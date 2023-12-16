Investing in Internet-powered companies has been one of the golden eggs for creating wealth since the dot-com bubble, which has produced many of the world’s richest people.

The names of Microsoft MSFT and its founder Bill Gates usually come to mind first, but more importantly, there are many companies that continue to expand from the Internet. Here are three stocks to buy as the Internet continues to grow from an estimated 300 million users worldwide in 2000 to more than 5 billion today.

Amazon AMZN, Perhaps the most important thing the Internet has done is connect people and not many companies have done this better than Amazon through its e-commerce services and cloud computing platform AWS.

Amazon’s growth was fueled by the dot-com bubble, which made founder Jeff Bezos one of the richest people in the world. Investors have also been able to take advantage of Amazon’s success, with AMZN shares up +75% year to date and now up +642% over the past decade. The forecast of high double-digit EPS growth in FY23 and FY24 remains attractive and total sales are now projected to grow 11% this year and 11% in FY24 to $637.05 billion.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CrowdStrike CRWD, Founded in 2011, CrowdStrike has been one of the fastest growing Internet companies as a provider of next generation cyber attack response services.

Co-founders George Kurtz and Dmitry Alperovich are billionaires and investors have been rewarded as CrowdStrike’s stock has soared +146% in 2023 and is now up +347% since the company went public in 2019. High double-digit top and bottom line growth remains the catalyst as total sales are projected to grow 36% in FY2013 and 28% next year to $3.91 billion.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NetEase (ntes, One Chinese Internet company that was a winner during the dot-com era after going public in 2000 was NetEase. It has continued its involvement in the development of applications, services, and other technologies for the Internet in China.

In fact, NetEase founder Ding Lei became China’s first internet and gaming billionaire and early investors would have gained over +33,000%. Fast forward to 2023 and NetEase stock is up +40% YTD and up +592% over the past 10 years. NetEase’s sales are projected to grow 1% in FY23 and then 11% in FY24 to $16.17 billion. More interesting is the profitability of NetEase, whose annual earnings are expected to grow 44% to $7.26 per share in fiscal 2013, compared with $5.02 per share last year. Also, FY24 EPS is expected to rise by another 8%.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ground level

With broader markets moving in 2023, investors will be looking for stocks that can meet expectations, and these internet-powered companies will continue to have a story of doing just that. At that point, stocks of Amazon, CrowdStrike, and NetEase look like very viable investments for 2023 and beyond.

Source: finance.yahoo.com