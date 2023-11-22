This popular morning fitness routine offers a structured approach to jumpstarting your day with health and weight loss in mind.

30/30/30 Morning Fitness Routine: How Effective Is It For Weight Loss?

The internet nowadays contains a lot of information about every single thing in the world. Sometimes these information’s are useful while other times, they are dangerous and harmful. For instance, there is a chock-full of tips, advices and tricks on how to loose weight. Some of them have even gone viral on social media platforms. Such is one particular trend called ‘The 30/30/30 morning workout routine.’

This unique weight loss technique was championed by Gary Brecka, who is a researcher, human biologist and a biohacker. The concept was first introduced by Tim Ferris in his book The 4-Hour Body, and then taken up by Gary Brecka. Recently, a video on this workout technique had gone viral on TikTok and other social media platforms. Let us understand what it is all about and whether or not it is really effective.

What Is The 30/30/30 Morning Routine?

To better understand how the 30/30/30 morning routine can be an effective method for weight loss, experts breaks down each component of it. First off, you’ve likely heard the age-old saying, “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day” and there’s much truth to it! Research shows that what you have for breakfast and the time you eat your breakfast can play a crucial role in your weight loss efforts.

Now, the 30/30/30 method calls for savoring a protein-packed breakfast, and protein has been linked to weight loss time and time again, as it keeps you fuller for longer. “The number suggested (30 grams of protein) is just a number to associate with food choices that are high-protein. It doesn’t mean that you have to eat 30 grams exactly, just consume foods that are relatively high in protein. This means that we aren’t eating carbohydrate-forward foods like cereals, or pastries, but instead choosing protein-rich foods like eggs, cottage cheese, quinoa, or even protein powder added to oatmeal or Ezekiel bread with nut butter.

Your Morning Diet

Your Exercise Routine