3 ways to ‘think creatively’, according to a psychologist

How can the impulse to wallow in negativity be used to gain deeper personal insight?

Brooding, often misunderstood as focusing on negative thoughts, can surprisingly act as a catalyst for personal growth. When approached with mindfulness, contemplation evolves from passive indulgence in negativity into a valuable tool for self-discovery.

For example, a study published in Aesthetics, creativity and psychology of art, A positive relationship was found between contemplation and the generation of creative ideas that are not only original but also considered valuable.

Furthermore, reflection can be seen as a form of introspection – a deep dive into one’s psyche that can reveal insights about oneself that may otherwise remain hidden. It’s like peeling the layers of an onion, with each layer representing a different aspect of ourselves. As individuals delve deeper into their thoughts and feelings, they may uncover patterns, triggers, and motivations that were previously unknown. Here it becomes about taking control of one’s mental processes and using them to one’s advantage rather than being controlled by them.

Here are three key strategies for taking advantage of the creative aspects of brainstorming, fostering a mindset that fosters growth and resilience.

1. Reflect with purpose

Creative thinking begins with a clear sense of purpose, charting a path for your aimlessly wandering thoughts and establishing specific objectives for your reflective process. According to a study published in Human Resource Development Quarterly, Critical thinking serves as a strategic approach that enables active questioning and challenging self-perceptions, ultimately increasing the impact of your thinking.

To elevate your reflection to a meaningful practice, consider this: When faced with a persistent relationship challenge, employ goal-oriented reflection to systematically analyze the issue. Set a goal to uncover the underlying patterns of behavior and emotions that contribute to this challenge. Your objective may be to gain insight into the dynamics of the game and, more importantly, develop effective strategies for communication and conflict resolution.

Whether your purpose is to understand challenges, understand emotional reactions, or chart paths for personal growth, a clearly defined goal transforms your thinking into purposeful self-exploration. Engaging in goal-oriented thinking takes you beyond passive contemplation, providing purpose and direction to your introspective efforts.

2. Make changes positively to turn challenges into opportunities

Research highlights that positive reframing involves redirecting attention toward potentially positive or beneficial aspects of stress. In this approach, the emphasis shifts from focusing on perceived failures or setbacks to recognizing them as valuable learning and growth opportunities.

For example, if you find yourself thinking about a professional failure, positive reframing encourages a change in focus. Instead of focusing on what went wrong, focus on the skills and strengths you’ve developed along this journey. Recognize the lessons inherent in failure and consider how this experience can contribute to future success.

A 2022 study underscores the importance of practicing self-compassion during this process. Self-compassion is associated with reducing over-identification with negative emotions through positive reframing. Therefore, it is important to accept that facing difficulties is a shared human experience and everyone faces setbacks. What differentiates individuals is not the absence of challenges, but how they respond and grow from these experiences. By adopting this mindset, what initially seemed like an obstacle can be turned into a stepping stone for personal and professional growth.

3. Connect thoughtfully with the present

Rather than obsessing over past events or worrying about the future, the third pillar of mindfulness, creative thinking, encourages individuals to thoughtfully engage with their present experiences. Through this practice, one develops the ability to observe thoughts without judgment, promoting a deeper understanding of emotions and reactions.

Incorporate techniques like meditation, deep breathing exercises or mindful walking into your reflection sessions. Dedicate a few moments to focusing on your breathing, focusing on the rhythm of inhalation and exhalation. Setting aside time in your day specifically to ‘brainstorm’ your thoughts and feelings in a journal can also turn the act of contemplation into an ultimately productive and personally meaningful practice.

Intentional engagement with the present not only enhances the quality of introspection but also lays the groundwork for greater emotional intelligence and self-discovery.

conclusion

When approached with intention and a positive mindset, creative thinking can serve as a powerful tool for personal growth. It is important to recognize that the aim is not to completely eliminate anxiety, but to use it as an opportunity for understanding, learning, and ultimately personal growth.