to founding partners of new firms and industry-changing nonprofits, these young leaders are helping shape the future of venture capital.

By Alex Konrad Dean Sterling Jones and alex york

When? Alana Goyal Reaching out to prolific tech investor Elad Gil for advice on how to break into venture capital at an established firm, he proposed a bold plan: take $600,000 of his own money and start investing in it himself. It bore fruit. Today, the Base Case Capital founder has raised three funds totaling $90 million, investing in over three dozen startups such as IT services company Supabase and data warehouse business Sensus.

Tim Tedder for Forbes

“The best thing about my job is that I have 37 founders who are continuously doing great work,” said Goyal, 27. forbes, It’s a sentiment shared by his fellow investors on the 30 Under 30 list in Venture Capital for 2024, which recognizes young leaders who support the next generation of industry-defining tech companies.

Many like Goyal took on the entrepreneurial problem themselves, working on new funds large and small. Sam Purifoy29, is a founding partner of Hivemind Capital, a blockchain-focused firm with assets of $1.5 billion, while Adarsh ​​Bhatt27, And david ongchoko28, Has backed over 50 startups in his firm Comma Capital. Ana Carolina Mexia Ponce28, and Maria Gutierrez Peñaloza, 28, co-founded Nido Ventures, which launched as an angel syndicate and is now transitioning into a fund focused on Latin founders with $7 million in assets and 16 investments to date. And Tiana Tukes28, and jackson blockThe 28-year-old launched LGBT+ VC, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing LGBTQ access to venture capital through education and advocacy.

Others are setting records at their firms in terms of making an impact at a young age. At Lux Capital, grace isfordThe 27-year-old is the youngest partner in her firm’s history, in part due to her contribution to the AI ​​portfolio, which includes eight investments by buzzy generator AI video startup Runway, now valued at $1.5 billion. Sai SenthilkumarThe 28-year-old is the youngest partner in Redpoint Ventures’ storied history after sourcing and leading $300 million of investments in companies including Alchemy, Cribbble, Monte Carlo Data, Orca Security, Snowflake and Timescale. And evan hahnThe 28-year-old is the youngest person to hold the role of senior team member at Insight Partners; He has closed the most deals of anyone under the age of 30 in a large-sized company to date.

then there is jack lipstone, 22, who began his investing career at the age of 15, when an investment in Snap’s public offering put him in the pages of the Wall Street Journal. Now a partner at Chapter One, he has led 11 investments in blockchain, AI, distributed systems and fintech, including generative AI startup Tome, which previously raised $43 million in 2023.

While AI is a common topic among young extraordinary investors, healthcare has also proven to be a fertile focus area. Vivian ho29, is also the youngest partner at her firm, Peer VC, leading deals in that sector and climate tech. Shruti RamaswamiThe 29-year-old is a late-stage health care specialist at Iconic Growth, a $15 billion-asset firm. Ramaswamy is also the co-founder of Nethri Futures Fund, a $10 million fund for women and diverse founders, which has invested in over 15 companies.

Our own planet and the prospects of outer space are also areas of investment optimism. Sophie PurdumThe 29-year-old created Planeteer Capital to help close the climate funding gap. And Rohan PujaraNow 24, he has backed a number of startups looking to Earth and beyond, such as Valhalla Ventures, the firm he co-founded, such as satellite business K2 Space and space mining startup Starpath Robotics.

The Under 30 list highlights funders and founders who are 29 or younger as of December 31, 2023, and who have never previously been named to a North America, Europe or Asia 30 Under 30 list.

Following a public nomination process, each list is evaluated by a panel of industry leaders. In Venture Capital, the 2024 list was evaluated by Midas List Investor Adeyemi AjaoCo-Founder of Base10 Partners; molly fowler, CEO of Dorm Room Fund; Midas List Investors Lauren Kolodny, founding partner of Accru Capital and Under 30 list alumnus; and Midas List Investors ben sunCo-founder of Primary Venture Partners.

Of those named on the final list, 56% identify as people of color and 47% are women.

This year’s list was edited by Alex Conrad, Dean Jones and Alex York. For links to our complete venture capital list, Click hereAnd for complete 30 Under 30 coverage, Click here,

