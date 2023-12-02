3 winning investments no matter what the market is doing

The current macroeconomic scenario is undoubtedly challenging, with persistent inflation and high interest rates undermining growth prospects. Yet, like any market phase, this period of uncertainty will prove cyclical. But when the market bounces back, you’ll still find me buying Tesla (TSLA -0.52%), Vanguard’s Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK 0.20%), and Bitcoin (BTC 0.99%).

Although some investors may shy away from these assets due to their volatility, they all have unique characteristics that can provide attractive returns in both bearish and bullish markets. Here’s why these three assets should be considered as long-term investments, regardless of market conditions.

The undisputed EV winner has more to offer

It’s been a strange year for Tesla. The stock is up nearly 100%, but the bullish sentiment that drove it to all-time highs of more than $430 in 2021 has ended. The main reason for Tesla’s recent troubles is the high interest rate environment.

As consumers spend less on luxury items like new cars, Tesla implemented a series of price cuts to encourage purchases. While this has kept deliveries near record highs, it has hurt the company’s gross profit margins. Since reaching an industry-leading 22%, gross margin is now just under 18%.

Although some issues may arise during this period of high interest rates, Tesla will remain a valuable investment for years to come. The main reason for this is the increasing demand and adoption of electric vehicles (EV). With Tesla’s expertise in the EV supply chain and the construction of new factories to increase overall production, it is clear that the company will benefit greatly.

Yet the most compelling aspect of Tesla’s long-term value is its role in creating cutting-edge technology. Using its $26 billion of cash to invest in research and development efforts, Tesla is leading the technology to create new business models such as the robotaxi business, and is developing its own artificial intelligence model using its supercomputer, Dojo. Is giving license to other companies willing to train. Tesla’s dominance in the EV industry makes it a worthy investment, but its position on the technology front means its best days are yet to come.

An easy option for every investor

Even though not technically a stock, the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has become one of my favorite parts of my portfolio. tracking CRSP US Mega Cap Growth IndexThis Vanguard exchange-traded fund offers a convenient and diversified way to gain exposure to the most leading growth stocks in the market.

With its focus on growth, this ETF is largely concentrated among tech giants Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, AlphabetAnd NVIDIA, But what is most attractive is its diversification among high-growth companies in other sectors, such as Eli Lilly, costco wholesaleAnd visa, to name a few. Add it all up and the ETF is up a whopping 110% over the past five years.

The diversity of companies within this ETF makes it a solid asset to hold, whether the economy is in a bull market or a bear market. Certainly, a more favorable economic backdrop for growth would treat the ETF well, but even in the current economic instability, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth presents a valuable opportunity to grab some of the best companies in the world.

The original cryptocurrency may be just getting started

Again, it’s not technically a stock, but Bitcoin is one of those assets that has proven to be a valuable long-term investment no matter what the market is doing. Critics often point to the high levels of volatility or steep declines in Bitcoin. Yet what they fail to recognize is that the world’s native cryptocurrency has been one of the most productive assets over the past 15 years.

History shows that investors who bought into Bitcoin at its peak were also rewarded as long as they held on for the long term. There are several possible reasons that explain this phenomenon, but the most obvious reason is the continued decrease in its issuance rate.

Roughly every four years, Bitcoin undergoes a price halving. This hardwired event outlines the cryptocurrency’s monetary policy prioritizing scarcity and integrity. Already under three halvings, Bitcoin’s current inflation rate is only 1.75%. But the next halving will take place in April 2024, bringing its inflation rate to around 0.875%. This process will continue until the fixed supply of Bitcoin reaches 21 million, at which point no new Bitcoins will be issued.

Due to a combination of factors such as Bitcoin’s inherent characteristics (limited supply, decentralization and impenetrable security) as well as the legalization trend of cryptocurrencies and the continued decline of fiat currencies around the world, it is one of the few assets ideally suited for investors. There is one. Buy and hold regardless of economic situation. As more halvings occur and demand continues to compete for Bitcoin’s finite nature, don’t be surprised if its price eventually shoots to the proverbial moon.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin, Costco Wholesale, Tesla, and the Vanguard World Fund-Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Bitcoin, Costco Wholesale, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

