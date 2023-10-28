3 ways to improve your photography today

Despite what social media tells you, there is no magic path to success. But what concrete steps can you take to reach your goal of becoming a successful artist?

Well, first of all, we should probably define the word “success”, because it will mean different things to different people. For some people, success is simply being able to take a photo of their family members that is not useless. For others, success is a financial figure, a way to support their family. For others, success may be an abstract goal of reaching a certain level of aesthetics and prestige within the photo community. Whatever success means to you, we know two things are true. One, you won’t get this just by buying a new camera. Sorry to burst your bubble. But, deep down, you already knew it was true. And truth number two? Getting better at photography, or anything in life, requires that you work at improving.

So, what steps can you take to advance to the next level of play?

Create personal projects

The other day, I was at an event with several other photographers. I stood in a circle with several colleagues who have been in this business a long time and, by any objective measure, are successful in the field. There was also a new photographer joining the group who was attending the event as a way to connect with other people in the business. More on that in a sec.

The new photographer was embarking on several personal projects as a means of building his portfolio. This led him to ask an experienced photographer whether someone of his stature was even bothered with personal projects anymore. It took no more than ten seconds for each experienced photographer in the circle to respond with a resounding “yes.”

It’s true that to build your portfolio in the beginning, you’ll need to undertake several personal projects. of course you will. No one will hire you without experience. And the only way to gain experience, first of all, is to employ yourself. Practically speaking, this self-work is the best way to learn. Unless you have actual customers, they’re unlikely to have much patience for you trying to learn their camera settings while you’re at work. But in a private project, you can try and fail as many times as you want without the eyes of the world.

But personal projects hold the highest value even for photographers who have been around so long that they have forgotten more than most people will ever know. You may no longer need practice in understanding how to expose with a light meter, but that doesn’t mean you are allowed to stop your artistic development, especially if your goal is to reach the upper levels of your chosen genre. Is.

Being an artist means constantly developing your skill set and your voice. It’s one of those dirty secrets they don’t tell you when you first get into the business. There will never come a time when you can stop growing and rest on your accomplishments. Business moves very fast. Technology advances very fast. The photographers who are following you are moving very quickly. You just have to keep getting better.

The best way to do this is to continue developing your artistic voice. The best way to do this is through personal projects. As a photographer just starting out, personal projects again provide you with a safe space to try new things. In trying those new things, you might just find a new approach or technique that will set your product apart from others in the market. By constantly challenging yourself, you ensure that you are increasing your intrinsic value as an artist. You will grow and change again and again throughout your career. And, almost certainly, these developments will be the result of the actions you have taken to succeed.

join the club

I mentioned earlier about the young photographer who went to a networking event to talk to some of his elders. Although her hope that she would no longer need to do personal projects may have been short-sighted, she was actually, at that very moment, doing one of the best things she could possibly do to succeed.

One of the earliest things I did in my career was to connect with American photographic artists. This is not an advertisement for APA. Rather, I cite my association with that group as an example. At the time I first got involved, I was still a little wet and didn’t know much about the industry. I knew how to take pictures. But I didn’t know anything about day rates, usage fees, or many of the other things that would be important to both starting and maintaining a profitable business. So, I joined APA because they offered networking opportunities and lectures with people who have excelled in the field who would give me first-hand accounts that could help me understand some of my shortcomings. Additionally, the organization will provide me with a network of fellow photographers who have served as both a support system and a portal through which I can better understand industry trends and opportunities.

Even though these other photographers may not hire me and we are, in fact, somewhat competitive, their kinship over the years has been vital in my development. I now sit on the board of the APA LA Chapter, which allows me to give back to young photographers in the same way the organization gave to me years ago.

But, as I said, this is not an advertisement specifically for APA. Wherever you live and whatever market you’re a part of, there’s probably a local photographer group you can be a part of. Photography can be a different field of work. Connecting with others in the same boat allows you to benefit from their experiences as well as lay the foundation for friendships that can last a lifetime.

don’t buy, produce

I’ve said this before and will continue to say it because it is the most confusing part of photography. Your gear isn’t what will set you apart in this business. Your work and your unique way of looking at the world. Yes, certain types of photography require certain types of equipment. But I can guarantee you one thing. If a client is hiring you only because you have a certain type of camera, that’s probably the type of assignment you want no part of. Because it means the client can’t recognize quality art and is trying to limit what you do as an artist to just pressing a button and letting the camera do the rest. This is probably the type of client that will lower your rates and have the least respect for things like intellectual property or usage rights. If they just need someone to press the button, let them have their friend do it for them. You want customers who understand that you’re bringing in more than a high enough credit limit to purchase the latest equipment. If you want to maintain your career, it will be based on your growth as an artist, not on a camera that just hit the market.

In almost two decades of being a professional photographer, not once has a client asked me what type of camera I use before hiring me. They look at my portfolio and decide if I’m the right artist to add value to their project. If their specific project demands something special in terms of specifications (megapixels, shooting speed, etc.), that will be taken into consideration when I submit my bid. But it is not true that I have Camera X which is getting me the job.

Strangely, and frustratingly, this can turn out to be the case in the world of filmmaking. Unlike photography, when submitting to film campaigns, before shooting a project I was asked what camera I would be shooting on. This is frustrating because, as you may know if you’ve been a filmmaker for a long time, you can make almost any modern camera look amazing if you know what you’re doing. Yet, in the film production market, brand names matter more than they should.

However, this doesn’t mean that if you want to improve as a filmmaker or photographer your first order of business should be to go out and make sure you have the right brand of camera.

Rather, if you can’t overcome the urge to spend money, a far better use of your money and time would be to invest it in specific projects. I’ve already talked about using personal projects to develop your skills, artistic voice, and portfolio. Well, what if, instead of having something easily accessible, you invested some of that camera money in upgrading your space, your model, or your style. How much better could that personal project be? Of course, you may not have a new camera at the end of it. But, that temporary rush of dopamine will pale in comparison to this new innovative project you have to show potential clients.

Don’t have any money to invest in a camera or project? There is no need to worry. Look to resources within your means to explore new ways of seeing. Growing as an artist doesn’t mean everything you shoot needs to be included in your portfolio. But every time you shoot, you’re giving yourself an opportunity to grow and get better. So, if all your resources allow at the moment is a walk around the block with your camera phone, that walk can still be extremely valuable for developing your understanding of light and composition.

If you’re trying to become better as an artist, it’s not your equipment that’s holding you back. It takes time to get better. A lot of time. This needs to be repeated until the skill becomes second nature. There is a need to push yourself beyond your comfort zone to discover new things.

In short, becoming better as a photographer requires real hard work. But, if you saw the title of this article and chose it instead of the specifications of the latest super camera, then you are already on the right track. Keep trying, progress will be made. It may seem like it will take forever, but success always comes at the right time.

Source: fstoppers.com