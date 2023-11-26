3-year cruise canceled after Turkish operator can't afford ship

Travelers saved for years to pay for a rare, three-year trip around the world, and one woman said she even sold her apartment.

The trip is now closed because the Turkish cruise operator behind Global Travel was unable to purchase a ship for the trip.

Fox Business said Saturday that each customer paid at least $29,999 a year for the inaugural voyage of the Mirage Cruises for Life at Sea cruise, intended to cover 130,000 miles, 375 ports and 135 countries. The company sold 111 cabins for the trip. But he did not have a ship with enough space and was unable to acquire a ship.

Unsuccessful customers will be paid in monthly installments, but many of them told media outlets that their lives have already been disrupted.

“I am so sad, angry and lost,” an anonymous passenger told Fox Business. “I planned to live an extraordinary life for the next three years of my life, and now (I have) nothing. I’m having a hard time moving forward.”

Life at Sea Cruises’ unusual voyage was originally scheduled to depart from Istanbul on November 1, but was delayed to November 11 and the departure location changed to Amsterdam. According to CNN report, the start of the cruise was again postponed to November 30.

According to CNN, many travelers were already in Amsterdam when they received the news on November 16 that the trip of a lifetime was on hold.

Vedat Ugurlu, owner of Mirae Cruises, the parent company of Life at Sea Cruises, told Fox Business that the company cannot afford to spend $40 million to $50 million to buy a cruise ship because investors have refused to “support us further because of the unrest in the Middle East.” Refused.” East.”

Life at Sea Cruises wanted to purchase the AIDAaura ship from the former AIDA Cruises, which is now owned by Carnival Cruises, but Celestial Cruises purchased that ship earlier this month, USA Today reported.

Some travelers sold their homes and possessions in anticipation of the three-year journey, CNN reports.

Meanwhile, Kendra Holmes, former CEO of Life at Sea Cruises – who resigned from the company before the cruises were officially canceled – said in a 15-minute video presentation to prospective passengers that she plans to do a similar thing with a new Was trying to start a long term cruise. The company, HLC Cruises in the UK, and may be able to “make something” happen if at least 60 or 70 passengers are willing to “transfer” to the new company.

HLC is “setting an official start date for sometime in March,” he said in an update on social media, CNN reports.

In a statement to CNN, an HLC spokesperson confirmed that Holmes is the company’s new CEO, but declined to elaborate on his proposal and said the company would like to help those affected by the cancellation if possible. Trying to do.

Representatives for HLC and Mirae did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Source: themessenger.com